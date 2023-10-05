Just 41 Ways To Affordably Redecorate Your Home If You’re Doing So On A Budget

1. Swap your bed linens to give your bedroom a completely new look for less. Furniture is costly and often requires assembly, but a new duvet? You can snag that for less than $40!
Promising review: "So soft and comfy! Neutral colors are perfect! I like to change up my bedding often. This makes it easier for me to change pillows et al while keeping a comfortable base color to work with. Washes up beautifully. Highly recommend!!!" —Anessaaah
Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in sizes Twin–California King and in 28 colors).
2. And — while you're at it — drape a gauzy cotton throw over the end of your bed in a perfectly imperfect manner. Did you just spend 10 minutes making sure it looks like you only spent 10 seconds placing it? Maybe, but that's between you and me.
Promising review: "I absolutely LOVE this throw!!! I love everything about it!! This is the second one I have bought and, to be honest, it will not be the last!! I love the color and I love how warm and comfortable it is without being overly warm. It washes and dries wonderfully. I love that it is made of 100% cotton." —mona & lauren
Get it from Amazon for $27.91+ (available in four styles and eight colors).
3. Hang some fresh art! This is seriously the simplest way to change the whole feeling of a room, and since it's so affordable, you can even swap them out seasonally.
4. Add some overstuffed fringed throw pillows to your couch or bed. (Those are just the covers, so be sure to pick up inserts, too.) And for the plushest look, make sure your covers are two inches smaller than your inserts!
5. Update your accent lighting with a brass and rattan table lamp. The $12 beauty can absolutely change the entire vibe of your nightstand/dresser/kitchen counter, and all you have to do is plug it in.
Promising reviews: "This little lamp is the perfect size for my nightstands and is so pretty. 10/10 recommend." —SLB09
"Adorable little accent light! Fits perfectly on the counter underneath kitchen cabinets!" —TargetTrip247
Get it from Target for $12+ (available with or without a bulb).
6. Throw a non-skid washable runner down in your kitchen to hide dated tile and give you a little extra cushion while you cook.
Promising review: "I've grown tired of 'washable rugs' that are as thin as paper. They're folded into small squares and placed in bags, and the creases never seem to disappear when you unfold them. This rug lies flat immediately upon opening and it features a rubber backing that keeps it in place on the floor. What surprised me even more is its remarkable thickness, nearly comparable to a professional anti-fatigue mat. Its thickness effectively protects my spine, making me feel less tired when I leave the kitchen. It's very easy to clean, effortlessly vacuums, and spills can be wiped away with a towel. Cleaning tools easily collect pet hair, too." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $27.85+ (available in five sizes; be sure to clip the 30% coupon!).
7. Transfer your oils and vinegars to matching dispensers with metal pour spouts. This way, you'll feel like you're dining at an Italian restaurant every night and not just pulling a frozen Trader Joe's meal from your freezer.
Promising review: "I LOVE these dispensers!!! They look so cute and make me feel so organized. They dispense liquids really well and do not leak. They come with almost every label you would need." —Tara Foster
Get them from Amazon for $20+ (available in two sizes, sets of one, two, or four, and in three styles).
8. Style your bookshelves with arched rattan bookends. Look, you dropped quite a bit of cash on those hardcovers and if you're not going to read them, you might as well make them look good, right??
Promising reviews: "I’m obsessed with these bookends! I’ve been on the hunt for bookends that are both functional and aesthetically fit my home decor, and I’ve finally found it. They are so on trend with the whole rattan and cane chic look, and quite substantial too so they’ll hold up those heavier coffee table books and cookbooks!" —Jake
Get a set of two from Amazon for $30.
9. Place a candle-warming lamp on your kitchen counter if you're the type who avoids overhead lighting like the plague. It'll help dissipate food smells, too, which is a major win!
Promising review: "Truly an amazing find. This candle warmer melts my candles very well. I use this every single day, and I'm very satisfied with the safety of this product. I love the idea of not having soot build up in my room walls, and it's just wonderful to walk into a room and smell the wonderful scent of my candles without the fire. I really, really love this! I would give it a 10 out of five if it were possible! I 1,000% recommend this to anyone looking for a safer alternative to burning and saving tons of money on candles!" —IJK
Get it from Amazon for $49.99+ (available in three colors).
10. Plop all of your miscellaneous kitchen utensils into a sleek acacia wood holder that'll warm up your countertop and make it look like you actually know what you're doing in the kitchen. The crock has a 360-degree turntable, too, so it's just as functional as it is beautiful.
Promising review: "I didn't think I could love a utensil holder as much as I do this one. The wooden material looks and feels great and also feels very sturdy. And the rotating base gives it a nice and smooth spin. Not to mention, this thing can hold A LOT! Such a great addition to my kitchen!" —Nguyening
Get it from Amazon for $19.98.
11. Elevate your soap, perfume, candle, coffee supplies, or whatever else is all over your bathroom or kitchen counter on a cutesy wooden pedestal.
Promising review: "Sturdy design and a great value. If it’s very near to water maybe just spray a quick coat of sealer or poly on it to seal it from water damage. Came quickly and looks great with any decor!" —Lara Kessler
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in three finishes).
12. Go all in on greenery to bring life to your space. This zig zag cactus thrives both indoors and out and it's so funky looking, it's decor in its own right.
Plant Connects is a San Jose, California–based small biz that sells all sorts of plants so if this isn't your style, I'm sure you'll find something else.
Promising reviews: "Great clips. Took some thinking to figure how they were cut to plant the right end, but I'm a newbie with these. Fortunately, they were puzzle pieces of longer shoots and I figured it out. I have little zigs now, 2 on one, 1 on the other, and a fuzzy bit that's started to flower. Couldn't get rooted in water but dirt worked 👍" —Carrie Harvey
Get it from Plant Connects on Etsy for $5.99+ (available as a cutting, rooted plant, or potted plant).
13. Liven up your entryway with a new woven doormat. If you wanna get real fancy with it, you can even layer it over a larger outdoor rug for a magazine-worthy look.
Promising review: "Very sturdy front door mat! We live in a hurricane-prone area and it’s survived two flash floods without discoloring. Obviously worth the price." —Kathleen W.
Get it from Amazon for $25.94+ (available in three sizes).
14. Swap your basic toilet brush for a freakin' cherry one! It'll brighten up your bathroom and your mood when you inevitably have to clean it...
Get it from Urban Outfitters for $12 (available in two colors).