    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    Just 40 Ways To Affordably Redecorate Your Home If You’re Doing So On A Budget

    Even $20 can go a long way when it comes to freshening up your space.

    Chelsea Stuart
    by Chelsea Stuart

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. Swap your bed linens to give your bedroom a completely new look for less. Furniture is costly and often requires assembly, but a new duvet? You can snag that for less than $40!

    a reviewer's white duvet cover
    green duvet cover
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "So soft and comfy! Neutral colors are perfect! I like to change up my bedding often. This makes it easier for me to change pillows et al while keeping a comfortable base color to work with. Washes up beautifully. Highly recommend!!!" —Anessaaah

    Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in sizes Twin–California King and in 27 colors).

    2. And — while you're at it — drape a gauzy cotton throw over the end of your bed in a perfectly imperfect manner. Did you just spend 10 minutes making sure it looks like you only spent 10 seconds placing it? Maybe, but that's between you and me.

    tan throw on a reviewer's bed
    stack of tan, white, and grey throws
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "I absolutely LOVE this throw!!! I love everything about it!! This is the second one I have bought and, to be honest, it will not be the last!! I love the color and I love how warm and comfortable it is without being overly warm. It washes and dries wonderfully. I love that it is made of 100% cotton." —mona & lauren

    Get it from Amazon for $31.89+ (available in four styles and 12 colors).

    3. Hang some fresh art! This is seriously the simplest way to change the whole feeling of a room, and since it's so affordable, you can even swap them out seasonally.

    Desenio

    Get them both from Desenio for $27.95+ (available in two sizes); the Girls Night Out print here, the California poppy print here, and check out all available prints here.

    4. Add some overstuffed fringed throw pillows to your couch or bed. (Those are just the covers, so be sure to pick up inserts, too.) And for the plushest look, make sure your covers are two inches smaller than your inserts!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising reviews (for the covers): "Love these! Got them for my bed. I’ve had them for several months now and have washed them twice. They look just as nice as the day I got them. They are thick enough that the feathers from the down insert aren’t poking me constantly (a pet peeve of mine!). I think they look a lot more expensive than they are!" —Lauren

    (for the inserts): "I'm one satisfied customer! This is the only company that I'll buy my pillow inserts. Not only are they soft and comfy, but they're a great bang for your buck. PLUS they're great quality. DO YOURSELF A FAVOR AND TRY THEM." —Kindle Customer

    Get them both from Amazon; a set of two covers for $24.99+ (available in seven sizes and 13 colors) and a set of two inserts for $11.99+ (available in 15 sizes and seven colors).

    5. Update your accent lighting with a brass and rattan table lamp. The $12 beauty can absolutely change the entire vibe of your nightstand/dresser/kitchen counter, and all you have to do is plug it in. 

    brass and rattan lamp atop a stack of books on a nightstand
    Target

    Promising reviews: "This little lamp is the perfect size for my nightstands and is so pretty. 10/10 recommend." —SLB09

    "Adorable little accent light! Fits perfectly on the counter underneath kitchen cabinets!" —TargetTrip247 

    Get it from Target for $12.

    6. Throw a non-skid washable runner down in your kitchen to hide dated tile and give you a little extra cushion while you cook. 

    a pink runner in a reviewer's kitchen
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I've grown tired of 'washable rugs' that are as thin as paper. They're folded into small squares and placed in bags, and the creases never seem to disappear when you unfold them. This rug lies flat immediately upon opening and it features a rubber backing that keeps it in place on the floor. What surprised me even more is its remarkable thickness, nearly comparable to a professional anti-fatigue mat. Its thickness effectively protects my spine, making me feel less tired when I leave the kitchen. It's very easy to clean, effortlessly vacuums, and spills can be wiped away with a towel. Cleaning tools easily collect pet hair, too." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in five sizes).

    7. Transfer your oils and vinegars to matching dispensers with metal pour spouts. This way, you'll feel like you're dining at an Italian restaurant every night and not just pulling a frozen Trader Joe's meal from your freezer. 

    a reviewer's bottles of olive oil and red wine vinegar
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I LOVE these dispensers!!! They look so cute and make me feel so organized. They dispense liquids really well and do not leak. They come with almost every label you would need." —Tara Foster 

    Get them from Amazon for $20+ (available in two sizes, sets of one, two, or four, and in three styles).

