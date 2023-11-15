Skip To Content
    Jemima Kirke Answered Fan Questions In The Most Unhinged Way, Plus More Things The Internet Is Talking About

    "Printing out and annotating Jemima Kirke’s Instagram stories like they’re gospel."

    Chronically Online
    by Chronically Online

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Hello, fellow internet explorers! Welcome back to Chronically Online, where we break down the latest memes, TikTok trends, and viral moments that are buzzing around in your phone.

    a colorful graphic with text chronically online from buzzfeed daily
    Kathy Hoang / BuzzFeed

    Let's dive in! First up is Girls star Jemima Kirke's unhinged (in the best way) Instagram story Q+A, where she honestly left fans with more questions than answers.

    Let's dive in! First up is Girls star Jemima Kirke's unhinged (in the best way) Instagram story Q+A, where she honestly left fans with more questions than answers.

    Twitter: @theIoglady

    The stories might already be gone, but thankfully, Twitter documented it alllll for us.

    Twitter: @OrangePaulp

    I mean, iconic, right?

    Twitter: @1valentine19

    Speaking of iconic, a video of fashion icon Billy Porter in an outfit reminiscent of every millennial's emo days gave Twitter a field day of meme material.

    Twitter: @keyon

    Literally me (in 20 years).

    Twitter: @heyjaeee
    No hate to Billy because, honestly, this fit is fire!

    Over on TikTok, people are sharing relatable things that make them, well, them! Like these "just girly things" (IYKYK).

    @madeleinebyrnee

    Always thinkin bout jon benet IB: @Brandon !!!

    ♬ original sound - Madeleine Byrne

    Or these married couple classics, like never being able to agree on a restaurant for date night.

    And now, the part where we share things from around the internet that might just make you smile (we hope!).

    a colorful graphic with text just nice things
    Kathy Hoang / BuzzFeed

    Sob: Over Matt LeBlanc's touching goodbye to his costar, Matthew Perry.

    Say: "Hi" to your closest friends ONLY.

    Twitter: @kissyloml

    Decorate: Your tree with something *festive* this year.

    Twitter: @PopCulture2000s

    Giggle: At these parents who somehow missed their kid's proposal.

    @hgdnite11

    We were in fact stopped 💀

    ♬ original sound - Hannah

    And that's a wrap on today's internet news! Now get back to scrolling TikTok — I know you want to.