14 Things That’ll Help You Keep Your Home Warm This Winter Because It’s *Your* Name On The Utility Bill

1. An easy-to-use insulator kit if countless emails to your landlord about a 2-inch gap in your window have gone unanswered. (🎶 Welcome to New York, it's been waitin' for you! 🎶)
Each kit comes with enough clear film to insulate 10 standard windows. To apply it, you first attach the included double-sided tape to your window frame, measure your window and cut the film to size, press it onto the tape, and then shrink it with a blow-dryer so it adheres to your window. Some reviewers say they improved the process by working out bubbles with a credit card as they went.
Promising review: "This product kept my apartment warm and toasty last winter! I live in an older (but charming) apartment and the windows are not only large, they're not updated to be efficient. There was draft pretty much on all the windows in the apartment so the heater just keeps kicking in to warm the place. Of course, this means enormous heating bill. Last winter, my husband decided to try this product. We noticed the difference right away on the first night we had it installed! No more drafts and the apartment stayed pretty warm. We noticed a huge drop on our heating bill (almost $50/mo compared to previous year)." —D Dacera
Get a pack of five from Amazon for $28.40.
2. A two-pack of draft blockers because you'll be damned if you pay even a penny for any hot air that Houdinis its way out of the house.
Plus, it'll help muffle outside noises — something particularly helpful if you live in an apartment building or with noisy roommates.
Promising review: "I’ll admit I was skeptical of these at first but after applying them to four of our doors we are thrilled! We live in an older home that is in no way energy efficient. We have only had them for a short time but they look so good! They actually upgrade the doors a bit. ;-) The application went well and it is a firm hold. The flooring in our house meets the door almost so there’s not much room for movement and these stay put firmly when opening and closing the door. I have no doubt that they will stay on for a long time. Will probably buy another pack for the doors leading to our garage." —AHA
Get a set of two from Amazon for $6.93+ (available in two sizes and five colors).
3. And — if that's not enough — an additional weighted door draft stopper with a triangular design that ensures a tight fit. The non-slip stopper not only prevents warm air from escaping, but it also reduces noise, so if you're an in-bed-by-8-p.m. person and your roommate is a ~listen-to-Skrillex-till-3-a.m.~ person, you can get some shut-eye.
Promising review: "If you have a drafty door you absolutely need this. It is made of fabric and has some weight to it which is a great feature. The added weight helps hold it down and absorb the cold. When I walk by the door and the draft stopper is on I can't feel ANY cold coming in... I highly recommend this door stopper if you have a drafty door. Whether it be for cool air in the winter or you losing AC in the summer." —Nikki
Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in eight sizes and six colors).
4. Some magnetic air vent deflectors so you can redirect airflow towards the center of your room because right now it's seemingly going right through the wall???
5. A window AC unit cover to block cold air from trailing in through the vents. This is especially great if you have a permanent window unit and don't even have the option of taking it out in the winter.
6. A smart space heater you can plop right on top of your desk or by your feet. Some reviewers say it's the perfect size for pets, too — just place it right in front of their bed or whatever cardboard box they're enamored with these days.
Promising review: "This has been a great little heater. I set it up in my home office and have it auto turn on an hour before I start work. It fits nicely under my desk, and provides just a little bit of background white noise. The fact that I can tuck it away in the corner under my desk and control it with the app instead of having yet another remote to lose is a big plus for me. I'd recommend it for sure. Oh and also I love the safety feature of auto shutoff after 24 hours." —David Mempa
Get it from Amazon for $99.99 (available in two colors).
7. Or a portable oscillating space heater with an adjustable thermostat to keep you warm as you sit in your favorite arm chair and sip some tea while enjoying Netflix.
Promising review: "Firstly, this heater puts out a tremendous amount of heat. I got this for a room that doesn't have a door so I didn't expect it to heat the space that well. Surprisingly, this heater not only makes the entire space comfy, but the adjacent hall to the room manages to get warm from as well. It's also incredibly quiet. It's the quietest heater I've had and it's also so sleek. It looks high tech while not requiring a lot of space or tech know-how. Plug it in and either push power on the remote or power on the actual device and you're ready to go. It has three modes and yes, I can tell the difference between low and high heat output." —L. Thornhill
Get it from Amazon for $74.99 (available in two configurations).
