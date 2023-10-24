BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    19 Comfy Travel Shoes (Because No One Wants A Blister On Vacation)

    Blisters have a one-way trip booked.

    Christina Enrico
    by Christina Enrico

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.

    1. Teva sandal that'll work for any vacay from the Caribbean to camping. They're so reliable, reviewers even wore them while hiking!

    reviewer's feet in the black and white sandals
    reviewer's feet in the multicolored sandals
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Plus, the rubber soles will come in handy on slippery surfaces!

    Promising review: "Comfiest shoes on the planet. I bought them for my trip to Thailand, which included a heavy amount of walking and hiking. I now wear them all the time, even for non-adventurous activities. They are so darn comfortable and have great grip." —Caroline V.

    Get it from Amazon for $29.18+ (available in sizes 5–13 and 15 designs — not all designs available in all sizes). 

    2. A pair of ultra-comfy Allbirds sneakers made with Eucalyptus fiber to keep your feet cool and comfy because for some reason you signed up for a walking tour in the Mexican sun. 

    Model wearing the white sneakers with a dark gray midi skirt
    Allbirds

    P.S. They can be tossed in the washing machine when they start to get smelly, and they're made with renewable materials! ♻️

    Promising review: "Just spent a week in Paris, and these were the most comfortable shoes for hours of sightseeing and trekking around the city every day! My feet were happy, and they looked so cute with jeans and casual skirts, and were easy to keep clean, too. My new favorite shoes!" —Jessica G.

    Get it from Allbirds for $105 (available in women's sizes 5–11 and in eight colors). 

    3. Or, a bestselling Adidas running shoe with the phrase "Cloudfoam" in its name and over 50,000 5-star reviews! Forget the 4-hour walking tour — with these, you'll be prepared for any terrain. 

    reviewer wearing the white sneakers in front of a waterfall
    reviewer wearing the gray sneakers
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "So comfortable. Walked around London for seven to eight hours, and my feet were not the least bit sore! I recommended them to a friend who was taking a two-week vacation in Italy, and she said the same...comfortable after hours and hours of walking!" —Christina

    Get it from Amazon for $48.06+ (available in sizes 5.5–11 and various colors and styles). 

    4. A handmade pair of closed-toe huarache platforms that are a great alternative to heels. They'll give you a lil' extra height to see all the sites and allow you to walk around *comfortably* all day long. After all, there are a lot of sites to see.

    model wearing the black sandals
    the different colored sandals arranged in a circle
    Macarena Collection / Etsy

    Macarena Collection is based in Buena Park, California and specializes in colorful Mexican shoe and clothing design. 

    Promising review: "I unexpectedly had to walk five miles in the Florida heat and humidity, but I had these shoes on, and my feet didn’t hurt at all! Super cute and functional." —Tori Kuhn

    Get it from Macarena Collection on Etsy for $49.52+ (originally $61.90, available in sizes 5–10 and in more colors via their Etsy shop). 

    5. A pair of super supportive Dr. Scholl's kicks because getting held up at the TSA line by your laces is panic-inducing. Best to skip the chaos of shoe-tying altogether and stick with a trusty pair of slip-ons. Not to mention, their microfiber design and foam-comfort sole make for one pair of extremely comfortable sneaks.

    reviewer wearing the black slip ons
    www.amazon.com

    FYI: These are made from recycled bottles!

    Promising review: "I bought these shoes to wear on vacation to the Grand Canyon. I did a lot of walking on that trip, and my feet never hurt, and I still looked cute. Then, a few months later, we went to Durango, Colorado and did a ton of walking, and again, my feet never hurt. I washed them and let them air dry several times over the next year, and they came out great every time. They soon became my daily shoes to wear around the house. I have already bought a second pair to replace them so I can still look cute and be comfortable and wear the first pair when I water the garden. I would definitely recommend these shoes!" —J. Perkins

    Get it from Amazon for $37.99+ (available in sizes 5–13, including wide sizes, and in 27 designs — not all designs available in all sizes). 

    6. Or, if you're looking for a less splurgy option, a lovely pair of flats that are just as convenient! Plus, they come in a bunch of gorgeous colors and prints, so you'll be able to buy more than one and pack more than one (they fold up just as easily).

    reviewer wearing the black flats
    reviewer wearing the gold flats
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Those 25,000+ 5-star ratings don't lie!

    Promising review: "I normally cannot wear flats because they give me terrible blisters on the back of my feet. These didn't! Bought these in nude for a city vacation with a lot of walking, but where sandals aren't necessarily worn, and these were perfect! They obviously don't have the support of sneakers, but I am so happy to finally have a cheap pair of flats that don't give me blisters. I did break them in with thin socks on around my house before wearing them out, and when possible, I wear them with little sock liners. Also — I was able to fold these in half like Tieks and fit them in a semi-small purse to change into to dance at a wedding! Score!" —Kate

    Get it from Amazon for $24.40+ (available in sizes 5–15, including wide sizes, and in 24 designs — not all styles available in all sizes). 

