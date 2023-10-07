26 Storage Solutions To Invest In Now Before You Buy Every Piece Of Holiday Decor You Come Across

1. A ceiling-mounted garage storage rack where you can stow away things like the 12-foot-tall skeleton you just HAD to have for Halloween.
Securely attach the brackets to studs/ceiling joists and the shelving unit can hold up to 600 pounds of stuff. The elevation also ensures everything is safe in the event of a flood.
Promising review: "If you're wanting storage for your garage and have 10-foot or higher ceilings, this is the ticket. Installation is involved but I was able to do it as a one-man job. I used bungee cords to hold up one end of the shelf while installing the other. It took me a whole day to install but I was particular about its position and considered the constraints of surrounding space and aesthetics. This holds a total of 16 18-gallon totes... 16!!! It occupies otherwise unused space whereas standard shelving occupies valuable floor space. This is absolutely worth the money." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $189.99 (and clip the coupon for $50 off that price!)
2. A set of drawer organizers that can take your dresser from the chaos that is a TJ Maxx sale section to the enviable order that is The Container Store.
The set of four dividers can fit scarves, ties, underwear, bras, and socks as seen above.
Promising review: "No matter how neatly I fold my bras and underwear, they always seem to become a big jumble in the drawer. These organizers are perfect for keeping everything in place, and you won't forget about those items you own that end up buried at the back." —M. Hanson
Get it from Amazon for $15.97 (available in seven colors).
3. And a set of shelf dividers so you can maximize that hard-to-reach space in the top of your closet instead of just haphazardly throwing things up there and hoping they stay.
They're also great for bulky items like linens and towels! The dividers are 12 inches tall and can slide over any standard shelf up to 7/8 inches thick.
Promising review: "I love these! They fit snugly over my shelf, so they don't shift or move around. I have a lot of handbags and it's been a mess on my closet shelf for the ones that are floppy. I have limited closet space in a small home so my choices of where/how to store them are limited. This was the perfect solution. I plan on buying more when I get around to rearranging sweaters on shelves." —BarbraGenie
Get a set of two from Amazon for $17.97.
4. A padded china storage organizer that reviewers also use for their candle collections! If you picked up [redacted #] candles during Bath & Body Works' Semi-Annual Sale this summer, you can stow them away until next year and make room for your chai latte, pumpkin pecan waffle, and fall farmhouse scents.
Promising reviews: "I bought these to store all of my candles in. They fit perfectly and I can label each bin. Wish I had discovered these sooner!" —Meaghan E.
"This storage set over-delivered in terms of quality and appearance! Each unit is sized with ample space for the intended dishes. There were plenty of felt divider pads that were sized perfectly so items would be protected. The sides are stiff and do not collapse. I’ve never been happier with an online purchase!" —Sue Skrobacs
Get it from Amazon for $28.99.
5. A set of space-saver bags so you can suck every last bit of air out of your seasonal throw blankets. You know — the ones you get from TJ Maxx that show Snoopy and the Peanuts crew lounging on the beach, romping through a pumpkin patch, or iceskating on a frozen pond. PS: These bags don't require a vacuum!
Promising review: "I LOVE these bags! I have ordered three sets and will continue to buy them until my house is completely organized. The two sizes are great — I can stuff two pillows in one and compress down to less than 1/2 the size of one pillow. I use the smaller ones for clothing, and they hold a lot! I have fit 10+ T-shirts or four to five sweater/sweatshirts in each one. What used to take up half of the top shelf in my closet is now stacked in 5 of the small bags at the end of the shelf. They are easy to use and actually stay sealed. They would be excellent for traveling. If I could give them 10 stars I would!" —Amazon Customer
Get a pack of eight from Amazon for $15.97.
6. A six-piece plastic drawer organizer set to lend your junk drawer a little bit of order at least. Use the clear containers separately, stacked, or however you see fit and they'll make it a whole lot easier to find your stuff.
What's included: Two small, two medium, and two large clear containers.
