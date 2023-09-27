24 "I'm So Self-Centered And Oblivious" Screenshots That Are Pure Entitlement

1.This person that thinks they deserve a ride or money for an Uber just because.
2.This "business man" who wants someone to build him the next Netflix for $40.
3.This person whose wedding invite comes with a lot of over-the-top conditions.
4.This person who thinks their nanny is being dramatic for not wanting to discuss sick days immediately after a car accident.
5.This person who must not be hearing how rude they sound over the headphones they "borrowed."
6.This person who felt too freaking entitled to the tip jar.
7.This person who is scoffing at a $1,000 government check while telling their friends and family to "step up to the plate" and give donations of $50 or more.
8.This person who rejected someone because they offered a coffee or drinks date instead of brunch or dinner.
9.This person who seems to think "finders keepers" applies to people's pets.
10.This person who sent a scummy request on Venmo.
11.This person who was mad that Starbucks wouldn't break health policies for them.
12.This person being a wee bit selfish about free grocery offerings.
13.This person seeking a photographer's time without pay.
14.This person who didn't tip and felt deserving of free drinks.
15.This person who wanted something in addition to a FREE dishwasher.
16.This person that feels like they deserve access to someone else's car overnight.
17.This customer who got greedy when someone tried to do a good deed.
18.This person who only wants one type of flower.
19.This person who felt they could increase their pizza size in the notes instead of paying for it.
20.This person who thinks they should get a discount from the cleaner who used some of their tap water.
21.This person who really thinks they can get free food in exchange for a review.
22.This representative from a potential employer who was supposed to set up an interview with a candidate, but missed the scheduled time, rescheduled for the next day, and missed it again, then became a victim.
23.This person claiming their name has "a lot of pull" in town, as if that warrants free stonework.
Here's a closer look:
24.And finally, this goof trying to get free artwork.