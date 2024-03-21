Unless otherwise stated, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A sleeveless maxi in an eye-catching shade like bubblegum pink if you're looking for an excuse to go wild with a color you aren't brave enough to wear in your everyday life.
Promising review: "Loved this dress! It hugs nicely so everything feels secure and it looks great on curves. The fabric isn’t too thick or too thin… it’s a really nice weight. It has plenty of stretch but holds its shape. Wore it on a cruise and got lots of compliments! I felt very pretty in this dress!" —Aylissa
Get it from Amazon for $35.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and in 21 colors).
2. A split hem midi dress with an effortless, elegant silhouette so you can accessorize to the moon and back.
Promising review: "This was a the perfect wedding guest dress. It is so stretchy and comfortable but still formal for an event." —Jessica Fee
Get it from Amazon for $33.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and in 25 colors).
3. A long sleeve mesh mini ready to tackle those spring days that start off in the low 50s and end up in the high 70s. 🙃
Beginning Boutique is a woman–founded Aussie brand based in Brisbane. In an effort to be more sustainable and ethical, they ship in compostable packaging and partner with programs like Thread Together to recycle and upcycle old stock.
Promising review: "Fits PERFECTLY. I think this mini dress is beautiful and I absolutely love the color." —Heather
Get it from Beginning Boutique for $84.99 (available in sizes 0–18 and in six colors).
4. A satin midi dress that's semi-adjustable thanks to a tie-front design, so if you're in between sizes, you don't have to worry about the time you absolutely don't have for tailoring.
Promising review: "Really liked this dress! Wore it to my friend’s wedding. The color is vibrant, the material has a satin finish, and it doesn’t feel too heavy or too light. I was able to wear a bra underneath and safety pinned it under the bow I tied in the front. Highly recommend!" —Savitha Racha
Get it from Amazon for $45.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and in 22 colors).
5. A short puff-sleeve dress sure to have you feeling like a Disney princess with its Jasmine-esque bodice and sleeves.
Promising review: "I bought this as a last-minute dress to wear to a wedding, and it was perfect! I liked that it wasn’t see-through or sheer by any means because I often find that dresses I buy online are super thin. The quality was pretty good, and I was overall very satisfied." —Brooke
Get it from Amazon for $42.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and in 33 colors).
6. An off-the-shoulder number with eye-catching embroidery if you're looking for a lil' spice but only wear black and white — no matter the season. 🖤 🤍
Get it from Eloquii for $79.97 (originally $159.95; available in sizes 14–28).
7. A smocked long-sleeve dress that comes in an array of arresting prints and — the real clincher — you don't even have to shave your pits! (Not that you have to anyway... but you know, if you're self-conscious about that type of thing.)
8. A checkered baby doll mini perfect for more casual events. Plus, because the silhouette is simple and the color is solid, you can pick a really out-there bag or shoes.
Get it from Beginning Boutique for $84.99 (available in sizes 0–18 and in six colors).
9. An off-the-shoulder ruffle dress so high quality, reviewers say people were shocked to learn it was from good ol' Amazon!
Here's what former BuzzFeed editor Ciera Velarde has to say:
"I wore this to a wedding this summer that had an outdoor ceremony and cocktail hour in 90-degree heat, and even though it's maxi length, I didn't get too hot or sweaty. I was really pleased with how the pleated tiers fell on my body...I just felt very dainty and romantic and confident in this dress! I also loved that I could wear it on or off the shoulders. And no joke I had at least a dozen people compliment me on this dress! And no one believed what I spent on it! I might just have to buy this in many other colors now!"
Get it from Amazon for $37.60+ (available in sizes XS–XL and 33 colors/patterns).
10. A one-shoulder bodycon midi one reviewer has worn to a number of weddings already. They say it washes so well and has garnered them so many compliments, they were honestly tempted to gatekeep it.
Promising review: "Finding a dress for a wedding is annoying. I bought four different dresses and this last one that came the day before was the winner at one-quarter the cost of the others. Amazing buy. Good quality. Looks elegant and fit beautifully. So happy with it." —S. Camarena Di Paola
Get it from Amazon $53.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and in 22 colors).
11. A mock neck mini dress with a big, loud pattern that'll match your big, loud presence on the dance floor.
Promising review: "I have many colors of this dress I love each one. They are so comfortable and light — you won’t regret buying it. By far, this one is my favorite dresses ever!!" —RTmo Lartigue
Get it from Amazon for $38.99 (available in sizes XS–4X and in 29 colors/prints).