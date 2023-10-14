Reviewers Say You Can Skip The Break-In Period With These 17 Pairs Of Comfy Shoes

1. A pair of sport shoes that are so lightweight, you might just forget you're wearing anything on your feet at all! You'll love wearing these on gym days because your feet will get much-needed airflow through the breathable material.
Promising review: "Bought these for a trip, and they were perfect! No need to break in. I recently had some aching with my plantar fasciitis and needed not to spend a lot of money before my trip. Walked for six hours in the Florida heat with no problem. Not sure about long-term use, but they’ll do for the week. Next morning, no aches!" —Nakita
2. A pair of super-sturdy, high-quality Chelsea boots everyone should own a pair of. You'll instantly realize how smart of a purchase you made when you discover these can go with literally any outfit you pick out.
Promising review: "Love these boots for so many reasons — comfortable fit right away, no break-in period, and you can wear all day without issue. They are a versatile style, have a classic design that can be styled up or down, a nonslip sole, and offer easy on/off. I will order in other colors!" —Jo-
3. Or cross-strap ballerina flats — we promise your feet will feel MUCH better in these than in ballet pointe shoes! The padded insole provides just the right amount of cushion, and the back actually zips up so your heel won't pop out!
Promising review: "I loved these shoes. I've bought other flats from stores like H&M for more money, and they didn't feel as comfortable as these did. These have padding in them which I love. I thought I'd need to break them in the first day, but they were very comfortable right out of the box, and they didn't chafe or rub my feet at all. For me, the only thing is the cross straps on one shoe are a tad bit longer than the other shoe which can kinda look funny, but it's a small detail you have to be looking for to really notice." —alex
4. A pair of swoon-worthy boots because you deserve a pair of snow shoes that don't leave you with blistered heels. The best part is that you can comfortably start wearing them the second snow starts to fall.
BuzzFeed Shopping senior writer Emma Lord had this to say: "I only got these because it was a Black Friday sale because for some reason, I am very resentful about purchasing boots (I love sneakers too much to function), but after wearing them all of last autumn and winter, I would have paid full price and then some. They're ridiculously comfortable, keep my feet warm and dry, and I felt very secure walking in them on a day with fresh snow and the day after, when the sidewalks were icy. There was no break-in period, either, which I appreciate because I tend to go on long walks. There are no half sizes, and some reviewers suggested leaning toward your lower size if you're usually a half — this was true for me! They run a smidge large."
5. Italian leather day heels because wearing heels shouldn't mean ending the day in a whimpering pile of pain. The two-inch block heel is sturdy and supportive, and the elastic backing conforms to your feet so there's no slippage in the back when you walk, which will reduce the chance of blisters popping up.
Promising review: "So comfortable and didn't need any 'breaking in' time. I went back to work after a year of wearing trainers, so I needed something comfy, stylish, and versatile, and this one ticks all the boxes." —Kavita D
6. Lace-up loafers with more than 98,000 five-star ratings if you're someone who prefers to slip right into your shoes and head out the door. Whether you're running errands, at the park, or going to brunch, these casual but comfy shoes will keep your feet feeling great all day.
Promising review: "These are the most comfortable shoes right out of the box! No need to break them in, they are the best. Hey Dudes are true to size. Definitely going to order more." —Caigesmama
7. A timeless pair of Naturalizer pointed-toe pumps you'll want to have waiting in your closet for any last-minute fancy dinners or important job interviews. You can rely on these babies for making you look put-together in an instant!
Plus: Naturalizer is known for having some of the comfiest shoes on the market, and many reviewers say they still feel comfortable in these shoes even after a full day!
Promising review: "No need to break in. I was able to wear these for a two-day business trip without any issues. I love that these have a high heel but have lots of arch support. Thank you for making it in wide-width, too!!" —melissa1998
8. A pair of sneakers that might just be the most inclusively sized pair of shoes we've seen — these come in quarter sizes, which means if, for example, you're in between a size 8 and a 8.5, you can order 8.25! You'll be amazed at how much a truly perfect fit can transform the comfort level of your footwear.
Atoms is a South Asian-founded small business that sells ultra-comfortable, everyday shoes. They're headquartered in Brooklyn, and one of the co-founders Sidra Qasim was featured on Humans of New York!
Promising review: "I love my Model 000 white sneakers. The first time I wore them was on a trip, and I wore them for two days straight. There was no break-in required. They are my new favorite shoes! They are lightweight but provide good support, too. I washed them, and they came out looking brand new, and they dried really fast." —Julia W.
9. A pair of slip-on cowboy boots for an on-trend look that is made for durability. Hey — if they're good enough for cowboys to wear as they're riding their horses, they'll hold up perfectly as you wear them all the time!
