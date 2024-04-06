32 Wacky Products That'll Make Your Guests Say "Why Do You Own This And Where Can I Get It"

1. A dino nugget pillow sure to resonate with anyone who could *literally* live off of chicken nuggies and never get sick of them.
Promising review: "This dino chicken nugget pillow is a real Jurassic dream come true! It's the perfect cuddle companion for all the paleontologists-in-training or anyone with an insatiable appetite for comfort. Just be careful not to accidentally take a bite while you're napping, because it looks deliciously deceiving!" —LadyTee
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in four styles, two sizes, and in multipacks).
2. A dimmable sad duck night-light that's basically a physical manifestation of you when your alarm goes off every morning.
Promising review: "I ordered this lamp because of its appearance. I didn't NEED a depressed duck lamp ... but it has totally filled a void in my life I didn't know existed. Everyone who sees it pokes it. The lamp is actually very functional. It's got a really nice set of brightness options and the glow is yellowish, which is much nicer than white in a dim/dark room. One thing that isn't mentioned in the description is that its legs are utterly floppy. It's terrific." —Literated
Get it from Amazon for $15.99.
3. An admittedly questionable but inarguably hilarious toothpaste cap for anyone whose top four favorite movies include Shrek, Shrek 2, Shrek the Third, and Shrek Forever After.
CasualChicken is a small business based in Irvine, California, that sells an array of unique 3D printed items.
Promising review: "My order came well packaged and on time. Gifted it to my friend and she thinks it is hilarious." —Grace
Get it from CasualChicken on Etsy for $9.99.
4. A decorative cat towel that'll silently watch you microwave your day-old pizza or scroll TikTok on the toilet.
Promising review: "I did not buy this to actually use as a towel. To me it doesn’t seem like it would be good at serving this purpose as the material is not very absorbent, however it is great for decoration purposes. It is really, really adorable! I love how there’s little snap buttons to keep it in place. I highly recommend this as a decorative gift for the cat lover in your life or for yourself if you love kitties! Great purchase!" —Crystal
Get it from Amazon for $16.78 (available in 20 designs).
5. A snail hand soap dispenser if you're sick of regular ol' bottles of Dial but you aren't the ~aesthetic~ type who's into refillable amber glasses, either.
Promising review: "In the week or so I've had this thing it has brought me so much joy. I'm always so excited for my snail to vomit on my dish scrubber, or my hand. It's surprising how such a simple soap dispenser has changed my whole family's life for the better. This was once a house where dishes were a hated chore. Now, it's a blood bath to get anywhere near the legendary 🐌." —Zoe Scoville
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in three colors).
6. An outrageously extra strawberry toilet seat that proves bathrooms don't have to be boring.
Promising review: "Okay, when I tell you I themed my ENTIRE bathroom for this toilet seat I am not exaggerating. My bathroom is still a work in progress, but the seat really ties everything together. I have never seen a seat nearly as cute as this one. I really look forward to pooping everyday!!! It's very high quality and sturdy. The lid has some resistance so it doesn't slam down which is great. The colors are vibrant, and the seat is pretty comfortable! Anytime someone goes into my bathroom they scream with excitement and laugh and that's JUST the reaction I wanted. I love this seat SO much." —Michelle
Get it from Amazon for $49.99 (available in 39 designs).
7. A giant Lego storage drawer you can use to house whatever knickknacks have taken over every surface in your home. Heck, you can even stack a bunch of them to build your own dresser, desk, or coffee table!
Check it out on TikTok here!
Promising review: "LOVE, LOVE, LOVE, this storage container! My son got a 1,500-piece Lego set for Christmas and this fits all of the pieces nicely! Definitely recommend." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $33.99+ (available in two sizes and 11 colors).
8. A unicorn head squirrel feeder that looks like a kindergartener's drawing come to life.
9. A faux taxidermy toucan (or narwhal, or bunny, etc., etc.) you can use to start up a wall of curious or zhuzh up your existing collection.
Promising reviews: "I absolutely love this toucan. Adorable colors and beautifully made. Really brings a whimsical pop of color into our baby's room. So happy with this purchase!" —Melissa
"Love, love. love him. I'm an adult who shops at Crate and Kids for myself!" —Martine
Get it from CB2 for $49.99 (originally $59; available in three styles).
10. A UFO-shaped cat box that not only looks stellar, but prevents kitty babies from kicking litter all over the dang place.
Happy and Polly is a small business with all sorts of cutesy cat and dog products from carriers and scratching posts to water fountains and even apparel.
Get it from Happy and Polly for $229.98.
11. A Bob the Builder-looking saw knife with the power to cut through any cake you put in front of it. No matter how many ganache-filled layers, you won't even break a sweat.
Promising review: "I get so many laughs and compliments when I bust this thing out to slice a birthday cake! I got it for my baby girl's 1st birthday party (on Halloween!) and I relish any opportunity to use it. It's so much fun! It's also lightweight and easy to clean. It doesn't take up much drawer space, and it's not much larger than a proper kitchen knife." —Heather David
Get it from Amazon for $10.38.
12. A 'Rocktopus' fidget toy that has absolutely no reason to exist but here we are and I'm intrigued.
7 Printz is a London–based small 3D print shop from Simar Singh.
Promising review: "The Rocktopus arrived today and we love him! The finish is very high quality — much more smoothly finished than a lot of 3D print stuff. The legs are really nicely articulated and the movement is really smooth and fluid. Excellent, high-quality build!" —Andrea Johnson
Get it from 7 Printz on Etsy for $11.46+ (originally $13.16+; available in 19 colors).