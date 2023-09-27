24 "I'm So Self-Centered And Oblivious" Screenshots That Are Pure Entitlement

1. This person that thinks they deserve a ride or money for an Uber just because.

Person One asks Person Two for a ride. Person Two says they can&#x27;t because they moved cities. Person One then asks Person Two to send them money to call an Uber
2. This "business man" who wants someone to build him the next Netflix for $40.

&quot;my budget is fixed&quot;
3. This person whose wedding invite comes with a lot of over-the-top conditions.

&quot;what in the fuck&quot;
4. This person who thinks their nanny is being dramatic for not wanting to discuss sick days immediately after a car accident.

&quot;what&#x27;s your taughts?&quot;
5. This person who must not be hearing how rude they sound over the headphones they "borrowed."

Person One asks Person Two to return the headphones they lent them. Person Two feels they should be able to keep the headphones and suggests Person One get new ones.
6. This person who felt too freaking entitled to the tip jar.

Someone complains that Dunkin&#x27; Donuts wouldn&#x27;t let them take money from the tip jar to pay for their food
7. This person who is scoffing at a $1,000 government check while telling their friends and family to "step up to the plate" and give donations of $50 or more.

&quot;No donations Lower than $50 for ease of consolidation.&quot;
8. This person who rejected someone because they offered a coffee or drinks date instead of brunch or dinner.

person saying they only go on dates with people that offer dinner or brunch so it&#x27;s not going to work out
9. This person who seems to think "finders keepers" applies to people's pets.

Person One tells Person Two they&#x27;ve found their missing cat, but instead of returning it, they say they want to keep it for their kids and abruptly ends the conversation
10. This person who sent a scummy request on Venmo.

Someone charges someone else $20 on Venmo because they didn&#x27;t hook up
11. This person who was mad that Starbucks wouldn't break health policies for them.

Someone complains that they brought a sandwich from Starbucks at one location and couldn&#x27;t get it reheated at another location
12. This person being a wee bit selfish about free grocery offerings.

Person One asks Person Two for some groceries. Person Two offers groceries that Person One can go pick up. Person one says they&#x27;d actually like to make a grocery list of specific items and would like them delivered
13. This person seeking a photographer's time without pay.

Someone posts on Facebook seeking a photographer to shoot them without pay, ensuring that &quot;lots of press&quot; will see their work
14. This person who didn't tip and felt deserving of free drinks.

A military spouse posts a bar receipt with a zero dollar tip and complains that military spouses should get free drinks
15. This person who wanted something in addition to a FREE dishwasher.

Someone responds to a Craigslist ad for a free dishwasher asking for something additional thrown in to make it worth their time
16. This person that feels like they deserve access to someone else's car overnight.

Person One asks Person Two to borrow their car for a date, but gets upset when Person Two asks them to have it back that same night, questioning their friendship
17. This customer who got greedy when someone tried to do a good deed.

Person One offered to pay for Person Two&#x27;s groceries since they didn&#x27;t have enough money. Person Two asked if they could get more items since Person One was paying for them. Person One declined, and Person Two got mad
18. This person who only wants one type of flower.

Someone complains about being sent a bunch of flowers instead of just roses
19. This person who felt they could increase their pizza size in the notes instead of paying for it.

Someone ordered a small pizza and asked for the restaurant to make it a large in the notes
20. This person who thinks they should get a discount from the cleaner who used some of their tap water.

Someone asks their cleaner for a discount because the cleaner filled their water bottle with tap water from the kitchen sink
21. This person who really thinks they can get free food in exchange for a review.

Someone asks a restaurant for free garlic bread in exchange for a review
22. This representative from a potential employer who was supposed to set up an interview with a candidate, but missed the scheduled time, rescheduled for the next day, and missed it again, then became a victim.

&quot;Please do not contact me any further&quot;
23. This person claiming their name has "a lot of pull" in town, as if that warrants free stonework.

Someone seeks an experienced mason to redo the stairs at their home without pay, claiming that their name &quot;has a lot of pull&quot; in town
Here's a closer look:

person wanting brick rework and saying they won&#x27;t pay but their reference will be worth a lot more
24. And finally, this goof trying to get free artwork.

&quot;wth then enjoy being a starving artist sellout youre gonna go nowhere lmao&quot;