Matisse Footwear is a Los Angeles-based small business creating affordable and fashionable footwear.
Promising review: "I’m tall so I love that these don’t have a high heel! Normally, I have to break in cowboy boots, but these are so comfy there’s no need. Also, these are such a steal for the price!!" —hallie
10. A pair of foam slide sandals you'll want to slip into after a long workout, or just a long day of being on your feet. The footbed is designed to not only make your feet feel better, but it also provides much-needed support for your knees, ankles, and joints as well.
I bought these while training for a half marathon because my feet would also feel very sore after a long run, and walking around barefoot in my apartment on hardwood was not helping it. I hesitated initially at the price, but I would pay twice as much for the comfort these babies give! The foam is so cushy, you really feel like your feet are being hugged by little angels every time you take a step. I basically feel like I'm giving my tired feet a much needed massage as I walk around. And the best part is that I didn't have to break them in at all! I've decided that these are strictly inside shoes, but I'm contemplating getting another pair for outdoor wear because they're super durable!
11. Chunky Dansko clogs complete with a memory foam footbed so you'll feel like you're walking on clouds as you wear these day after day. You'll also love the super high-quality construction of the shoe that'll make these last for years and years.
Promising review: "I love these shoes and have them in two colors. I've been on my feet all day with them and was fine. I didn't need any break-in period, either. The Velcro strap is strong enough to stay in without a problem. If I had the cash, I'd buy more pairs of these shoes." —Jules98
12. A pair of endlessly supportive Dr. Scholl's kicks that you can slip right into and go on your merry way. These have built-in arch support and a foam insole, so you'll be reaching for these whenever you want your feet to feel good (aka pretty much all the time).
FYI: These are made from recycled bottles!
Promising review: "I rarely buy shoes online, but Dr. Scholls is a reliable brand. When they arrived I expected to need some time to break them in before going on vacation. But no! There was no pinching or rubbing at all. Arch support is excellent." —Diane Belcher
13. Chunky Fila sneakers because the best '90s trends to embrace are the comfiest ones. The Dad sneaker is having a moment, and we are allll for it.
Promising review: "Amazed at how comfortable and cute these are! Your feet feel cushioned from all sides, and there is no break-in period needed. As soon as I put them on, I felt like I shouldn’t even bother wearing any other sneaker, haha. In terms of sizing, I wear either 7.5 or 8 normally, but the 8.5 in this was perfect! The shoe might not be for everyone style-wise, but I 100% recommend these if it is!" —Michelle
14. A pair of Brooks Ghost 15 shoes for the most supportive, long-lasting running shoe your feet can be blessed by. Even if you aren't planning on logging lots of running miles anytime soon, these are great walking shoes as well.
I started running a few years ago, and after buying (and hating) many running shoes, I tried out the Brooks Ghost shoes on a recommendation from a friend, and I will never wear anything else for running!! They have a super sturdy and cushioned sole without being heavy. Thankfully, these felt super comfortable and supportive from my very first run, no painful break-in period required. I have flat feet, and these give me the support I need to keep running for miles without any discomfort. These are specifically designed for road running, so if you're training for a race outside, you can count on them to last through all kinds of terrain throughout your entire training period. I started out with the Ghost 13 (only replaced them because it's recommended to get new running shoes every 300–500 miles) and I've been wearing the Ghost 15s for a few months now with no complaints at all.
15. A pair of Rothy's square Mary Jane shoes for a downright adorable footwear option that you can wear with jeans, dresses, you name it. The super soft material is actually made from recycled water bottles, and you can even wash these in the washing machine whenever you want to give them a little freshening up!
Note: Rothy's recommends going up half a size for narrow feet and a full size for wider feet.
Promising review: "I have been looking for a pair of ballet flats that are comfortable, don't give me blisters, and don't smell when worn without socks or tights. These fit the ticket, with no break-in period, either. I ordered up a half size, as prior reviews suggested they run small. They do fit quite well. I've been wearing them for a couple weeks now, and no issues thus far. Very satisfied customer!" —Alison M.
16. Polished heeled ankle boots that will be your go-to pair of shoes once you realize you can walk all day in them and still feel great. They're nice enough to wear to work but also look great with a casual outfit of jeans and T-shirt.
17. Versatile pointed-toe loafers for a work-appropriate shoe that will make you feel confident as you're crushing that presentation you worked on for weeks.
Promising review: "Stylish and comfortable! Great pair of flats. Soft and cushiony on the inside, fits perfectly with no pinching or tightness at the widest part of foot, heel or pointed toe area. No need for a break-in period for these shoes. I purchased green which is a beautiful olive green color." —Michaela
