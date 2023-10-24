19 Comfy Travel Shoes (Because No One Wants A Blister On Vacation)

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
1. A Teva sandal that'll work for any vacay from the Caribbean to camping. They're so reliable, reviewers even wore them while hiking!
Plus, the rubber soles will come in handy on slippery surfaces!
Promising review: "Comfiest shoes on the planet. I bought them for my trip to Thailand, which included a heavy amount of walking and hiking. I now wear them all the time, even for non-adventurous activities. They are so darn comfortable and have great grip." —Caroline V.
Get it from Amazon for $29.18+ (available in sizes 5–13 and 15 designs — not all designs available in all sizes).
2. A pair of ultra-comfy Allbirds sneakers made with Eucalyptus fiber to keep your feet cool and comfy because for some reason you signed up for a walking tour in the Mexican sun.
P.S. They can be tossed in the washing machine when they start to get smelly, and they're made with renewable materials! ♻️
Promising review: "Just spent a week in Paris, and these were the most comfortable shoes for hours of sightseeing and trekking around the city every day! My feet were happy, and they looked so cute with jeans and casual skirts, and were easy to keep clean, too. My new favorite shoes!" —Jessica G.
Get it from Allbirds for $105 (available in women's sizes 5–11 and in eight colors).
3. Or, a bestselling Adidas running shoe with the phrase "Cloudfoam" in its name and over 50,000 5-star reviews! Forget the 4-hour walking tour — with these, you'll be prepared for any terrain.
Promising review: "So comfortable. Walked around London for seven to eight hours, and my feet were not the least bit sore! I recommended them to a friend who was taking a two-week vacation in Italy, and she said the same...comfortable after hours and hours of walking!" —Christina
Get it from Amazon for $48.06+ (available in sizes 5.5–11 and various colors and styles).
4. A handmade pair of closed-toe huarache platforms that are a great alternative to heels. They'll give you a lil' extra height to see all the sites and allow you to walk around *comfortably* all day long. After all, there are a lot of sites to see.
Macarena Collection is based in Buena Park, California and specializes in colorful Mexican shoe and clothing design.
Promising review: "I unexpectedly had to walk five miles in the Florida heat and humidity, but I had these shoes on, and my feet didn’t hurt at all! Super cute and functional." —Tori Kuhn
Get it from Macarena Collection on Etsy for $49.52+ (originally $61.90, available in sizes 5–10 and in more colors via their Etsy shop).
5. A pair of super supportive Dr. Scholl's kicks because getting held up at the TSA line by your laces is panic-inducing. Best to skip the chaos of shoe-tying altogether and stick with a trusty pair of slip-ons. Not to mention, their microfiber design and foam-comfort sole make for one pair of extremely comfortable sneaks.
FYI: These are made from recycled bottles!
Promising review: "I bought these shoes to wear on vacation to the Grand Canyon. I did a lot of walking on that trip, and my feet never hurt, and I still looked cute. Then, a few months later, we went to Durango, Colorado and did a ton of walking, and again, my feet never hurt. I washed them and let them air dry several times over the next year, and they came out great every time. They soon became my daily shoes to wear around the house. I have already bought a second pair to replace them so I can still look cute and be comfortable and wear the first pair when I water the garden. I would definitely recommend these shoes!" —J. Perkins
Get it from Amazon for $37.99+ (available in sizes 5–13, including wide sizes, and in 27 designs — not all designs available in all sizes).
6. Or, if you're looking for a less splurgy option, a lovely pair of flats that are just as convenient! Plus, they come in a bunch of gorgeous colors and prints, so you'll be able to buy more than one and pack more than one (they fold up just as easily).
Those 25,000+ 5-star ratings don't lie!
Promising review: "I normally cannot wear flats because they give me terrible blisters on the back of my feet. These didn't! Bought these in nude for a city vacation with a lot of walking, but where sandals aren't necessarily worn, and these were perfect! They obviously don't have the support of sneakers, but I am so happy to finally have a cheap pair of flats that don't give me blisters. I did break them in with thin socks on around my house before wearing them out, and when possible, I wear them with little sock liners. Also — I was able to fold these in half like Tieks and fit them in a semi-small purse to change into to dance at a wedding! Score!" —Kate
Get it from Amazon for $24.40+ (available in sizes 5–15, including wide sizes, and in 24 designs — not all styles available in all sizes).
7. A gorgeous leather slide for those who prefer sheer convenience when it comes to flats and wish to forgo the back all together. Just slip em' on and you're off! 🚀🚀🚀
MiucciaStudio is based in Indonesia, and specializes in the *dreamiest* handmade shoes and bags.
Promising review: "Love, love, love these!! I’ve been looking for the perfect pair of mules for months. I’m so happy I ordered these. They go with everything and are super comfy. Shipping was right on time if not a little early." —Stacie Carlson
Get it from MiucciaStudio on Etsy for $76.50 (originally $90, available in European sizes 36–43 and in six colors).
8. A classic pair of slip-on sneaks because they adhere to our three-C criteria for travel shoes — cute, comfy, and convenient. They're made from a breathable canvas material with a stretchy fit and come in a bunch of fun colors! Can't beat that.
Promising review: "I bought these to take on a trip; they arrived, and I packed them without breaking them in — no worries, they are so comfortable, I wore them the whole trip. Love, love these shoes! This is my second pair, first have lasted a year, and I wear the old ones still. They wash up nicely, too! Highly recommend!!!" —Lori M.
