Just 17 Toys Reviewers Say Their Cats Took To Right Away

1. A cat dancing toy that literally costs less than $4 (it's just a steel wire with some rolled cardboard on the end) but proves IRRESISTIBLE to kitty babies the world over.
Promising review: "I can’t get over how much my kittens ADORE this. It’s only been an hour but since the moment I opened my package, they’ve been playing nonstop. They took to it right away. Guess people were right when they say 'less is more.' I was surprised at how durable and bouncy the steel wire is. Which is great because these little gremlins can be a bit destructive, so I have faith that it’ll last a decent amount of time. Definitely will be purchasing again when I need another one." —Ellie
2. A self-grooming toy if your baby needs 24/7 scritches and scratches and they just don't get the fact that you can't do that while you sleep/eat/use the bathroom.
Promising review: "I had just barely got this thing stuck to a corner before Mac decided it was his favorite thing in the world. He won’t let the other cat use it, so I guess I’m going to have to get another one!" —Angela Lord
3. A fuzzy, purring cat toy that helps calm kitties with anxiety. If your pandemic babe simply can't be separated from you or their siblings for any period of time, this is certainly worth a shot.
The toy purrs for a solid two minutes when squeezed or cuddled so your cat can activate it on their own.
Promising review: "Right away my kitten was taken by this toy due to the sound and she claimed it as hers. She would hiss at the other kitten for coming near it. She suckled on it and kneaded it constantly. I wish the sound lasted longer. But it comforts my kitten." —Sharon C.
4. A three-tier cat toy with polka-dot balls they can bat at. One of my cats puts her arms on both sides and essentially plays a modified version of tetherball just with herself.
Both of my cats love this but one, in particular, just can't get enough of this thing — especially in the middle of the night. More than once, I've woken up to her *punching* it and sliding it across the living room floor. She also loves to flip it over so it stands on the smallest tier and idk why but sure??
Promising review: "Wow, my cats have been playing with this since I took it out of the box. Over an hour now! My husband was even able to cook breakfast without having to yell at cats to get off of the counter. I'm so thrilled. I was looking for something to keep my cats occupied on their own. I hope they continue to like this beyond today. My fearless guy took to it right away. My shy girl was a little slower but once she started, she hasn't stopped. At one point, they were both batting the balls like a ping pong match! Very happy with my purchase!" —Travel Girl
5. A catnip-filled carrot your fur child can bunny-kick as hard as it wants. That way, your arm (or other cat) can catch a break.
I've had this toy for ~four years now and even though the catnip has long worn off, it's still my cat Salty's favorite toy. She chases it up and down the hall (it has great weight — it's kind of like a beanbag — so it's easily toss-able) and she likes to lick and groom the feathers as if they were another cat and I just find that SO freaking cute.
Promising review: "My cat took to it right away and he is still having a ball playing with it. It really is very well made, I'm sure he will have this one for a long time and it has become one of his favorites." —Miss Edwina
6. Some catnip-infused felt balls that are the *perfect* size for cats who fancy themselves footballers. They also come with a "charging tin," so when the catnip starts to wear off, you can pop them back in to absorb some more.
Simply B Vermont is a small business located in, you guessed it, Vermont.
Promising review: "Annie was obsessed with them immediately. I love that she can pick them up and carry them to another spot in the apartment as well." —Nicole Simone
7. A "jingle and roll" cat kicker toy laced with organic catnip, silvervine, and valerian root so intoxicating, they might just get their fill of scratching and biting it instead of their siblings or your arm.
HoffnPaw Pet Toys is a small, Chicago-based biz that creates handmade, eco-friendly pet toys.
Promising review: "Meant for this to be a Christmas present for my kitties, however they couldn’t even stay out of the package! My cats were obsessed with this toy before I even took it out of the mailer! They have so much fun kicking it and rolling in the catnip! Very happy with my purchase!" —Sally Wight
8. A "ripple rug" your kitty can burrow into, scratch as much as they like, and just generally just roll around on. The mat's non-slip rubber bottom keeps it in place and also allows you to prop it up in various configurations if your babies are a fan of tunneling.
Promising review: "My cat started playing with the mat before I even got it entirely unboxed! She loves tunneling over and under the top mat and hiding her favorite toys. I readjust the top rug every couple of days so it is like a brand new adventure. Easy to clean and move out of the way if needed. Total hit in our household." —Connie
9. A $3 piece of string on a stick that will make your cat happier than any expensive electronic toy or even the box said toy comes in!
This is inexplicably my cat Clementine's favorite thing in the whole wide world. Whenever I think of Linus from the Peanuts, I think of his blanket, and whenever I think of Clemmy, I think of her string on a stick. She would trade me for it in a heartbeat — no doubt.
