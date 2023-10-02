32 Travel Products That'll Have You Singing Their Praises After You Pack Them

Promising review: "I recently returned from a trip to Australia and Hawaii and purchased this gadget specifically for use on the plane as I like to watch movies that I download to my phone. Having been on several international trips in the last couple of years, I wanted to find something that would free up my hands and my search on Amazon took me to this device. Yes, there are others like it, but I paid the extra couple of bucks because it has a slide-on/slide-off tripod fixture, which is cool so I can use it to record my kids' sporting events and have a stable platform. In a word, this gadget is awesome! The holding clamp can be rotated to provide more elevation, so your phone can be near eye-level which reduces neck stress. The spring that is used for mounting is pretty heavy duty. It requires a bit of effort to attach. But that's actually a good thing because it ensures that it won't shake off in turbulence. The silicone pads also help to prevent slippage. The holding arm also rotates, so you can set it at the perfect angle. And get this: It folds down small enough to fit into a pocket! I highly recommend this item!" —Brendan

Get it from Amazon for $12.97 (available in three colors).