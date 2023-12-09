Just 29 Super Weird Things Under $20 That I Think Would Make Great Stocking Stuffers

1. A bottle of Haeyo Mayo, or "mayonnaise for your hair." I know it sounds and looks disgusting (to me, as a mayo hater, anyways), but the mask is actually formulated with a special blend of shea butter, macadamia seed oil, and egg yolk extract that will restore their hair's natural moisture and shine.
Promising review: "I have dead hair from bleaching it so much and I was a bit skeptical if this would work, but oh my god it makes my hair softer than a corgi's bottom. And it smells really good too. Will definitely restock when I run out!" —hanyouinlove
Get it from Amazon for $15.20.
2. An itty bitty pet wig for the friend whose entire personality IS their dog/cat (and you don't make fun of them for it — you encourage it).
Promising review: "Do blondes have more fun? Well I am having more fun now that my dog has this wig! I am not sure she loves it, but I sure do. Can I give it 10 stars?!? Hilarious." —Tee Taylor
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in 11 styles).
3. A fuzzy Gremlins lip balm so they never have to be without hydration or accessories that remind them of their fave '80s horror franchise.
Get it from BoxLunch for $14.90.
4. A dimmable sad duck night-light that's basically a physical manifestation of them when their alarm goes off every morning.
Promising review: "I ordered this lamp because of its appearance. I didn't NEED a depressed duck lamp ... but it has totally filled a void in my life I didn't know existed. Everyone who sees it pokes it. The lamp is actually very functional. It's got a really nice set of brightness options and the glow is yellowish, which is much nicer than white in a dim/dark room. One thing that isn't mentioned in the description is that its legs are utterly floppy. It's terrific." —Literated
Get it from Amazon for $16.99.
5. A sampler pack of flavored crickets for the person who SWEARS they'd do just fine in eating challenges on shows like Survivor and Fear Factor. Now, it's time for them to put their money where their mouth is.
The sampler pack comes with three different flavors: Sour Cream and Onion, Bacon and Cheese, and Salt and Vinegar.
Promising review: "I was gifted these years ago as a gag gift, and only ate them after a dare, so I can't exactly say they taste great because, well, they're bugs. LOL! I suppose they tasted better than I expected! I bought these for my son as a stocking stuffer since he's been watching so many videos of people eating dead bugs, we will see if he braves it himself! They came packaged well in three different flavors. Cheers!" —Rachel B.
Get it from Amazon for $9.45.
6. An "it's illegal to be mean to me" cat sticker they can slap on their laptop or HydroFlask so people know they're sensitive but also have a sense of humor.
Friends NYC is a Brooklyn–based small business from BFFs Mary Meyer and Emma Kadar-Penner. Their shop stocks all sorts of kitschy goods from local artisans and independent creators. This particular sticker comes from Fun Club.
Get it from Friends NYC for $5.99.
7. An admittedly questionable but inarguably hilarious toothpaste cap for anyone whose top four favorite movies include Shrek, Shrek 2, Shrek the Third, and Shrek Forever After.
CasualChicken is a small business based in Irvine, California, that sells an array of unique 3D printed items.
Promising review: "My order came well packaged and on time. Gifted it to my friend and she thinks it is hilarious." —Grace
Get it from CasualChicken on Etsy for $9.99.
8. A set of embroidered sponges with PG- or R-rated sayings (your choice) that definitely won't make the dishes fun, but will probably make them more tolerable.
It comes with four sponges with different cross-stitch designs, a frame, and suction cups.
Promising review: "I love these! Especially the frame it comes with, didn’t expect that. I gave some as a gift and my parents love them so much they don't want to use them." —honest reviewer (:
Get it from Amazon for $14.20+ (available in two styles).
9. Or a Homer Simpson sponge holder that emulates their fave gif.
Geek 3D by Sean is a West Lafayette, Indiana–based small biz.
Promising review: "This is both the dumbest and greatest sponge holder I have ever owned. I love it. Quality is solid." —JD Lauriat
Get it from Geek 3D by Sean on Etsy for $19.99+ (with or without a suction cup).
10. A snail hand soap dispenser if they're sick of regular ol' bottles of Dial but they aren't the ~aesthetic~ type who're into refillable amber glasses, either.