Promising review: "My cat loves this toy. It's surprising because the only wand toy he would ever play with was a dollar fish on a string wand. I tried getting him a better one that was red but he hated it and always went back to the blue one. But this toy, he loves. As soon as I took it out of the plastic, he was attacking the fabric string. It's to the point where he actually plays with it by himself. I'll definitely be buying another one, hopefully in a different color or design." —Fluffy
10. A large catnip-spiked cotton swab if your lil' angels have an affinity for the real thing. Give them this and maybe, 🤞🏻just maybe, they'll stop pulling used ones out of the trash.
Oddball Cat Toys is a woman-owned, Rapid City, South Dakota–based small biz from Anne Springer (and her seven cats) that's been selling all sorts of fun toys, collars, and bandanas since 2013.
Promising review: "I bought this as a Christmas gift for my cat haha but had to give it to him early cause I was so excited! My cat is notorious for stealing cotton swabs out of the garbage can so this gift was perfect. And he IMMEDIATELY loved it! And it’s good quality and is holding up beautifully while my cat chews it and pats it around. So happy!" —LexHendrick
11. A refillable catnip mat for lazy lil' kitties who rather roll around on the floor than get in some cardio chasing after a robotic toy.
The 9 x 9-inch mats come from 3 Kitties and 2 Humans, Willowick, Ohio-based shop with all sorts of cat goodies.
Promising review: "My two senior cats, aged 18 and 16, loved these mats from the moment I opened the package! They sniffed, rubbed, bit, kicked, and thoroughly enjoyed these. I got two for my sister’s cats, and the mats were a hit with them, too! The mats are well constructed and primed with some really primo catnip. I cannot recommend these highly enough!" —routsongk
12. A pair of play-'n'-squeak mice if your formerly feral babies still love to hunt and you'd prefer they stalk these instead of your toes.
Promising review: "My cat is flipping OUT. The instant I pulled the tab and tossed it to him, he flailed and slapped it across the floor. He's been playing for 20 minutes straight, and talking about it the whole time. Kitty's rough on his toys, so I anticipate having to perform emergency mouse surgery sooner than later — but for now? This toy's worth every penny." —Emily S.
13. An interactive treat maze for high-energy cats who could use some mental stimulation. It even has three levels of difficulty — beginner, intermediate and top-cat — so you can switch things up as their hunting skills improve.
Just hide some treats or food in the various compartments and let your kitty get to work!
Promising review: "So my little 2-year-old kitty baby has come to recognize Chewy boxes and knows that whatever is inside is for her. After watching her drop my earrings inside a tissue box to fish them out and do it again, until they were lost for good or torn up, I bought her this puzzle. She was interested from the moment we took it out of the packaging. She busied herself for several minutes until she decided it was easier to turn the puzzle box over and tear a hole in the side to get to her treats. Then she continued to play with the cardboard. This puzzle was too easy for her, but she LOVED it." —Jacquelyn
14. A banana toy sure to please as it's filled with nothing but 100 percent catnip! One reviewer said the faux fruit is so potent, their fur baby is still attacking it a full year later!
Promising review: "My cat is bananas for these bananas. When he sees me holding a new one, he meows and tries to jump to get it out of my hands so he can commence his banana attack. He plays with it every single day! 10/10 would recommend." —Carol L. Garrison
15. A floppy robotic fish that only moves when your cat interacts with it. Once they get the hang of it, I guarantee they'll be karate chopping and bunny kicking the ish out of it.
The fish comes with a small bag of catnip as well as a USB charger so you can juice it up whenever your cat kills the battery.
Promising review: "My cat took to this right away! This is one of my cat's favorite toys that he can play with by himself. I appreciate that it is easy to clean and easy to charge!" —James C. Hatch
16. Some mouse-shaped feeders that will keep your cats on their toebeans by encouraging their natural hunting instincts. Fill them up with food, hide them somewhere in the house, and then let 'em loose.
Promising review: "My cats love these mouse feeders. They get excited when I start to load them! They took to them right away. I use puzzle toys with my cats regularly so they are familiar with the concept, but I always use treats in the puzzle toys. I put their dry food in the Doc and Phoebe mice and put away their bowl of dry food as recommended. I was surprised to see them still play with them, but they did! I have three cats so I just ordered a second set." —Auntie B.
And here's more from BuzzFeed Shopping writer Mallory Mower!:
"I started a hunting system for my cats when I felt like they were getting lethargic. One of our cats was overweight because he would sit and eat the dry food left out when he was bored. With these he'll 'hunt,' eat one, and not eat again until he's ready to go hunting. I've written a full review on this clever feeding system before because I refuse to stop recommending it!"
17. And a zebra-print activity mat that looks exactly like a baby play mat and that just tickles me pink. If your kitties could use some tummy time, the attached hanging toys will keep them entertained.
Promising review: "Good quality, my cat was interested the moment he saw it! He is very picky with toys, but he literally loves playing on the bathroom rug or any other mat; he would only play with wands, string, feather toys.. So this was a good combination. He also likes when toys are 'flying around,' so he seems comfortable and happy! I’m so happy he likes it." —Nicole
