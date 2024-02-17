1. A dimmable sad duck night-light that's basically a physical manifestation of you when your alarm goes off every morning.
Promising review: "I ordered this lamp because of its appearance. I didn't NEED a depressed duck lamp ... but it has totally filled a void in my life I didn't know existed. Everyone who sees it pokes it. The lamp is actually very functional. It's got a really nice set of brightness options and the glow is yellowish, which is much nicer than white in a dim/dark room. One thing that isn't mentioned in the description is that its legs are utterly floppy. It's terrific." —Literated
Get it from Amazon for $13.59.
2. A pair of blinking doll eye earrings sure to creep out whoever you're having a conversation with as they move to follow their gaze.
Haley Lane Art is a Kansas City, Missouri–based small biz that specializes in creepy cute accessories.
Promising review: "I love these earrings lol. Everyone at work has commented on them and I get some funny reactions. They move like doll eyes do, and they're super lightweight. They do make a bit of noise from the movement when you walk or move your head but it's nothing horrible. They came packaged wonderfully and the handwritten note was so sweet :)" —Hannah
Get them from Haley Lane Art on Etsy for $9.99.
3. A decorative cat towel that'll silently watch you microwave your day-old pizza or scroll TikTok on the toilet.
Promising review: "I did not buy this to actually use as a towel. To me it doesn’t seem like it would be good at serving this purpose as the material is not very absorbent, however it is great for decoration purposes. It is really, really adorable! I love how there’s little snap buttons to keep it in place. I highly recommend this as a decorative gift for the cat lover in your life or for yourself if you love kitties! Great purchase!" —Crystal
Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in 28 designs).
4. A blackhead-removing toy you can pick and prod with tweezers like you're performing surgery alongside your Grey's Anatomy colleagues. But for real, it helps if you're prone to picking your skin or pulling out hair when you're stressed!!
Promising review: "I have trichotillomania and really love these little guys. They help refocus my habit and the pull is very satisfying and realistic. I've had to repurchase already, and I'll reorder more in the future. Can't recommend these enough, as I've been searching for this type of tool for a long time." —Danika Hill
Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in 11 styles and packs of one, two, or three).
5. An admittedly questionable but inarguably hilarious toothpaste cap for anyone whose top four favorite movies include Shrek, Shrek 2, Shrek the Third, and Shrek Forever After.
CasualChicken is a small business based in Irvine, California, that sells an array of unique 3D printed items.
Promising review: "My order came well packaged and on time. Gifted it to my friend and she thinks it is hilarious." —Grace
Get it from CasualChicken on Etsy for $9.99.
6. 101 Ways to Know If Your Cat is French — the perfect book to leave out on your coffee table or the back of your toilet. A bit of a spoiler: If your cat shouts "Vive la Révolution" on Bastille Day... they're defs French.
Promising review: "When your kitty sleeps, does he lay like a loaf or curl up like a croissant? Does he have a certain je ne sais quoi? Well, purr-haps he's secretly Purr-isian! Okay, maybe your cat's not French... maybe you don't even have a cat... but if you're looking for a light read that will put a smile on your face each time you turn the page, this book will not disappoint. Filled with adorable photos and illustrations of cats donning berets and voguing for the camera, 101 Ways To Know If Your Cat Is French offers a unique and engaging look at our feline friends." —Seahorse
Get it from Amazon for $16.95.
7. An uncanny valley–esque piggy bank that will either delight you or come for you in the middle of a sleep paralysis episode. It's really a toss-up — just don't say we didn't warn you.
The money-eating piggy bank accepts all standard change and it'll automatically open its mouth when it senses your hand.
Promising reviews: "This thing legitimately gave me a bit of anxiety when I first unboxed it. It was way creepier than expected. I think it might help me not be afraid of this one doll in my house I have nightmares about. This is much worse. I wouldn't recommend this for kids at all, but as a gag gift or interrogation tool I would say go for it." —mysticalkiwi
"Pink and horrifying. Right up my alley. I love this sucker. It sits there and judges me. It's sitting here and judging me now while I write this. 10/10 great companion, just don't get on its bad side." —Delaney Gillpatrick
Get it on Amazon for $18.99 (available in three colors).
8. A Bob the Builder–looking saw knife with the power to cut through any cake you put in front of it. No matter how many ganache-filled layers, you won't even break a sweat.
Promising review: "I get so many laughs and compliments when I bust this thing out to slice a birthday cake! I got it for my baby girl's 1st birthday party (on Halloween!) and I relish any opportunity to use it. It's so much fun! It's also lightweight and easy to clean. It doesn't take up much drawer space, and it's not much larger than a proper kitchen knife." —Heather David
Get it from Amazon for $9.23.
9. A set of Porta Potty shot glasses that are straight up disgusting but also so fun. Just don't think too much while you use them.
Promising review: "They are a pair of shot glasses in shape of Porta Potties so it got the expected laugh and enjoyment when picked at the White Elephant office party. They were 'stolen' a couple of times, so turned out to be quite popular. Pick a pair for your next gag gift party...they will be a hit!" —Thor
Get a set of two from Amazon for $14.99.
10. An Executive Producer Dick Wolf keychain if Law and Order: SVU's iconic intro (you know — "DUN DUN") plays in your mind on an infinite loop.
Twisted Egos is a West Hollywood-based small biz that specializes in enamel pins, patches, accessories, and wearable art.
Promising review: "This shipped really fast! I absolutely love it, definitely my new favorite keychain. Dun dun." —Jen Horton
Get it from Twisted Egos on Etsy for $9.
11. A hard-boiled egg holder that's poised to turn your morning meal into a knight in shining armor. Even if this Humpty Dumpty takes a fall, his protective helmet will keep him safe and sound.
Promising review: "I bought this for my wife's birthday and she absolutely loved it! She loves whimsy and this really struck a chord with her. I put a soft-boiled egg in it and she was grinning the entire time she was eating it. As far as being 'practical'; well, what can I say, but it beats chasing a soft-boiled egg around a slick dinner plate..." —UrbanDad
Get it from Amazon for $13.90.
12. A pair of bread slippers sure to keep your toes nice and warm — just like a fresh loaf from the oven.
Promising review: "I saw this on Facebook a while back and could NOT