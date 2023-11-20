34 Travel Products That Exist For The Purposes Of Making Your Trip A Lot Easier *And* Comfier

1. An in-flight phone mount so you don't have to awkwardly hold your phone in your hand the whole trip as you're trying to watch the TV show you downloaded before takeoff. Now, you can pop it up on the seatback in front of you so your neck is in a comfortable viewing position, and your hands are free for snacking.
Promising review: "I bought this nifty gadget about six months ago for a multi-leg, ultra-long-haul trip and it more than held up the entire duration. I was able to finagle it to fit the tray tables on different planes, and like others, I find the height just nice when clamped onto a stowed tray table. It also works on my roller carry-on handle during layovers. However, I find myself using it a lot outside of travel too! Work-wise, I've clamped it onto my office desk shelving to hold my phone at eye level beside my computer. At home, I simply clamped it to a deck of cards and it turns into a versatile stand that I can place on any flat surface. Heck, I've been using it to hold my phone comfortably at eye level while watching videos in bed. It's extremely well-built, and I find myself fidgeting with it all the time. Thus far it still feels solid and I don't anticipate breaking it any time soon. Even if it does break, I'll be happy to buy another one or two of it!" —Earendil
Get it from Amazon for $12.97+ (available in three colors).
2. An airplane footrest — it's one of those travel products that might seem silly at first, but once you realize how comfortable you are while using it, you'll wish you'd bought it years ago. Your legs will thank you!
Promising review: "I’m a flight attendant and I travel A LOT! This is a game changer! Folds up super small in the cute bag they provide and really makes a difference when on those long flights. The people in front of me had no idea I was using it. Thanks for the great product!!!" —sarah rubin
Get it from Amazon for $21.99.
3. A Trtl neck pillow that's 10 times more comfortable than those cheap, flimsy pillows you buy at the airport minutes before your flight. It's designed to keep your head in a comfortable position the entire time you snooze, which means no painful bobble-heading.
I've used this for the past few years and swear by it! Before this, I always found traditional neck pillows uncomfortable and would end up ditching them halfway through the flight and getting frustrated. The Trtl pillow is adjustable — you wrap the pillow around your neck and secure it with Velcro, and if you find it's too loose, just make it a bit tighter! I've truly never slept better on a plane than with this pillow.
Get it from Amazon for $59.99+ (available in five colors).
4. Or a twistable memory foam pillow you can contour to fit any sleeping situation you find yourself in during traveling. It's especially great for long road trips!
Promising review: "Most travel neck pillows make me feel completely overwhelmed, and this is especially great for those with shorter necks. It gives you control and once you get the positioning that you prefer, it is really comfortable and provides the right support in the right places. Also, (and this was a selling point in the beginning,) having used this on several long-haul flights, I loved that after each trip, I could easily unzip the cover and throw it in the wash." —ltny
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in six colors).
5. A digital luggage scale so you can avoid the very uncomfortable act of shuffling items from your overweight bag to your carry-on right in front of the ticket agent. With this, you can check the weight before you head to the airport and be able to breathe easily knowing the scale won't read over 50 pounds when you're checking in.
Promising review: "Essential for air travel! This gadget is a must-have if you are traveling by air. It’s simple to use and seems to be accurate (the weight measured on the airline scale always matches the weight on this scale). Overweight baggage fees are annoying and expensive. This handy little device eliminates any worries about extra baggage fees." —Jennifer McKinney
Get it from Amazon for $9.84.
6. A luggage-mounted cup caddy because the airport can be stressful, and juggling your coffee and breakfast while trying to lug your suitcase around can be even more stressful. Now you can safely tuck your cup in this caddy and have both hands free to maneuver your luggage around the airport!
Promising review: "So handy. We travel all the time, and this is perfect for holding drinks while we are at the airport. Love it." —Bruce V. Hartley
Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in 24 colors/patterns).
7. A pair of iconic Lululemon Align yoga leggings — the fabric it's made from might just be made by angels because it's just that buttery soft. Whether you're snoozing away on a red-eye or racing through the airport to catch your connecting flight, these are the versatile leggings you want on your body.
If someone told me "you could only wear one pair of pants on planes for the rest of your life," I'd pick these leggings in a heartbeat. I have five pairs of them, and for every single flight I've been on for the past six years, I've worn these with a sweatshirt or oversized sweater, most recently on a eight-hour overnight flight to Naples, Italy. They feel like you're wearing nothing (in the best way possible) while also offering great compression that doesn't show any lumps or bumps. The high waistband also offers great comfort and very rarely ever rolls down, which means no awkward adjusting while you're packed into an economy seat. There's a reason people rave about them despite their high price point — they're just that good. Trust me — I've literally put the miles in.
Get it from Lululemon for $98+ (available in women's sizes 0–18, four lengths, and 20 colors).
8. Or a pair of more affordable high-waisted leggings with lots of positive reviews (we're talking over 65,000 5-star reviews!) that you can throw on with your favorite oversized sweater or tunic for the ultimate cozy travel outfit.
Promising review: "Very comfy for traveling. These tights are not 'hold in tight' for exercise. That’s what made them great for my 11-hour plane ride to Europe. Did not look like pajamas but were perfect for lounging and sleeping on the plane." —Melanie Segal
Get it from Amazon for $14.49+ (available in two sizes, two lengths, and 25 colors).
9. A fanny pack for a travel-friendly way to carry all of your essentials on your trip. Strap this around your body, and you'll be ready to hit all the sights — plus, it has a hidden pocket on the backside to keep all of your valuables extra safe.