    8. Style your bookshelves with arched rattan bookends. Look, you dropped quite a bit of cash on those hardcovers and if you're not going to read them, you might as well make them look good, right??

    black and rattan bookend holding up a reviewer's books
    www.amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "I’m obsessed with these bookends! I’ve been on the hunt for bookends that are both functional and aesthetically fit my home decor, and I’ve finally found it. They are so on trend with the whole rattan and cane chic look, and quite substantial too so they’ll hold up those heavier coffee table books and cookbooks!" —Jake

    Get a set of two from Amazon for $39.99.

    9. Place a candle-warming lamp on your kitchen counter if you're the type who avoids overhead lighting like the plague. It'll help dissipate food smells, too, which is a major win! 

    reviewer's lamp candle warmer on side table beside flowers and a standing lamp
    another review image of a lamp on an empty bedside table
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Truly an amazing find. This candle warmer melts my candles very well. I use this every single day, and I'm very satisfied with the safety of this product. I love the idea of not having soot build up in my room walls, and it's just wonderful to walk into a room and smell the wonderful scent of my candles without the fire. I really, really love this! I would give it a 10 out of five if it were possible! I 1,000% recommend this to anyone looking for a safer alternative to burning and saving tons of money on candles!" —IJK

    Get it from Amazon for $49.99+ (available in three colors). 

    10. Plop all of your miscellaneous kitchen utensils into a sleek acacia wood holder that'll warm up your countertop and make it look like you actually know what you're doing in the kitchen. The crock has a 360-degree turntable, too, so it's just as functional as it is beautiful. 

    kitchen utensils in a wooden crock
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I didn't think I could love a utensil holder as much as I do this one. The wooden material looks and feels great and also feels very sturdy. And the rotating base gives it a nice and smooth spin. Not to mention, this thing can hold A LOT! Such a great addition to my kitchen!" —Nguyening

    Get it from Amazon for $19.98

    11. Elevate your soap, perfume, candle, coffee supplies, or whatever else is all over your bathroom or kitchen counter on a cutesy wooden pedestal

    a reviewer's hand and dish soap on a pedestal
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Sturdy design and a great value. If it’s very near to water maybe just spray a quick coat of sealer or poly on it to seal it from water damage. Came quickly and looks great with any decor!" —Lara Kessler

    Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in three finishes). 

    12. Liven up your entryway with a new woven doormat. If you wanna get real fancy with it, you can even layer it over a larger outdoor rug for a magazine-worthy look. 

    woven door mat outside of a glass door
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Very sturdy front door mat! We live in a hurricane-prone area and it’s survived two flash floods without discoloring. Obviously worth the price." —Kathleen W.

    Get it from Amazon for $25.94+ (available in three sizes).

    13. Swap your basic toilet brush for a freakin' cherry one! It'll brighten up your bathroom and your mood when you inevitably have to clean it...

    model holding green apple-shaped toilet brush
    same green apple-shaped toilet brush
    Urban Outfitters

    Get it from Urban Outfitters for $12.

    14. Clear off counter space by installing an under-cabinet paper towel holder. And when I say "install," I mean use the peel-and-stick tape that's already included! 

    gold paper towel holder
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I’ve had this up for awhile now and even with my kids pulling on it, daily pulling of paper towels, etc. it has not moved. There are multiple ways to hang it but we chose the tape it came with, and it has not disappointed! It finally got our paper towels off the counter and gives us that little bit of extra space. Definitely love this!" —Jari Prieto

    Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in five finishes).

    15. Opt for an aesthetic hamper in order to hide the eyesore that is your dirty laundry pile. These baskets also work great for toys, extra throw blankets, and really any bits and bobs that could use a home. 

    a woven basket with handles
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I wanted to upgrade my hamper from the cheap mesh one I've had for years. This one looks great. Originally got the 50L, but it was too small so I returned it for the 72L instead." —Nosilla

    Get it from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in two sizes and eight colors).