    A Video About Gen Z "Discovering" Capitalism Is Going Viral, And More Internet News You Might Have Missed

    "I'm scared of not having time to live."

    Chronically Online
    by Chronically Online

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Hello, fellow internet explorers! Welcome back to Chronically Online, where we break down the latest memes, TikTok trends, and viral moments that are buzzing around in your phone.

    First things first, let's dive into a viral TikTok that's caused quite a debate online about Gen Z in the workplace. When creator @brielleybelly123 revealed just how exhausting starting her 9-5 job is, the video quickly hit a nerve.

    @brielleybelly123

    im also getting sick leave me alone im emotional ok i feel 12 and im scared of not having time to live

    ♬ original sound - BRIELLE

    Many people in the comments and on Twitter had her back, acknowledging just how hard "living to work" can be.

    Twitter: @bcmerchant

    But (naturally) there were some haters who basically wanted her to "get over it."

    @bran.dugas

    This gen Z is triggered by work!! HAHAHAHA WATCH UNTIL THE END

    ♬ original sound - Bran Dugas

    Meanwhile, in lighter (and yet heavier!) news, a 399-pound pumpkin that looks like Taylor Swift had its own moment online, simultaneously making us laugh and giving us nightmares.

    Twitter: @TheSwiftSociety

    She will be haunting my dreams tonight.

    Twitter: @antidearo

    And on TikTok, people are getting into the spooky mood with this dancing skeleton filter that's as seductive as he is adorable.

    Okay, go off Mr. Bones!

    And the Halloween content doesn't stop: here are some hilarious tweets about what people are going to pass out instead of candy this year.

    Twitter: @woofknight

    Kind of into this one...

    Twitter: @SopranosWorld
    AKA, the part where we round up the last few enjoyable things around the internet.

    People on Twitter are discovering a reason to finally start watching rugby.

    Twitter: @Imani_Barbarin

    These highlights from a dog costume parade are healing my entire soul right now.

    Twitter: @horror4kids

    Ice T is very much worth a Twitter follow. He's just being himself, what can we say!

    Twitter: @FINALLEVEL

    This nostalgic TikTok unlocked a long-lost memory for me.

    That's enough catching up for today! Log off, throw on your costume, and enjoy your weekend.

