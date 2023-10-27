A Video About Gen Z "Discovering" Capitalism Is Going Viral, And More Internet News You Might Have Missed
"I'm scared of not having time to live."
Hello, fellow internet explorers! Welcome back to Chronically Online, where we break down the latest memes, TikTok trends, and viral moments that are buzzing around in your phone.
First things first, let's dive into a viral TikTok that's caused quite a debate online about Gen Z in the workplace. When creator @brielleybelly123 revealed just how exhausting starting her 9-5 job is, the video quickly hit a nerve.
@brielleybelly123
im also getting sick leave me alone im emotional ok i feel 12 and im scared of not having time to live♬ original sound - BRIELLE
Many people in the comments and on Twitter had her back, acknowledging just how hard "living to work" can be.
Every one of her points is completely valid. No one should have to surrender their entire waking life to work and in fact Gen Z's disgust with mandatory, in-office 40 hour workweeks is a tremendous opportunity to instigate change. https://t.co/8EUNYV0vd5— Brian Merchant (@bcmerchant) October 25, 2023
But (naturally) there were some haters who basically wanted her to "get over it."
@bran.dugas
This gen Z is triggered by work!! HAHAHAHA WATCH UNTIL THE END♬ original sound - Bran Dugas
Meanwhile, in lighter (and yet heavier!) news, a 399-pound pumpkin that looks like Taylor Swift had its own moment online, simultaneously making us laugh and giving us nightmares.
🎃| An artist created a 399-pound pumpkin of @TaylorSwift13 for Halloween pic.twitter.com/5WWNcdMrNk— The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) October 25, 2023
She will be haunting my dreams tonight.
“taylor swift pumpkin cant hurt u”— jessie (@antidearo) October 25, 2023
taylor swift pumpkin: https://t.co/HUibwuIIoT
And on TikTok, people are getting into the spooky mood with this dancing skeleton filter that's as seductive as he is adorable.
@iracey09
I think i might pop again with these filters 💀 #trend #trending #skeletondance #sekelton #fyp #fypシ #fypage♬ Kiss - Prince & Prince and The Revolution
Okay, go off Mr. Bones!
@baygxe
well that was easy #skeleton #skeletondance #lapdance♬ Kiss - Prince & Prince and The Revolution
And the Halloween content doesn't stop: here are some hilarious tweets about what people are going to pass out instead of candy this year.
Reposting with proper credit! @vjwhite was the amazing creator of this! pic.twitter.com/ezVJqQmyGy— Papa Woof und Krampus und Bleaken (@woofknight) October 19, 2023
Kind of into this one...
The kids are in for a treat this year 🤌🏼 pic.twitter.com/YKAir1KogS— Sopranos World (@SopranosWorld) October 25, 2023
People on Twitter are discovering a reason to finally start watching rugby.
What channel is rugby usually on? https://t.co/GA0YYvClxu— @ImaniBarbarin@disabled.social (@Imani_Barbarin) October 26, 2023
These highlights from a dog costume parade are healing my entire soul right now.
ok but omg there’s a halloween dog parade in new york pic.twitter.com/xy7iilLmSE— Horror4Kids (@horror4kids) October 25, 2023
Ice T is very much worth a Twitter follow. He's just being himself, what can we say!
Bring that Tweet Back! ICE Classic 💥 https://t.co/pMlHZ9nSJS— ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) October 26, 2023