    7. A gorgeous leather slide for those who prefer sheer convenience when it comes to flats and wish to forgo the back all together. Just slip em' on and you're off! 🚀🚀🚀

    four different colored pairs of slides arranged in a circle
    MiucciaStudio / Etsy

    MiucciaStudio is based in Indonesia, and specializes in the *dreamiest* handmade shoes and bags.

    Promising review: "Love, love, love these!! I’ve been looking for the perfect pair of mules for months. I’m so happy I ordered these. They go with everything and are super comfy. Shipping was right on time if not a little early." —Stacie Carlson

    Get it from MiucciaStudio on Etsy for $76.50 (originally $90, available in European sizes 36–43 and in six colors). 

    8. A classic pair of slip-on sneaks because they adhere to our three-C criteria for travel shoes — cute, comfy, and convenient. They're made from a breathable canvas material with a stretchy fit and come in a bunch of fun colors! Can't beat that.

    reviewer wearing the purple slip ons
    model's feet hanging out a car window and wearing the white slip ons
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "I bought these to take on a trip; they arrived, and I packed them without breaking them in — no worries, they are so comfortable, I wore them the whole trip. Love, love these shoes! This is my second pair, first have lasted a year, and I wear the old ones still. They wash up nicely, too! Highly recommend!!!" —Lori M.

    Get it from Amazon for $26.08+ (available in sizes 5.5–12, including select wide sizes, and in 17 designs — not all designs available in all sizes). 

    9. A cute pair of Toms canvas cutout sandals to carry you comfortably from the museums, to happy hour back at your hotel, to dinner, and then to drinks again after that. Hey, you're on vacation. 

    side view of reviewer wearing the white sandals
    overhead view of reviewer wearing the white sandals
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I'm obsessed with this shoe! I love that it fits like a bootie. Adorable with skinny jeans/leggings, dresses, etc. Can be dressed up or down — I wore them to a wedding in Greece, and also out and about during the day in Spain. Very comfortable for walking, dancing, whatever!" —jasmineflower

    Get it from Amazon for $59.40+ (available in sizes 5–12 and eight styles — not all styles available in all sizes). 

    10. A flexible pair of water shoes because the beautiful river hike back is especially brutal when your feet are soaking wet. Do yourself a favor and avoid this scenario.

    reviewer wearing the pink shoes while tubing
    reviewer photo of feet wearing the pink and neon yellow shoes
    close up of reviewer showing the underside of the shoe
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are super comfortable. Bought a pair for every member of my family for vacation at the waterpark. Has just enough cushion to make walking all day comfortable but light enough that they were not cumbersome. Great price point, too!" —Teresa Howell

    Get it from Amazon for $29.97+ (available in sizes 5.5–15 and 45 styles). 

    11. A beachy slip-on with faux-laces because there's simply no time to waste bending down and tying your shoes with an itinerary as jam-packed as yours. We don't have a minute to spare!

    reviewer wearing the green slip ons
    reviewer wearing the white slip ons
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    P.S. These have 16,000+ 5-star ratings!

    Promising review: "I purchased these prior to our family beach trip. I found out I was pregnant and needed some type of support when walking around on vacation, rather than flat flip-flops. I read the reviews for these shoes, and they were raving. I see why!! These could sell for more money but are reasonably priced. Great quality. There are no laces to tie — elastic bands. I really love these with or without socks. They are roomy but not too big width-wise. This is not a very narrow shoe. I would recommend this shoe for anyone traveling as the go-to shoe. They’re easy to get on and get off. Super stylish." —Nicole_B

    Get it from Amazon for $23.58+ (available in sizes 5.5–11, some wide sizes, and dozens of colors). 

    12. A cute and casual Sperry sneaker complete with a removable footbed for added arch support — no matter where you're going and what kind of foot you have, these bad boys are the perfect comfortable pair for you!

    reviewer's feet in the white sneakers
    reviewer's feet in the navy sneakers
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This was a great shoe for making a wedding reception comfy, and a roadtrip a little classy!! The satin finish leather was dressy enough that it complemented my olive dress, but wasn’t so fancy to be out of place walking around a ghost town in athleisure wear. I love these shoes!!" —Nick's Page

    Get it from Amazon for $42+ (available in sizes 5–12, including wide or narrow sizes, and 55 styles — not all styles available in all sizes). 