Promising review: "Very happy with my purchase. Got this for my trip to Colombia. I was looking at more expensive fanny packs but settled on this for the reviews. It’s very well-made for the price. It withstood many hikes to waterfalls, horseback riding, and city tours among others. I wore it as shown in the picture and love the fact that there’s a pocket that’s hidden that sits on my chest at all times where I kept my passport, extra cash, and travel documents. I was able to fit my camera, iPhone, earbuds, shades, charger, and a couple of other knickknacks without a problem. Wasn’t a fanny pack guy before now but I’m a believer LOL." —IWG MD
Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in 34 colors).
10. Some laundry soap sheets so you don't have to worry about packing heavy on a long trip. Instead, when you run out of clean clothes, fill a sink with water, drop one of these sheets in, and you'll have a makeshift laundry situation. These are a lifesaver when you run out of clean underwear!
Promising review: "This came SO in handy during my vacation to Europe! I was making lots of different stops to places with different types of weather. With these laundry soap sheets I was able to wash my clothes in the sink — letting me pack just the right amount of clothes for all the different places I went." —Katie Fujarski
Get it from Amazon for $11.08.
11. A combination travel blanket/pillow/poncho because it's inevitable that your flight is going to feel like the Arctic. Now whenever you get chilly, you can wear this super comfortable blanket without worrying it'll fall off your shoulders as you move around or fall asleep. It can also be folded up to act as your pillow or can be placed behind your back for lumbar support!
P.S. It's also machine washable!
Promising review: "I purchased this for my 13-hour flight and would highly recommend it. The blankets provided by airlines are usually reused and made of itchy fabric. They also tend to slide off while I'm sleeping and fall to the floor several times, making them unsanitary to use. This Travelrest blanket has a slit that you put your head through. It rests on your back shoulders and stays on until you take it off. There's a front pouch that you can put your valuables in... this was very useful. Without this, I used to put my passport, wallet, phone, etc in the seat pocket in front of me...which is risky since the stuff can fall out of those pockets (very easy to lose/forget things). Also very lightweight and soft." —sartra
Get it from Amazon for $29.95 (available in two sizes and two colors).
12. A pair of budget-friendly (and flexible) ballet flats with oh-so-comfy cushioning on the back heel so they won't dig into your ankle and cause blisters like many other flats do. They're also made from a very soft, flexible fabric so they move with you. AND! They fold up very easily making them great for packing!
Promising reviews: "I bought these for traveling and wanted something comfortable and easy on/off for the airport. They totally exceeded my expectations! These flats are very comfortable. The fit is great. I have a wide foot and the wide width in my size was perfect. The snakeskin print looks very nice in person." —Allyson Cohan
"I normally cannot wear flats because they give me terrible blisters on the back of my feet. These didn't! Bought these in nude for a city vacation with a lot of walking, but where sandals aren't necessarily worn, and these were perfect! They obviously don't have the support of sneakers, but I am so happy to finally have a cheap pair of flats that don't give me blisters. I did break them in with thin socks on around my house before wearing them out and when possible, I wear them with little sock liners. Also — I was able to fold these in half and fit them in a semi-small purse to change into to dance at a wedding! Score!" —Kate
Get them from Amazon for $24.40+ (available in sizes 5–15, including wide sizes, and 22 styles).
13. A sleep mask perfect for the times when your seat neighbor refuses to pull down the window blind when you're trying to snooze. The smart design features contoured cups that don't put any pressure on your eyes, making your slumber so much more pleasant.
Promising review: "I’ve been using this mask for over a week now, and I must say that it’s the best mask I’ve ever used yet. I have used a sleep mask every night for...probably the last nine years, and it’s the most comfortable one I’ve ever used. I love the strap. No Velcro to get caught in your hair! It’s got adjustable wide elastic that is soft and comfortable. Not the stiff stuff! The mask has nice memory foam in it which cushions your face when sleeping on your side. It has nice deep eye pockets so there is never any pressure on your eyes or eyelashes, which I love. Overall, this is the best mask I’ve ever had. It’s made so well; I feel pampered in it." —DePlume
Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in seven colors).
14. A pair of compression socks to help give sweet relief to anyone who gets really swollen feet on flights. Pack these in your carry-on, put them on at the beginning of the flight, and you'll be more likely to feel comfortable when you land.
Learn more about compression socks at Cleveland Clinic.
Promising review: "I'm dealing with falling arches and one foot attempting to develop a heel spur. I had some travel coming up that was likely to involve a good bit of walking, so in addition to trying to make sure I had decent shoes, I thought some compression socks might be a nice addition to my travel bag. I was pleased to find this toe-less variety, as I'd heard of compression socks causing toe problems. I'm really happy to say the fit and comfort on these is perfect — in addition to being large, my feet also have pretty sensitive skin on top and these socks don't bother me even after several hours of wear. I've even slept wearing them with no irritation! They also definitely make my feet feel better; soon after I put them on, my aches and pains will fade off (not always completely but always noticeably!) and my feet are much happier. I was glad to have them on my trip, and I really enjoy wearing them around the house after a tiring day." —A. Phillips
Get them from Amazon for $12.95+ (available in four sizes and nine colors).
15. A set of decibel-reducing noise-cancelling earplugs for drowning out the sound of crying babies, the flight's loud jet engine noise, and even your seat neighbor snoring like a freight train.
Promising review: "These are genius little earplugs. After a transcontinental flight across the US and various shorter flights of two to four hours over the last six months, I can say that these little plugs are the most comfortable I have ever found. They're even more comfortable than foamies. These plugs dull necessary sound less than foamies, so I hear better without all the noise. My ears are comfortable the entire flight. I've never seen anything better, and I’ve been flying for 50 years." –Oldma
Get them from Amazon for $28.95.