People On Twitter Are Sharing Reasons To "Wife Them Up" And They Range From Delicious To Hilarious
Only wife me up if you're okay with chicken nuggets every night.
Hello, fellow internet explorers! Welcome back to Chronically Online, where we're diving into the latest memes, TikTok trends, and more that are buzzing around in your phone.
Without further ado, let's see what happened this week on the world wide web! On Twitter, we saw the rise of the "POV: I'm your wife" memes, which features reasons people believe they should be wifed up and they range from delicious to...not so much.
Twitter: @gh0stfacebae
POV: I’m ur wife https://t.co/pYE9I4ekq8 pic.twitter.com/nswvQjFB4X— hottest gal alive (@gh0stfacebae) October 15, 2023
Twitter: @lilbajablast_
POV I’m your wife https://t.co/900xfAk2fJ pic.twitter.com/VvcDkaXpsD— 𝕷𝖎𝖑 𝕭𝖆𝖏𝖆 (@lilbajablast_) October 18, 2023
Meanwhile on TikTok, everyone (including us) is obsessed with this very confused kitty that's practically scratching its head and going "HUH?!" People are popping him into just about any scenario, from berating ignorant boyfriends to taking accidental naps.
Speaking of TikTok, did you know there's a bracket filter that basically puts your celeb crushes into a sexy showdown? That's what people are using lately to reveal their taste in men vs. women — which turns out to be quite different sometimes.
@justintimbercake
im straight but you get the point♬ One Of Your Girls - Troye Sivan
And back to Twitter, a new form of flirting has emerged, but the jury's out on whether it'll actually work. But who doesn't like to be called "handsome," am I right?
Twitter: @KaufmanAudrey
Overintellectualizing emotions all by yourself handsome?— Audrey Kaufman (@KaufmanAudrey) October 16, 2023
Twitter: @laylology
letting it linger all by yourself handsome?— layla (@laylology) October 17, 2023
Sing along with this croonin' pup.
@sgracebetz
Killing me softly with his howl #dogsoftiktok #centralpark #killingmesoftly♬ original sound - S. Grace Betz
Make the haters mad (fall edition).
Twitter: @ULTRAGLOSS
haters are mad that i have a pumpkin spiced candle and the pride and prejudice 1995 miniseries waiting for me at home— trish (@ULTRAGLOSS) October 19, 2023
Vote on whether this ghost-fearing sister is TA or not.
And finally, appreciate this *perfect* Spongebob Squarepants x Kim Kardashian crossover.
Twitter: @itgirlposts
Mr Krabs to plankton: https://t.co/04H0CG94i5— girl posts💄 (@itgirlposts) October 19, 2023