Promising review: "In the week or so I've had this thing it has brought me so much joy. I'm always so excited for my snail to vomit on my dish scrubber, or my hand. It's surprising how such a simple soap dispenser has changed my whole family's life for the better. This was once a house where dishes were a hated chore. Now, it's a blood bath to get anywhere near the legendary 🐌." —Zoe Scoville
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in three colors).
11. A decorative cat towel that'll silently watch them microwave their day-old pizza or scroll TikTok on the toilet.
Promising review: "I did not buy this to actually use as a towel. To me it doesn’t seem like it would be good at serving this purpose as the material is not very absorbent, however it is great for decoration purposes. It is really, really adorable! I love how there’s little snap buttons to keep it in place. I highly recommend this as a decorative gift for the cat lover in your life or for yourself if you love kitties! Great purchase!" —Crystal
Get it from Amazon for $16.78 (available in 20 designs).
12. A pair of blinking doll eye earrings sure to creep out whoever they're having a conversation with as they move to follow their gaze.
Haley Lane Art is a Kansas City, Missouri–based small biz that specializes in creepy cute accessories.
Promising review: "I love these earrings lol. Everyone at work has commented on them and I get some funny reactions. They move like doll eyes do, and they're super lightweight. They do make a bit of noise from the movement when you walk or move your head but it's nothing horrible. They came packaged wonderfully and the handwritten note was so sweet :)" —Hannah
Get them from Haley Lane Art on Etsy for $9.99.
13. A blackhead-removing toy they can pick and prod with tweezers like they're performing surgery alongside their Grey's Anatomy colleagues. But for real, it helps if they're prone to picking their skin or pulling out hair when they're stressed!!
Promising review: "I have trichotillomania and really love these little guys. They help refocus my habit and the pull is very satisfying and realistic. I've had to repurchase already, and I'll reorder more in the future. Can't recommend these enough, as I've been searching for this type of tool for a long time." —Danika Hill
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in 11 styles and packs of one, two, or three).
14. A miniature zen garden — in the form of a litter box with lil' kitty figurines — so they can practice mindfulness in a nontraditional way.
Promising review: "This litter box zen garden is so cute and such a perfect gift! I got two to give out to friends this year. Definitely will be buying the other minis as well !" —Lexy
Get it from Target for $8.99.
15. A 'Rocktopus' fidget toy that has absolutely no reason to exist but here we are and I'm intrigued.
7 Printz is a London–based small 3D print shop from Simar Singh.
Promising review: "The Rocktopus arrived today and we love him! The finish is very high quality — much more smoothly finished than a lot of 3D print stuff. The legs are really nicely articulated and the movement is really smooth and fluid. Excellent, high-quality build!" —Andrea Johnson
Get it from 7 Printz on Etsy for $13.25+ (available in 19 colors).
16. And a devotion candle for anyone whose prayer for more Nathan Fielder content was answered in the form of Showtime's just-released The Curse.
Chances are, Austin, Texas-based Illuminidol makes a prayer candle for whatever reality TV star/pop darling/politician you're into these days. They also make koozies, face masks, and bags if your devotion is that strong. 🙏
Get it from Illuminidol for $15.95 (hundreds of other celebs/musicians/sports stars are also available).
17. A stress-relieving Dammit doll made to be slammed in doors, driven over with their car, and shaken to no end because c'mon, everyone has had one of those days where they just need to take their frustration out on an inanimate object.
Promising review: "This doll is amazing! Not only did it help me through holiday shopping, it helped me survive election commercials! It's small enough to take anywhere you might experience stress: your job, grocery store, dentist, Department of Motor Vehicles, parent/teacher conferences and waiting in line to vote! It fits right into my purse so I can quickly grab it when someone drives too slow in front of me or when I get pulled over for my right tail-light out. I love that it fits nicely on the night stand to conveniently grab when hubby snores! I can't think of a better gift for friends, teachers, or people you purposely annoy. And it's VERY VERY durable! I use it at least 25 times a day and the seams are just fine!" —William Imand
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in packs of one, two, three, four, five, or six).
18. An imitation pimple-popping toy that's been ingeniously designed so they can poke, prod, and pick without touching their own face. Reviewers say that fake-pus-filled silicone ~feels~ like oily skin.
Promising review: "Perfect for the gross out factor alone! Not quite a perfect simulation of popping a good zit (you have to push from the back a bit) but it’s definitely effective when you get the technique down! Plus side — you don’t have to clean the bathroom mirrors after using this!" —