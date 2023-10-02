32 Travel Products That'll Have You Singing Their Praises After You Pack Them

1. A nifty universal phone mount so you can pass your high-altitude hours watching your comfort show (50/50 chance that's The Office). Seeing as you spent all your time at the gate painstakingly downloading them over airport Wi-Fi, it'd be a total waste if you didn't. 🤷♀️
Promising review: "I recently returned from a trip to Australia and Hawaii and purchased this gadget specifically for use on the plane as I like to watch movies that I download to my phone. Having been on several international trips in the last couple of years, I wanted to find something that would free up my hands and my search on Amazon took me to this device. Yes, there are others like it, but I paid the extra couple of bucks because it has a slide-on/slide-off tripod fixture, which is cool so I can use it to record my kids' sporting events and have a stable platform. In a word, this gadget is awesome! The holding clamp can be rotated to provide more elevation, so your phone can be near eye-level which reduces neck stress. The spring that is used for mounting is pretty heavy duty. It requires a bit of effort to attach. But that's actually a good thing because it ensures that it won't shake off in turbulence. The silicone pads also help to prevent slippage. The holding arm also rotates, so you can set it at the perfect angle. And get this: It folds down small enough to fit into a pocket! I highly recommend this item!" —Brendan
Get it from Amazon for $12.97 (available in three colors).
2. A smart carry-on designed with an ejectable battery, a crush-proof shell, and a spacious interior so you can overpack to your heart's absolute desire.
July is a Melbourne, Australia–based startup committed to making stylish and sustainable luggage. Their featherlight carry-on includes aluminum bumpers, a telescopic handle, an integrated TSA lock, and a hidden laundry bag.
Promising review: "Love the quality and thought that went into the design. I was able to pack for a week away without any issues — shout-out to the compression system for helping out here. I especially loved the laundry bag and of course the power bank. Can’t wait to purchase the larger sizes. Thanks, July!" —Liv
Get it from July for $295+ (available in 10 colors and with or without personalization).
3. A pair of Levi's pull-on skinny jeans if you're someone who doesn't like leaving the house in loungewear but wants to *feel* like they're wearing loungewear nonetheless.
Promising review: "Okay, I'm not going to lie. I was skeptical about these pants. I hate buying clothes online without trying them on first, but the reviews here said that they run true to size, so I trusted them. I am SO GLAD that I did. These pants are everything I ever wanted. Make my butt look cute? Check. No nasty zipper to dig into my gut? Check. Perfect length for any season? Check. I can wear these with a cute blouse as a teacher, and still look professional, while still being comfortable. I feel comfortable wearing these basically any time, and I think that if you're lacking a pair of them and thinking about it, you should go get a pair. They're AMAZING." —AlySedai
Get them from Amazon for $10.38+ (available in women's sizes 2–28, in three lengths, and 19 washes).
4. An AirFly Pro wireless transmitter so you can use your Bluetooth headphones to watch all the in-flight movies you didn't feel like paying $15 to see in theaters.
Promising review: "If you have a wireless earpiece and fly frequently, this is a must-have. Most newer planes have a monitor on the seat backs that enables you to watch movies, etc. This unit enables you to do it using your wireless earpiece. Connection is simple and automatic once you have initially paired your device or devices. It's convenient. I'm happy with the purchase." —JCE
Get it from Amazon for $54.99.
5. A RFID-blocking travel wallet with slots, pouches, and pockets for every form of currency and identification one would need to keep on their person. This way, you don't freak out when it's time to board and you have to track down your ticket and passport.
This wallet has a passport pocket, a boarding pass compartment, three credit card slots, an ID slot, a SIM card pouch, a coupon ticket slot, a cellphone pouch (max 5.8 inches), a money and coins zippered pocket (fits US dollars), a key holder, a pen holder, and a slim pocket.
