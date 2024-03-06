25 Things To Make Your Pantry Less Of A Disorganized Hellscape

1. A set of adjustable mug organizers so you can confidently open your cupboard knowing an avalanche of mugs isn't about to fall on you.
Elypro — the creator of this nifty gadget — is a small biz!
Promising review: "I came across these in an Amazon review on TikTok and I just had to have them for my mugs. I have a lot of mugs but no space. I didn’t want a hanging mechanism for the mugs. I just needed a way to stack them. This is such a great product to help stack mugs. They’re easily adjustable for any size mug. They don’t topple over. They’re very sturdy. One of the best space savers I have in the kitchen!" —Magdalynn Tibbetts
Get a set of six (to organize 12 mugs) from Amazon for $24.99 (available in three colors).
2. A set of clear plastic organizers where you can store your bounty of fresh produce and — in the back — the processed snacks that you absolutely love but aren't as eager to show off.
Promising review: "I love that the bins are clear so you can see what you need instead of having to rummage through the whole bin. I used one bin for corralling Hydro Flask and Stanley lids and straws. The other I use for corralling my resealable container lids. Aaahhhh no more mess!" —Knitter
Get them from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in sets of two, four, six, or eight).
3. A pull-out hidden spice shelf attachment to help you use up dead space under fixed shelves.
Psst — some reviewers also use this for easy access to pill bottles!
Promising review: "I am very happy with this purchase. It couldn't have been any easier to install. I am looking forward to being able to gain more space inside my cabinets once I fully get my spices transferred into these (I bought two)." —SA Thompson
Get it from Amazon for $16.99.
4. A small nonskid three-tier pantry organizer ready to save you from buying yet another thing of paprika because yours is seemingly off exploring Narnia.
I have the 15-inch one and it fits in my standard-sized cabinet ~perfectly~ and allows me to see all of my spices so I don't have to rifle through them and make a mess every time I'm cooking. Ofc if spices are only part of your issue, it can also be used to hold extracts, canned veggies, sauces, etc.!
Promising review: "I’m so glad I finally committed to buying this. As a vegetarian, I’ve found that I have to add double the spice just to get a real kick in the dishes I prepare. Not to mention making sure that I have all the spices that I’m going to need while quarantining/ social distancing. With that said, my spice cabinet was atrocious before I got these racks. And I am so happy to finally be able to grab my spices without knocking over the other ones and making even more of a mess. I didn’t know something so small and plain could bring me so much joy. Buy it now! You will not be disappointed." —Arie M.
Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in two sizes and 12 colors).
5. Or an XL "Spicy Shelf" with an expandable design made to fit any cabinet or shelf.
Promising reviews: "This is the best organizer I have ever had. I LOVE to cook and have a million and one spices, and this has solved so many problems. I spend more time on my recipes than I do looking for the spices now! It's amazing, just buy it!" —Mar
"I now have these shelves in my RV and in my house. They are so handy. My boyfriend has more vitamin supplements than a GNC. These shelves ended our battle for cabinet space and helped us keep our supplements organized and separated for easy access. I also use them for my spices in the RV. It's a lifesaver!" —Happy
Get it from Amazon for $27.88+ (available with or without spices).
6. OR a 30-spice door rack if there's simply no getting around the fact that your collection has outgrown its designated cabinet.
Each strip has five clips which fit most standard spice bottles (1.5–1.75 inches in diameter). The strips also come with pre-applied tape so all you have to do is peel and stick.
Promising review: "Love, love, love this! I have old narrow cabinets and not nearly enough of them so I desperately needed a new way to organize all my herbs and spices. Took a chance based on a list of cool new things and couldn't be more happy with this product! It came with 30 grippers for only $10. I didn't even have to screw them into my cabinets. If you follow the directions and let them cure 24 hours, the self-adhesive works great! I plan on buying a few sets for gifts!" —Brandi Y.
Get it from Amazon for $13.97 (available in three colors).
7. A two-tier lazy Susan strong enough to store your reserve of soup cans or spices. Plus, since it's nonskid, nothing will come flying out at you even if your rental's shelves are majorly uneven.
Promising review: "This turned a mess of a cabinet into an organized cabinet. We use A LOT of spices, and it has always been a nightmare to find the right one. Now, I just spin to find what I want. It’s a nice height, too, and allows for different-sized bottles to be placed on the racks. Overall, this is a good purchase to help with organization." —vegmom
Get it from Amazon for $14.39+ (available in 14 colors).
8. A set of two cabinet shelf organizers so you can elevate your mug collection and make room for more because, look, you *will* be buying at least one next time you go to Target.
Promising review: "I absolutely LOVE my new organizational wooden stands. They arrived today, as soon as I easily put them together, I was surprised at how great they looked. The texture is better than expected; it is very sturdy, looks great on my kitchen counter, and turned my messy counter into a nice display of items I use daily. I’m so in love with these I’m going to buy more for other areas if the house and my adult kids think they’re great so thinking about getting them as stocking stuffers!!!!" —Kristen
Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in five finishes and two sizes).
9. A chrome can rack where you can store all 36 of the Campbell's tomato soups you picked up because your grocery store was having a really good sale.
Promising review: "This is a terribly useful product because no canned good companies have the decency to make their cans the same size with interlocking lids, which means you either have to stack your vegetables one high or play a precarious game of Jenga every time you reach for cream of chicken. Enter this thing. It uses the same footprint as the same number of cans would, except there is none of that precarious stacking so you don't get buried in an avalanche of pantry staples every time you make dinner. Plus, it really cleans up your pantry. Pretty inexpensive solution to a messy problem I had." —Mr.andMrs.Moreno
Get it from Amazon for $18.99.
10. A 24-pocket shoe organizer that doesn't have to be used for shoes at all! Some reviewers use them for water bottles and I'm thinking they'd work just as well for seasonal Starbucks cups...
Promising reviews: "I have many uses for these other than shoes. I have one in the pantry on the door for cleaning towels, brushes, spray cleaners, etc. Saves space under the kitchen counter and no bending! Have one in the bathroom for makeup, etc." —Charleegirl
"I use this for my water bottles. I put them on the back of my walk-in closet door. It saves storage space from my kitchen and also prevents my kids from 'borrowing' them. Perfect hack idea!" —Nessa Probert
Get it from Amazon for $7.62+ (available in seven colors).
11. A cabinet- or drawer-friendly lid organizer so you don't have to go through 27 Tupperware lids next time you're being responsible and trying to put away leftovers.
The organizer has five adjustable dividers, so you can even sort lids by size or color. PS: YouCopia is a woman-owned small business that specializes in home storage solutions.
Promising review: "This product does exactly what it is supposed to and does it well. In under 15 minutes, I took my nightmare lid drawer and turned it into a functional, convenient storage space. The dividers were simple to install and provided flexibility. Slowly but surely, I am getting my tiny, chaotic kitchen under control, and this got me a huge leap closer." —S. Hawthorn
Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in three sizes).