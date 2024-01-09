Just 17 Toys Reviewers Say Their Cats Took To Right Away

Both of my cats love this but one, in particular, just can't get enough of this thing — especially in the middle of the night. More than once, I've woken up to her *punching* it and sliding it across the living room floor. She also loves to flip it over so it stands on the smallest tier and idk why but sure??

Promising review: "Wow, my cats have been playing with this since I took it out of the box. Over an hour now! My husband was even able to cook breakfast without having to yell at cats to get off of the counter. I'm so thrilled. I was looking for something to keep my cats occupied on their own. I hope they continue to like this beyond today. My fearless guy took to it right away. My shy girl was a little slower but once she started, she hasn't stopped. At one point, they were both batting the balls like a ping pong match! Very happy with my purchase!" —Travel Girl

