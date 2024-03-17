33 Things To Help You Achieve The Cutest Kitchen Ever

1. A colorful pan — from BuzzFeed's Goodful line — that's not just cute, but has the ability to kick all of your other dented and scratched pots to the curb as it can pan fry, sauté, sear, boil, simmer, blanche, braise, poach, deep fry, stew... and more, but I'll stop myself there.
Promising review: "I waited to write a review until I'd actually tested the pan and after using it for 2 months, I can honestly say that it is amazing! It's the best cookware product that I've ever used as it heats up evenly and cleans so easily (even the bottom of the pan still looks new). I am currently looking at other Goodful products to replace my other pots, so YES, I'd highly recommend this product!" —Johnny O
Get it from Amazon for $50.98 (available in eight colors).
2. A set of embroidered sponges with your choice of PG- or R-rated sayings that definitely won't make the dishes fun, but will probably make them more tolerable.
It comes with four sponges with different cross-stitch designs, a frame, and suction cups.
Promising review: "I love these! Especially the frame it comes with, didn’t expect that. I gave some as a gift and my parents love them so much they don't want to use them." —honest reviewer (:
Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in two styles).
3. Or a cheery daisy caddy set because, tbh, your sink is a scary place often filled with crusty pots and pans, mystery Tupperware leftover containers, and whatever nastiness collects in the drain. At least this'll be a *little* bright spot.
Get it from Urban Outfitters for $18.
4. A "Noodle Monster" spaghetti container that looks like something straight out of Aaahh!!! Real Monsters and that makes my millennial heart happy.
Promising review: "I love this so much. Like, so much. The canister part is glass, which I love. It's tall enough for long pasta, but also good for macaroni. His lil' noodle noggin is plastic with a silicone seal, so it's actually practical while also being literally the cutest thing in the world. And his eyestalks make opening the lid a breeze while also being absolutely adorable. I really want a little gang of them for my pantry, and I'd make little hats for them." —Surua
Get it from Amazon for $17.95+ (available in two sizes).
5. A pastel knife set with such an arresting design, one reviewer warns not to forget they're super sharp, too!!!
Promising review: "I am a sucker for everyday use items that are effective at what they do and also super beautiful to look at. The pastels are just perfect. I agree with everyone, though, do not get comfortable and forget how sharp they are." —Ibric Family
Get it from Amazon for $23.99.
6. A wooden pedestal to elevate your soap, candle, coffee supplies, or whatever else is all over your kitchen counter.
Promising review: "Sturdy design and a great value. If it’s very near to water maybe just spray a quick coat of sealer or poly on it to seal it from water damage. Came quickly and looks great with any decor!" —Lara Kessler
Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in three finishes).
7. A vintage-style Kate Spade kettle tea drinkers are sure to adore. If you have a thing for matching sets, you can also get accent plates, mugs, trays and more in the same darling design.
Promising review: "I absolutely love Kate Spade and this kettle adds so much character to my kitchen!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $45.
8. A set of decorative trivets made to protect your table from the scorching heat of your latest creation: an over-microwaved Hot Pocket (AKA molten lava straight from Earth's mantle).
Line + Arc is a small biz!
Promising review: "This was a really hard purchase for me. I searched for quite a bit but couldn't settle on any trivets that also fit the aesthetic of my kitchen. These are perfect! Love the color, size, shape, dimensions… all of it. It was hard to press that purchase button though just because of the price (there are sooooo many cheaper options), but these seem like they will stand the test of time." —Anna
Get a set of three from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in three colors).
9. Some cowboy boot salt and pepper shakers so you can add some flavor to your dishes and some Western flair to your kitchen counter even if you live noooooowhere near Texas.
Get the set from Urban Outfitters for $22.
10. A magnetic vinyl dishwasher cover if you aren't quite in the tax bracket where you can afford appliances that completely blend in with your cabinets... so might as well make your dishwasher a design element!
Small biz ReVent Covers also makes custom covers for air vents, so be sure to check those out if you're looking to hide other eyesores in your home. And to see just how easily these go on, check out this TikTok!
Get it from ReVent Covers on Etsy for $44.99+ (available in five designs and many sizes).
11. Some matching oil and vinegar dispensers with metal pour spouts that'll make feel like you're dining at an Italian restaurant every night and not just pulling a frozen Trader Joe's meal from your freezer.
Promising review: "I LOVE these dispensers!!! They look so cute and make me feel so organized. They dispense liquids really well and do not leak. They come with almost every label you would need." —Tara Foster
Get them from Amazon for $14.95+ (available in two sizes, sets of one, two, or four, and in three styles).
12. A Dracula garlic mincer because garlic powder simply doesn't compare to freshly minced garlic when you're whipping up an Italian feast.
PS: You can also use it for ginger!
Promising review: "I purchased this as a gift for my friend who is a fantastic cook — she uses fresh ingredients almost exclusively — but pressing fresh garlic is a task usually delegated. No longer — Gracula is there for her. She uses him nearly every time she needs garlic (which is basically daily) and months later still makes a point of saying how much she enjoys the gift. Anyway, definitely recommended for people who cook with garlic and have a sense of humor." —L
Get it from Amazon for $24.95.
13. A macramé fruit hammock so your bananas, apples, and oranges can enjoy their last days on Earth in comfort. Little do they know they're about to be devoured. 😈
KnappsKnots is a San Diego–based small business from Anastasia Knapp.
Promising reviews: "Absolutely loved it! Perfect if you have little counter space." —Jessi
"Love it. Might get another for bread and buns. The clearance between our counter and upper cabinets is weirdly short — can’t fit most countertop items — so this was the perfect solution." —pogtotes
Get it from KnappsKnots on Etsy for $27.90+ (available in two sizes and 11 colors).