8. A set of blackout thermal curtains which not only block out light and noise, but prevent your central heat from escaping because that is just money straight down the drain.
Promising review: "These are perfect. I bought them because my bedroom is the coldest room in the house. My windows are those old aluminum sliding windows. I need to replace them and have winterized them, but the cold still comes in. Then, I bought these curtains. I can't believe how thermal they really are. With these closed, my room has really warmed up. I will be buying these for the rest of the house. I love them." —Bella S.
Get it from Amazon for $18.98+ (available in 31 sizes and colors).
9. A roll of self-adhesive weather strip if you've reached out to your super 10 times now and it's apparent that no one is coming to fix your windows. Alas, that's what YouTube tutorials and determination are for, ehh?
The weather stripping is super easy to apply. Just cut to the length needed (scissors are all you need) and then pop it in whatever gap/window track is giving you a headache. It'll not only help with drafts, but also noise and dust.
Promising review: "My family and I just moved into our first apartment and found the front door did not have any hinge stopping the drafts. As soon as we put this up we noticed a difference. We live in a windy area and the cold would just come through the door like it was open. 10/10 recommend." —Sugarbare
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in three sizes).
10. A magnetic insulated thermal door curtain you can hang over garage, laundry room, or patio doors if you're dealing with an annoying draft that consistently ruins your day.
Promising review: "I actually bought two. One on each side of the doorway. The doorway in my laundry room doesn't actually have a door and the other side of the doorway can get to be the same temperature as the outside. Having two makes it even easier to keep the heat in and the cold out. When picking out the dimensions, get bigger than you need so there is some overlap. Sometimes you have to give the bottom a little kick to make sure the magnets engage." —Michael Ciliberto
Get it from Amazon for $30.99+ (available in seven sizes and two colors).
11. An attic stairway insulation cover that creates a seal so none of the heat you paid for escapes up into the attic for your mice and squirrel friends to enjoy instead...
Promising review: "Beautifully made!! Came in small box and I was dubious. Unfolded it and realized how wonderfully it fit. Trickiest part was the stapler… took less than five minutes to staple and make secure. Immediately noticed less cold and less noise!! Wish I had done this simple task years ago." —CC BBQer
Get it from Amazon for $32.95+ (available with or without a staple gun).
12. An inexpensive area rug capable not only of tying an entire room together, but also insulating your floor and preventing heat loss.
13. A set of four self-adhesive shower curtain clips because one of the worst things about winter is the cold air ruining what would otherwise be a scalding hot shower.
Promising review: "We live in a small apartment that is a converted attic space. As such, we have slanted ceilings throughout different spaces. One such space is in the shower where at the end there's 6 or so inches that the shower curtain can't reach. It wasn't a huge issue in the summer because it was hot and I needed a little fresh air, however as it started to cool down I was losing precious steamy warm air out this giant gap. I saw this product in a BuzzFeed article and it was exactly what I was looking for! The adhesive is very strong but the curtain itself is easy to remove to open. I only used one and it was strong enough to keep the whole side of the wall blocked." —starvingcollegestudent
Get the pack of four on Amazon for $12.99 (also available in a pack of eight).
14. And a compact humidifier that will not only moisturize the air around you so you can breathe easier, but make it feel much warmer, too. If you don't believe me, you can google that fact!!
The compact, 1-gallon appliance can operate for 24 continuous hours. And if you're worried about keeping it clean, go ahead and pick up a $6 humidifier-cleaning fish while you're at it.
Promising review: "I use distilled water, so cleaning is not a problem. It works well to humidify my large primary bedroom. It also warms the room, which I like. There are no children in my bedroom to worry about, so the warm mist is the right choice for me. I have it on 11 hours a day." —Lisa
Get it from Amazon for $39.99.
