26 Storage Solutions To Invest In Now Before You Buy Every Piece Of Holiday Decor You Come Across

Securely attach the brackets to studs/ceiling joists and the shelving unit can hold up to 600 pounds of stuff. The elevation also ensures everything is safe in the event of a flood.

Promising review: "If you're wanting storage for your garage and have 10-foot or higher ceilings, this is the ticket. Installation is involved but I was able to do it as a one-man job. I used bungee cords to hold up one end of the shelf while installing the other. It took me a whole day to install but I was particular about its position and considered the constraints of surrounding space and aesthetics. This holds a total of 16 18-gallon totes... 16!!! It occupies otherwise unused space whereas standard shelving occupies valuable floor space. This is absolutely worth the money." —Amazon Customer

