The portable sealers heat up on contact so there's no downtime before use. They also come with batteries so you can use them right away!

Promising review: "I couldn't wait to see if these really worked. As soon as I received them I went to work sealing bags of opened chip bags. They worked! No more stale chips. They have a built in magnet, so I can keep them handy on the fridge. I am really impressed with them. No waiting time, no buttons to mess with. Just slide the protective cover away to expose the roller and run it across what you want to seal. Easy!" —Monica

Get them from Amazon for $17.89.