Get it from Amazon for $26.08+ (available in sizes 5.5–12, including select wide sizes, and in 17 designs — not all designs available in all sizes).
9. A cute pair of Toms canvas cutout sandals to carry you comfortably from the museums, to happy hour back at your hotel, to dinner, and then to drinks again after that. Hey, you're on vacation.
Promising review: "I'm obsessed with this shoe! I love that it fits like a bootie. Adorable with skinny jeans/leggings, dresses, etc. Can be dressed up or down — I wore them to a wedding in Greece, and also out and about during the day in Spain. Very comfortable for walking, dancing, whatever!" —jasmineflower
Get it from Amazon for $59.40+ (available in sizes 5–12 and eight styles — not all styles available in all sizes).
10. A flexible pair of water shoes because the beautiful river hike back is especially brutal when your feet are soaking wet. Do yourself a favor and avoid this scenario.
Promising review: "These are super comfortable. Bought a pair for every member of my family for vacation at the waterpark. Has just enough cushion to make walking all day comfortable but light enough that they were not cumbersome. Great price point, too!" —Teresa Howell
Get it from Amazon for $29.97+ (available in sizes 5.5–15 and 45 styles).
11. A beachy slip-on with faux-laces because there's simply no time to waste bending down and tying your shoes with an itinerary as jam-packed as yours. We don't have a minute to spare!
P.S. These have 16,000+ 5-star ratings!
Promising review: "I purchased these prior to our family beach trip. I found out I was pregnant and needed some type of support when walking around on vacation, rather than flat flip-flops. I read the reviews for these shoes, and they were raving. I see why!! These could sell for more money but are reasonably priced. Great quality. There are no laces to tie — elastic bands. I really love these with or without socks. They are roomy but not too big width-wise. This is not a very narrow shoe. I would recommend this shoe for anyone traveling as the go-to shoe. They’re easy to get on and get off. Super stylish." —Nicole_B
Get it from Amazon for $23.58+ (available in sizes 5.5–11, some wide sizes, and dozens of colors).
12. A cute and casual Sperry sneaker complete with a removable footbed for added arch support — no matter where you're going and what kind of foot you have, these bad boys are the perfect comfortable pair for you!
Promising review: "This was a great shoe for making a wedding reception comfy, and a roadtrip a little classy!! The satin finish leather was dressy enough that it complemented my olive dress, but wasn’t so fancy to be out of place walking around a ghost town in athleisure wear. I love these shoes!!" —Nick's Page
Get it from Amazon for $42+ (available in sizes 5–12, including wide or narrow sizes, and 55 styles — not all styles available in all sizes).
13. A pair of heeled slip-ons so you've got a cute, no-fuss option when you're out exploring the night life of your ~new city for the week~. Reviewers are raving about their comfort — you may end up lost, but at least you won't end up lost and in pain. Besides, it's all for the experience!
Promising review: "Reaching for these sandals more and more because they’re comfy, cute, and elevate my outfits! They didn’t require any breaking in, and I’ve worn them for an entire day out and had no issues with long-term wear. Fit was true to size. Going to get another color since I love them so much!" —Nidhi Patel
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in sizes 6–10 and 12 designs).
14. A beautiful pair of Greek gladiator-inspired sandals because they'll make your trip to Mykonos that much more authentic. Not going to Mykonos? That's not a problem. No matter where you're going, they're a great, more secure, and way chicer alternative to a pair of flip-flops. They're made of 100% genuine leather with lightweight rubber soles, so honestly, they're more comfortable than your flip-flops, too.
Christina Christi makes gorgeous leather creations — from bags and shoes to jewelry — at her home in Athens, Greece!
Promising review: "Lovely and comfortable. Easy to slip on and off. Barely feel the shoe. No 'wearing in,' these are great from day one. Speedy delivery. Great follow-up with seller emailing to check sizing to make sure I received the right fit. Great small business practice and service. Thanks." —Nikkiolivia
Get it from Christina Christi on Etsy for $63.35+ (originally $80.05; available in EU sizes 35–43 and three colors).
15. A pair of Crocs sandals because truly, the only people who hate on Crocs are the people who haven't had the pleasure of sliding their feet into a pair. And if you aren't into the brand's signature clogs, these are the perfect training wheels (we'll get you there eventually). Their lightweight and flexible design makes their comfort unmatched. I, too, was once a naysayer, believe me when I tell you.
Promising review: "I was looking for a poolside flip-flop that was not a thong and was not super bulky. I accidentally came across these. I wore these flip-flops every day on a week-long vacation doing a lot of walking, visiting indoor and outdoor tourist attractions, and poolside, and I have to tell you my feet never hurt. They are lightweight and so very comfortable. I now have two pairs." —BFB
Get them from Amazon for $26.25+ (available in sizes 4–11 and 28 colors/styles).
16. A soft Clarks loafer with an OrthoLite footbed so you have a comfortable option for the ~formal~ attire night on your cruise.
Promising review: "I broke the cardinal rule and took new shoes to Europe for vacation, but I relied on the past history I've had with many Clarks I've bought in the past and wasn't disappointed. These shoes were troopers through all the cobblestone streets and climbing an ungodly amount of flights of stairs to visit castles." —cheekymonkey
Get it from Amazon for $46.99+ (available in sizes 6–12, including wide sizes, and in 17 designs — not all designs available in all sizes).