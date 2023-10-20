People On Twitter Are Sharing Reasons To "Wife Them Up" And They Range From Delicious To Hilarious

Only wife me up if you're okay with chicken nuggets every night.

Chronically Online
by Chronically Online

BuzzFeed Contributor

Hello, fellow internet explorers! Welcome back to Chronically Online, where we're diving into the latest memes, TikTok trends, and more that are buzzing around in your phone.

a colorful graphic with text chronically online from buzzfeed daily
Kathy Hoang / BuzzFeed

Want more? Sign up for the newsletter here to be the first to see the internet's hottest topics, from Travis and Taylor to the next feta pasta to WTF "bouba" and "kiki" mean.

Without further ado, let's see what happened this week on the world wide web! On Twitter, we saw the rise of the "POV: I'm your wife" memes, which features reasons people believe they should be wifed up and they range from delicious to...not so much.

Twitter: @gh0stfacebae

Twitter: @lilbajablast_

Meanwhile on TikTok, everyone (including us) is obsessed with this very confused kitty that's practically scratching its head and going "HUH?!" People are popping him into just about any scenario, from berating ignorant boyfriends to taking accidental naps.

Speaking of TikTok, did you know there's a bracket filter that basically puts your celeb crushes into a sexy showdown? That's what people are using lately to reveal their taste in men vs. women — which turns out to be quite different sometimes.

@justintimbercake

im straight but you get the point

♬ One Of Your Girls - Troye Sivan

And back to Twitter, a new form of flirting has emerged, but the jury's out on whether it'll actually work. But who doesn't like to be called "handsome," am I right?

Twitter: @KaufmanAudrey

Twitter: @laylology
a colorful graphic with text just nice things
Kathy Hoang / BuzzFeed

AKA, the part where we round up the last few enjoyable things around the internet.

Sing along with this croonin' pup.

Make the haters mad (fall edition).

Twitter: @ULTRAGLOSS

Vote on whether this ghost-fearing sister is TA or not.

And finally, appreciate this *perfect* Spongebob Squarepants x Kim Kardashian crossover.

Twitter: @itgirlposts

That's all for this week. I'm signing off from my medium screen (laptop) to stare at my little screen (phone) while my big screen (TV) blares in the background. Bye!

Bravo / Via tenor.com