Promising review: "This holds everything I need all in one place, and it still closes nicely and stays flat! Boarding pass, passport, ID and credit cards, money, checked baggage tickets, receipts, etc.! Yet it doesn’t bulk up or look like an overstuffed mess. Just amazing. The description says it only holds US money, but I just used the boarding pass flap to hold all my Japanese Yen (¥), which are larger. I definitely recommend to anyone who travels a lot!" —Anthony Luu
Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in 37 colors).
6. A luggage-mounted cup caddy because if you're anything like me, coffee is HIGH on your list of airport priorities and you could likely use an extra hand to carry it.
Promising review: "This cup holder is perfect! It helps me a lot! Last time I took a plane with a suitcase and a cup of coffee, I dropped and spilled my drink everywhere when it was my turn to check my passport and ticket. It was a nightmare! This time, I bought this cup holder to do me a favor! I don't have to worry about where my cup and phone are! I can free my hands to do other things. I love it so much! Hope you love it too." —Philip
Get it from Amazon for $10.99+ (available in 28 colors/designs).
7. A set of Avarelle rounded or extra-large hydrocolloid patches that can suck all the gunk out of your whiteheads while you sleep. Idk about you, but my skin INSTANTLY knows when I'm away from home and acts up like nobody's business.
Promising review: "I’ve been experimenting with these for the last month and a half, and I am in love. They are really thin and blend into my highly freckled face incredibly well...I have gone out in public twice with them on, because when I did my last second mirror check before I got out of the car, I didn’t notice I had them on! While they absolutely help clean out the skin underneath, the biggest thing it does for me is stops me from touching my face. When I'm stressed out, I will absentmindedly touch/run my hands along my face and jaw constantly. Now, when I notice I’m doing that, I run into the bathroom and put these on any spots I have. Since they are thin and stick really well, I am able to leave them alone and stop touching my face." —MelsBells
Get a box of 40 round patches for $7.69 and a box of 8 extra-large patches for $6.49, both from Amazon.
To learn more, check out our Avarelle pimple patch deep dive.
8. A set of compression cubes if — despite your best efforts — you're prone to packing everything but the kitchen sink.
Promising review: "My wife and I have done considerable traveling over the past five years. During this time, we've each used a single carry on for trips long and short. We've found packing cubes a must on any trip. Simply put, they allow you to pack more clothes. Now, having said that, not all packing cubes are the same. Here's why I feel the Tripped Travel Gear Packing Cubes are better than others. The compression zip alleviates the back from adverse strain during the zipping process, which, with other packing cubes, causes broken zippers, broken zip straps, and torn mesh fabric. The nylon fabric used makes a HUGE difference compared to mesh and cheap fabric styles. I've gone through three compression bags from other manufacturers and the issue with other fabric is the stretch it gives. You want it to give a little bit then stop. This nylon fabric used in the travel gear packing cube is perfect. In addition, the handle has come in handy in many situations where we have to take bags in and out during customs, camping trips, etc. The positioning of where the handle is stitched into, as well as the size of the handle, makes a big difference down the line and it can handle wear and tear. All in all, we feel these compression packing tubes are the best product on the market and they make your packing experience less dramatic, and handle all the issues of a long or short trip. These are a MUST buy." —Amazon Customer
Get them from Amazon for $18.95+ (available in packs of two, three, or six and in 10 colors/designs).
9. A genius magnetic luggage tag you can use to hold your sun hat because they are notoriously hard to pack, but what is a beach vacay without one??
The Fileist is a Los Angeles-based, woman-owned small biz creating fashionable-yet-functional accessories designed to make your life just a bit easier.
Promising review: "Love! Love! Love it! Very sturdy grip, and fashionable! I have had skin cancer numerous times, including melanoma. This is a must-have to keep me safe and fashionable — vacation or otherwise. I have thrown it in the overhead on a plane or shuffled through crowded venues, prior to COVID-19, and never lost my hat. This is a great gift, first to myself, and now to others! Thank you for keeping me safe and on point at an affordable price!" —Emily K.
Get it from The Fileist for $55 (also available in red).