Promising review: "I love all of the organizers! I bought the organizers for all of my bathroom drawers to store various items that normally are left out on the counter, which make the whole bathroom look cluttered. I love the way the plastic containers stack upon each other! You can also configure the boxes to fit in your drawers. The clear plastic is great for seeing what is in each container. It is convenient to take one container out one out at a time if you need to." —A H
Get them from Amazon for $14.99.
7. A set of under-bed storage bags so you can use the few inches under your frame to store off-season clothes and extra linens instead of just dust. (Making a mental note to vacuum under mine ASAP.)
The bags have handles on three sides so they're easy to fish out. They also have clear zippered tops which allow you to see what's inside at a glance.
Promising review: "Wow! These storage bags are even nicer than I expected. They seem sturdy and well made for storage of items that aren’t extremely heavy. Our winter home in Florida is tiny and being able to store extra bedding for guests under our bed is a must. These are perfect for the task. See-through tops enable quick identification of contents and double zippers work smoothly. Would definitely recommend." —KyFan
Get them from Amazon for $14.99 (available in two colors).
8. A gift wrap organizer if 2022 you already stocked up on a whole lotta holiday supplies. Since the bag is see-through and you can easily identify what it is, this works a whole lot better than throwing another unmarked tub in your basement or attic!
The manufacturer says the organizer can hold anywhere between 14–20 rolls of wrapping paper depending on how thick they are. Reviewers also agree that it's plenty long enough for extra-long rolls.
Promising review: "This is made quite well and holds a lot depending on size. It holds the tallest wrapping paper tubes sold. I like being able to see through it. I used one also to put all my large wired ribbons in that I make bows with. I am now organized!" —Angel
Get it from Amazon for $9.25+ (available in seven colors).
9. Some Wonder Hangers which will ~triple~ your closet space so you can store more than just clothes.
Check out how they work on TikTok here!
Promising review: "I wish I had taken the time to take a before and after pic because I have so much more room in there now than I did before. I found the cutest tops in there that I had completely forgotten about because my clothes were crammed in the closet so tightly. Most of the time, I felt like I had nothing to wear, LOL, and now, I know exactly what I have, and it's even organized by sleeve length and color. I would definitely buy again and actually plan to buy more for my husband and children to use as well." —Mariko Lamb
Get a 10-pack from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in three colors and packs of 6, 10, 24, or 50).
10. A day bed — perfect for guest rooms or offices — with two pull-out drawers where you can keep warm weather clothes and linens you won't be needing for a while now.
Promising review: "This was very easy to put together. The drawers are very spacious and give it a nice finished look (they also prevent my dog from going under the bed and hiding toys — a big plus there). It's very sturdy as well. With me, my roommate, and both our dogs sitting on the bed it's around 400 pounds and the bed didn't so much as squeak in protest. My dog bounces around on it all the time and it doesn't budge. I really think this is well worth the money." —Christa Carroll
Get it from Amazon for $350+ (available in Twin and Full sizes, velvet or linen, and in two colors).
11. A set of adjustable mug organizers so you can confidently open your cupboard knowing an avalanche of mugs isn't about to fall on you.
12. Or if you want something a bit prettier, a set of two cabinet shelf organizers that'll elevate your mug collection and make room for more because look, you *will* be buying at least one next time you go to Target.
Promising review: "These shelves are absolutely perfect for the cabinet above the oven where I keep all my glasses and mugs. Great solid quality, very sturdy and well made, and because they are stackable, they fit the cabinet perfectly." —PCDoc54
Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in four finishes).
13. A set of two boho sideboards with rattan doors capable of hiding all your living room electronics and your board game collection so they don't interfere with your carefully crafted aesthetic.
Promising review: "I absolutely love this cabinet for my awkward bathroom space that needed additional storage. It really spruced up the room and I have already received so many compliments on it. It was fairly easy to assemble; I did it by myself in about an hour and a half… even though I probably could have gotten it done faster with an extra set of hands. The cabinet is very cute and trendy with the 'boho chic' look that I have going on in my house, and it is very sturdy and spacious inside." —Missy F.
Get a set of two from Amazon for $245.99 (and clip the coupon for 5% off that price!).