33 Super Weird But Undeniably Fun Gifts You Can Buy For Less Than $20

1. A pair of blinking doll eye earrings sure to creep out whoever they're having a conversation with as they move to follow their gaze.
Haley Lane Art is a Kansas City, Missouri–based small biz that specializes in creepy cute accessories.
Promising review: "I love these earrings lol. Everyone at work has commented on them and I get some funny reactions. They move like doll eyes do, and they're super lightweight. They do make a bit of noise from the movement when you walk or move your head but it's nothing horrible. They came packaged wonderfully and the handwritten note was so sweet :)" —Hannah
Get them from Haley Lane Art on Etsy for $9.99.
2. A decorative cat towel that'll silently watch them microwave their day-old pizza or scroll TikTok on the toilet.
Promising review: "I did not buy this to actually use as a towel. To me it doesn’t seem like it would be good at serving this purpose as the material is not very absorbent, however it is great for decoration purposes. It is really, really adorable! I love how there’s little snap buttons to keep it in place. I highly recommend this as a decorative gift for the cat lover in your life or for yourself if you love kitties! Great purchase!" —Crystal
Get it from Amazon for $14.26+ (available in 28 designs).
3. A blackhead-removing toy they can pick and prod with tweezers like they're performing surgery alongside their Grey's Anatomy colleagues. But for real, it helps if they're prone to picking their skin or pulling out hair when they're stressed!!
Promising review: "I have trichotillomania and really love these little guys. They help refocus my habit and the pull is very satisfying and realistic. I've had to repurchase already, and I'll reorder more in the future. Can't recommend these enough, as I've been searching for this type of tool for a long time." —Danika Hill
Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in 11 styles and packs of one, two, or three).
4. An admittedly questionable but inarguably hilarious toothpaste cap for anyone whose top four favorite movies include Shrek, Shrek 2, Shrek the Third, and Shrek Forever After.
CasualChicken is a small business based in Irvine, California, that sells an array of unique 3D printed items.
Promising review: "My order came well packaged and on time. Gifted it to my friend and she thinks it is hilarious." —Grace
Get it from CasualChicken on Etsy for $9.99.
5. An imitation pimple-popping toy that's been ingeniously designed so they can poke, prod, and pick without touching their own face. Reviewers say that fake-pus-filled silicone ~feels~ like oily skin.
Promising review: "Perfect for the gross out factor alone! Not quite a perfect simulation of popping a good zit (you have to push from the back a bit) but it’s definitely effective when you get the technique down! Plus side — you don’t have to clean the bathroom mirrors after using this!" —Matthew D Wilgers
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
6. 101 Ways to Know If Your Cat is French — the perfect book to leave out on their coffee table or the back of their toilet. A bit of a spoiler: If your cat shouts "Vive la Révolution" on Bastille Day... they're defs French.
Promising review: "When your kitty sleeps, does he lay like a loaf or curl up like a croissant? Does he have a certain je ne sais quoi? Well, purr-haps he's secretly Purr-isian! Okay, maybe your cat's not French... maybe you don't even have a cat... but if you're looking for a light read that will put a smile on your face each time you turn the page, this book will not disappoint. Filled with adorable photos and illustrations of cats donning berets and voguing for the camera, 101 Ways To Know If Your Cat Is French offers a unique and engaging look at our feline friends." —Seahorse
Get it from Amazon for $15.73.
7. An uncanny valley–esque piggy bank that will either delight them or come for them in the middle of a sleep paralysis episode. It's really a toss-up — just don't say I didn't warn you.
The money-eating piggy bank accepts all standard change and it'll automatically open its mouth when it senses their hand.
Promising reviews: "This thing legitimately gave me a bit of anxiety when I first unboxed it. It was way creepier than expected. I think it might help me not be afraid of this one doll in my house I have nightmares about. This is much worse. I wouldn't recommend this for kids at all, but as a gag gift or interrogation tool I would say go for it." —mysticalkiwi
"Pink and horrifying. Right up my alley. I love this sucker. It sits there and judges me. It's sitting here and judging me now while I write this. 10/10 great companion, just don't get on its bad side." —Delaney Gillpatrick
Get it on Amazon for $16.99 (available in three colors).
8. A Bob the Builder–looking saw knife with the power to cut through any cake you put in front of it. No matter how many ganache-filled layers, you won't even break a sweat.
Promising review: "I get so many laughs and compliments when I bust this thing out to slice a birthday cake! I got it for my baby girl's 1st birthday party (on Halloween!) and I relish any opportunity to use it. It's so much fun! It's also lightweight and easy to clean. It doesn't take up much drawer space, and it's not much larger than a proper kitchen knife." —Heather David
Get it from Amazon for $10.27.
9. A set of Porta Potty shot glasses that are straight up disgusting but also so fun. Let's just hope they don't think too much about it while they're using them.
Promising review: "They are a pair of shot glasses in the shape of Porta Potties so it got the expected laugh and enjoyment when picked at the White Elephant office party. They were 'stolen' a couple of times, so turned out to be quite popular. Pick a pair for your next gag gift party...they will be a hit!" —Thor
Get a set of two from Amazon for $12.74.
10. A chonky seal pillow — it won't judge them when they wake up at 1 p.m. and then climb back into bed with their leftover Domino's.
Promising review: "I love him. Like all things in life he has imperfections but that’s what makes him him. He is very cute very soft. he did come in a vacuum-sealed bag but I personally don’t have a problem with that because why waste resources with a bigger bag when he can fit in a small one just fine? To fluff him up I threw him in the dryer for 15 minutes. Bam, good as new. Love it. Only bad is he’s tiny but I’m ok with that. He is loved in this home even with his uneven facial features." —Kaitlyn
Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in two sizes).
11. A hard-boiled egg holder that's poised to turn their morning meal into a knight in shining armor. Even if this Humpty Dumpty takes a fall, his protective helmet will keep him safe and sound.
Promising review: "I bought this for my wife's birthday and she absolutely loved it! She loves whimsy and this really struck a chord with her. I put a soft-boiled egg in it and she was grinning the entire time she was eating it. As far as being 'practical'; well, what can I say, but it beats chasing a soft-boiled egg around a slick dinner plate..." —UrbanDad
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
12. A pair of bread slippers sure to keep their toes nice and warm — just like a fresh loaf from the oven.
Promising review: "I saw this on Facebook a while back and could NOT stop laughing about the pun.... loafers!!!!! Then I happened upon them on Amazon, and I just had to. They are super soft to the touch. Super happy with this purchase!" —Rose Ingraffia
Get them from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in three unisex sizes).
13. A pair of straight-up *genius* AirPod-holding earrings if they're the type who gets nervous about losing an earbud when they're out and about. (It's me — I'm that type. Have I ever lost an AirPod to the subway tracks? No. Do I still live in fear of it happening? Yes.)
The earrings come from small biz Ming Liu HK.
Get them from Ming Liu HK on Etsy for $10.90.
14. A shrimp-shaped travel pillow that will be ready and waiting in the wings for their next big trip.
Promising reviews: "Well, I bought 12 of these when I was drunk...wasn't expecting to spend $416 on a gaggle of neck pillows, but the look you get in the airport and the thanks you receive from children you gift them to is priceless LOL." —Tyler Troup
"What's not to like about this? Gave it as a gift and the look of puzzled shock was priceless. The next day, it was in use in the car. Terrifyingly beautiful!" —Eric L.
Get it from Amazon for $16.99.