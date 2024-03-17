Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    33 Things To Help You Achieve The Cutest Kitchen Ever

    Whether your definition of "cute" is kitschy or minimalist, I've got options.

    Chelsea Stuart
    by Chelsea Stuart

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A colorful pan — from BuzzFeed's Goodful line — that's not just cute, but has the ability to kick all of your other dented and scratched pots to the curb as it can pan fry, sauté, sear, boil, simmer, blanche, braise, poach, deep fry, stew... and more, but I'll stop myself there. 

    Red non-stick frying pan with lid, containing cooked vegetables, accompanied by a wooden spatula
    A non-stick sauté pan with a lid and wooden spoon, placed on a kitchen counter with vegetables in the background
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I waited to write a review until I'd actually tested the pan and after using it for 2 months, I can honestly say that it is amazing! It's the best cookware product that I've ever used as it heats up evenly and cleans so easily (even the bottom of the pan still looks new). I am currently looking at other Goodful products to replace my other pots, so YES, I'd highly recommend this product!" —Johnny O

    Get it from Amazon for $50.98 (available in eight colors). 

    2. set of embroidered sponges with your choice of PG- or R-rated sayings that definitely won't make the dishes fun, but will probably make them more tolerable. 

    frame with sponge that says clean up your act
    Amazon

    It comes with four sponges with different cross-stitch designs, a frame, and suction cups. 

    Promising review: "I love these! Especially the frame it comes with, didn’t expect that. I gave some as a gift and my parents love them so much they don't want to use them." —honest reviewer (:

    Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in two styles).

    3. Or a cheery daisy caddy set because, tbh, your sink is a scary place often filled with crusty pots and pans, mystery Tupperware leftover containers, and whatever nastiness collects in the drain. At least this'll be a *little* bright spot. 

    Flower-shaped dish brush in holder with sponge, near kitchen sink, for unique home decor and cleaning
    Urban Outfitters

    There's also a similar option available on Amazon with a vase-inspired holder!

    Get it from Urban Outfitters for $18

    4. A "Noodle Monster" spaghetti container that looks like something straight out of Aaahh!!! Real Monsters and that makes my millennial heart happy. 

    A clear cylinder shaped container topped with a green monster-shaped lid and filled with noodles
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I love this so much. Like, so much. The canister part is glass, which I love. It's tall enough for long pasta, but also good for macaroni. His lil' noodle noggin is plastic with a silicone seal, so it's actually practical while also being literally the cutest thing in the world. And his eyestalks make opening the lid a breeze while also being absolutely adorable. I really want a little gang of them for my pantry, and I'd make little hats for them." —Surua

    Get it from Amazon for $17.95+ (available in two sizes). 

    5. A pastel knife set with such an arresting design, one reviewer warns not to forget they're super sharp, too!!! 

    Five kitchen knives with multicolored handles and blades mounted on a magnetic strip
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am a sucker for everyday use items that are effective at what they do and also super beautiful to look at. The pastels are just perfect. I agree with everyone, though, do not get comfortable and forget how sharp they are." —Ibric Family

    Get it from Amazon for $23.99.

    6. wooden pedestal to elevate your soap, candle, coffee supplies, or whatever else is all over your kitchen counter. 

    a reviewer's hand and dish soap on a pedestal
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Sturdy design and a great value. If it’s very near to water maybe just spray a quick coat of sealer or poly on it to seal it from water damage. Came quickly and looks great with any decor!" —Lara Kessler

    Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in three finishes). 

    7. A vintage-style Kate Spade kettle tea drinkers are sure to adore. If you have a thing for matching sets, you can also get accent plates, mugs, trays and more in the same darling design.

    The polka-dotted white kettle which has a cherry pattern
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I absolutely love Kate Spade and this kettle adds so much character to my kitchen!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $45.

    8. A set of decorative trivets made to protect your table from the scorching heat of your latest creation: an over-microwaved Hot Pocket (AKA molten lava straight from Earth's mantle).

    purple triangular trivets holding pots and pans
    Amazon

    Line + Arc is a small biz!

    Promising review: "This was a really hard purchase for me. I searched for quite a bit but couldn't settle on any trivets that also fit the aesthetic of my kitchen. These are perfect! Love the color, size, shape, dimensions… all of it. It was hard to press that purchase button though just because of the price (there are sooooo many cheaper options), but these seem like they will stand the test of time." —Anna

    Get a set of three from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in three colors). 

    9. Some cowboy boot salt and pepper shakers so you can add some flavor to your dishes and some Western flair to your kitchen counter even if you live noooooowhere near Texas. 

    Two small decorative cowboy boot salt and pepper shakers with floral patterns on a red surface
    Urban Outfitters

    Get the set from Urban Outfitters for $22.

    10. A magnetic vinyl dishwasher cover if you aren't quite in the tax bracket where you can afford appliances that completely blend in with your cabinets... so might as well make your dishwasher a design element!

    the dishwasher with a white magnetic cover on it
    the Etsy creator showing how easily the magnetic cover snaps on
    ReVent Covers / Etsy, www.tiktok.com

    Small biz ReVent Covers also makes custom covers for air vents, so be sure to check those out if you're looking to hide other eyesores in your home. And to see just how easily these go on, check out this TikTok!

    Get it from ReVent Covers on Etsy for $44.99+ (available in five designs and many sizes). 

    11. Some matching oil and vinegar dispensers with metal pour spouts that'll make feel like you're dining at an Italian restaurant every night and not just pulling a frozen Trader Joe's meal from your freezer. 

    a reviewer's bottles of olive oil and red wine vinegar
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I LOVE these dispensers!!! They look so cute and make me feel so organized. They dispense liquids really well and do not leak. They come with almost every label you would need." —Tara Foster 

    Get them from Amazon for $14.95+ (available in two sizes, sets of one, two, or four, and in three styles).

    12. Dracula garlic mincer because garlic powder simply doesn't compare to freshly minced garlic when you're whipping up an Italian feast.

    The mincer that looks like Dracula (just twist the head to mince) with garlic bread
    Amazon

    PS: You can also use it for ginger!

    Promising review: "I purchased this as a gift for my friend who is a fantastic cook — she uses fresh ingredients almost exclusively — but pressing fresh garlic is a task usually delegated. No longer — Gracula is there for her. She uses him nearly every time she needs garlic (which is basically daily) and months later still makes a point of saying how much she enjoys the gift. Anyway, definitely recommended for people who cook with garlic and have a sense of humor." —L

    Get it from Amazon for $24.95.

    13. A macramé fruit hammock so your bananas, apples, and oranges can enjoy their last days on Earth in comfort. Little do they know they're about to be devoured. 😈

    hanging fruit basket in a kitchen
    gif of model putting apples and oranges in the hanging basket
    Knapps Knots / Etsy

    KnappsKnots is a San Diego–based small business from Anastasia Knapp.

    Promising reviews: "Absolutely loved it! Perfect if you have little counter space." —Jessi

    "Love it. Might get another for bread and buns. The clearance between our counter and upper cabinets is weirdly short — can’t fit most countertop items — so this was the perfect solution." —pogtotes

    Get it from KnappsKnots on Etsy for $27.90+ (available in two sizes and 11 colors).