    13. A pair of heeled slip-ons so you've got a cute, no-fuss option when you're out exploring the night life of your ~new city for the week~. Reviewers are raving about their comfort — you may end up lost, but at least you won't end up lost and in pain. Besides, it's all for the experience!

    close up of reviewer holding the black sandal
    full length view of reviewer wearing the black sandals
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Reaching for these sandals more and more because they’re comfy, cute, and elevate my outfits! They didn’t require any breaking in, and I’ve worn them for an entire day out and had no issues with long-term wear. Fit was true to size. Going to get another color since I love them so much!" —Nidhi Patel

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in sizes 6–10 and 12 designs). 

    14. A beautiful pair of Greek gladiator-inspired sandals because they'll make your trip to Mykonos that much more authentic. Not going to Mykonos? That's not a problem. No matter where you're going, they're a great, more secure, and way chicer alternative to a pair of flip-flops. They're made of 100% genuine leather with lightweight rubber soles, so honestly, they're more comfortable than your flip-flops, too. 

    model's feet wearing the tan sandals
    Christina Christi / Etsy

    Christina Christi makes gorgeous leather creations — from bags and shoes to jewelry — at her home in Athens, Greece!

    Promising review: "Lovely and comfortable. Easy to slip on and off. Barely feel the shoe. No 'wearing in,' these are great from day one. Speedy delivery. Great follow-up with seller emailing to check sizing to make sure I received the right fit. Great small business practice and service. Thanks." —Nikkiolivia

    Get it from Christina Christi on Etsy for $63.35+ (originally $80.05; available in EU sizes 35–43 and three colors). 

    15. A pair of Crocs sandals because truly, the only people who hate on Crocs are the people who haven't had the pleasure of sliding their feet into a pair. And if you aren't into the brand's signature clogs, these are the perfect training wheels (we'll get you there eventually). Their lightweight and flexible design makes their comfort unmatched. I, too, was once a naysayer, believe me when I tell you.

    reviewer's feet in the black sandals
    reviewer photo of the yellow and white flower print sandals
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I was looking for a poolside flip-flop that was not a thong and was not super bulky. I accidentally came across these. I wore these flip-flops every day on a week-long vacation doing a lot of walking, visiting indoor and outdoor tourist attractions, and poolside, and I have to tell you my feet never hurt. They are lightweight and so very comfortable. I now have two pairs." —BFB

    Get them from Amazon for $26.25+ (available in sizes 4–11 and 28 colors/styles).

    16. A soft Clarks loafer with an OrthoLite footbed so you have a comfortable option for the ~formal~ attire night on your cruise.

    reviewer photo of the burgundy loafers
    the blue loafer
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "I broke the cardinal rule and took new shoes to Europe for vacation, but I relied on the past history I've had with many Clarks I've bought in the past and wasn't disappointed. These shoes were troopers through all the cobblestone streets and climbing an ungodly amount of flights of stairs to visit castles." —cheekymonkey

    Get it from Amazon for $46.99+ (available in sizes 6–12, including wide sizes, and in 17 designs — not all designs available in all sizes). 

    17. A pair of quilted sneakers with memory foam insoles that you're gonna bump straight to the top of your packing list. It goes — toiletries, these, and then everything else.

    Reviewer wearing quilted black sneakers
    amazon.com

    Psst! Some reviewers say these shoes run big, and recommend ordering a size down.

    Promising review: "I bought these shoes for my trip to the UK in September. They proved to be some of the most comfortable shoes I have ever owned. We toured English stately homes and gardens and walked everywhere we went, and these shoes gave me great support and comfort. I wore them on the plane and in the airports, and they stood the test. Love these shoes, and I have put them aside to wear for my next UK trip!" —Louisa Cornell

    Get them from Amazon for $28.88+ (available in sizes 6–11 and nine colors — not all colors available in all sizes).

    18. A pair of cushioned slides in case you're serious when it comes to comfort. I mean, just look at them — they're pretty much clouds for your feet. And reviewers are raving about their ability to keep your feet cool and sweat-free in the heat. So, 0% chance of precipitation while you're chillin' poolside. 😎

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "These shoes are amazing. I have plantar fasciitis, and by the end of the day, my feet are in a lot of pain. I can now stand and walk with no pain wearing these shoes. They appear to be cheap, but whatever material these are made of is more comfortable than Crocs! I bought the grey and loved them, so I bought another pair in brown. I’m going to take them with me on vacation because I know I can walk long distances with them. My feet do not sweat in them either!" —G

    Get them from Amazon for $19.99 (available in sizes 5.5–17 and 23 colors).

    19. A waterproof sneaker in case the forecast for your trip is looking a tad bit gloomy. Do. Not. Fret. All isn't lost now that we have a comfortable alternative to stiff galoshes. Maybe you'll even splash around in a puddle or two!