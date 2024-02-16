24 Things That May Be A Splurge, But Will Be Used Frequently In Your Kitchen

1. A trio of Japanese high-carbon and stainless steel knives that've earned a coveted spot on Oprah's Favorite Things list. And if Oprah loves them, you know we do, too!!
What's included: 8-inch knife, 4-inch knife, and 6-inch serrated knife.
Promising review: "I got these knives as an early Christmas present for my boyfriend since he loves to cook and I am blown away!!! I ordered the mocha set which is true to its color online, which I appreciate, but they don’t lie about the quality!!! Straight out of the box, they are super sharp! The chef knife cuts through potatoes like butter, the serrated knife cuts my bread so easily, and the paring knife scores meat like it’s nothing!! I don’t usually leave reviews but for this set, I just had to!" —Esther G.
Get the set from Material for $170 (originally $200; available in four colors).
2. An iconic Le Creuset Dutch oven which one reviewer calls "the Bentley of cookware" and I'm not about to dispute that...
Promising review: "I love this Dutch oven. I got the 7.25-quart size for four people, and it has been an irreplaceable pot for soups and stews and coconut chicken adobo. I have also used this to bake bread, too, and it worked well. I have had to stop myself from buying even more!" —Austin
Get it from Amazon for $249.95+ (available in seven sizes and 15 colors) or Le Creuset for $249.99+ (available in six sizes and 28 colors).
3. A ~sage green~ air fryer if you manage to under or over cook your entree every dang time you use your oven. If you thought these things were only for french fries or chicken nuggies, think again. You can crisp up fresh asparagus, cook salmon to flaky perfection, and even bake a GD lemon bundt cake if you so wish!
Promising review: "I don't know why it took me so long to get an air fryer but this thing is a beast and a game changer for me. I was debating on getting this or one of those little ovens to bake and toast things in but I'm glad I decided to get this. Everything about it is easy to use and I haven't had an issue with it at all. I use it almost every day and the uses range from heating things up, toasting bread, frying frozen foods, destroying documents, whatever. It's still going strong like the first day I had it. The 5-quart size is perfect for me and might be just a tad big for apartments but I can live with that since I like to load it up." —R
Get it from Amazon for $99.99+ (available in four sizes and four colors).
4. An automatic spice grinder so you can top off every dish with a bit of spice and in the most ✨extra✨ fashion imaginable.
BTW — this grinder is battery-operated, so make sure to get a few AA batteries, too!
Promising reviews: "Nothing like freshly ground spices to add a little snap to your cooking. The pods snap on and off with ease and the grind size is very easy to adjust from barely ground to pulverized... The ability to group commonly used spices together in threes and carry them across the kitchen or outside to the grill just adds to the usability." —Todd Tittle
Get it from Amazon for $44.99 (available in six colors; comes with grinder and two interchangeable pods).
5. A versatile Our Place Dream Cooker that can slow cook, sear, saute, and pressure cook all of the hearty recipes you've been waiting for winter to whip up. Mac 'n' cheese ✅ Beef stew ✅ Loaded baked potato soup ✅ Try finding a dish it can't handle...I'll wait.
What's included: Dream Cooker, cooker base, locking lid, inner cooking pot, condensation collector, and detachable power cord.
Promising review: "The Dream Cooker is so easy to use, and I was able to try a recipe that I had never made before. It was delicious and came together very quickly. Amazing for a new mama! Cleaning up the Dream Cooker is also easy and it can easily be stored on the counter or down below! The multiple features are explained in detail and I was able utilize each one seamlessly. Wonderful!" —Missy P.
Get it from Our Place for $250 (available in four colors).
6. An Anova sous vide cooker to help you make restaurant-worthy meals with minimal effort. Like so minimal that you don't even have to be in the kitchen while your food is cooking!
The temperature range is 32–197 degrees Fahrenheit. The cooker can be controlled right from your phone, so you don't even have to stay in the kitchen while cooking. It also provides cooking notifications, and stays connected through Bluetooth from up to 30 feet away. Plus, you get access to over 1,000 recipes, so you'll have inspiration for yummy meals! Get the Anova app here.
Promising review: "Since I started cooking sous vide, my family says my cooking has gone to a new level. I started with the original Anova, and just recently picked up this Nano. The Nano is awesome because it's much smaller vs. the first Anova, making it easier to store in a drawer or something. It sounds trivial but by making it easier to grab. Set-up is so much quicker, and I can cook a beef roast for 30 hours without adding ANY water. If you're just starting out in sous vide, I recommend this cooker." —Jeff Nichols
Get it from Amazon for $86.99+ (available in two styles).
7. A KitchenAid stand mixer just begging you to try your hand at every Christina Tosi creation. Imagine a world in which you perfect Milk Bar's signature birthday cake and then you can eat it whenever you want. 🍰 🤤
The heavy duty mixer needs no introduction but I did find this fun fact: its spiral beater hits 67 touch points in order to thoroughly mix whatever you're making.
What's included: A coated flat beater, wire whip, coated spiral dough hook, and pouring shield.
Promising review: "I bought this to replace my 17-year-old KitchenAid stand mixer that I had finally worked to death. (Actually, it wasn’t completely dead, just wheezing and coughing. A death rattle, if you ask me.) I am in love. It works just as well as the old one and I adore the color (matte velvet blue). Here’s hoping that this one lasts me another 17 years." —Shannon C.
Get it from Amazon for $349.95+ (available in 23 colors).
8. A Levo II herbal oil and butter infusion machine if one of your absolute FAVORITE parts of going out to eat is getting that pre-meal basket of bread and a tiny dish of artisan oil to dip it in.
P.S. you can even make soaps, bath bombs, and ~infused~ brownies or gummies with the Levo. All you have to do is fill the herb pod and set your dry or activation cycle, add oil or butter, set your infuse cycle, dispense, and enjoy
Levo is a woman-owned small business founded in 2016 by Chrissy Bellman and based in Denver, Colorado.
Promising review: "We love our Levo II! Can't imagine a better way to spend time than learning how to make my own infused oils that help our whole family, whatever the need. Want to add zest to a recipe? Make a concoction to help your loved one sleep? Try a new salad dressing without the mess? Whatever the need, LEVO II will help make an oil, a botanical, a new soap, tea or a lotion that is perfect. The app is abundant with recipes and ideas, so I feel supported with each and every step. East fast clean up. End to end customer experience is exceptional!" —Kendall E. Coleman
Get it from Amazon for $239.99 (available in five colors).
9. Or if that's too involved for you, an essentials kit from Brightland. It comes with two EVOOs and two fruit-forward vinegars so you can dip your breads and dress your salads with something that makes you feel Lisa Vanderpump-level fancyyyyy.
Brightland is a WOC–owned small biz, from Aishwarya Iyer, that sources its olives from a family-run farm in California.
What's included:
Awake — a bold and robust cold-pressed extra virgin olive oil.
Alive — a smooth and grassy cold-pressed extra virgin olive oil.
Rapture — a raw Balsamic vinegar that is double fermented with California zinfandel grapes and ripe Triple Crown blackberries.
Parasol — a raw Champagne vinegar that is double fermented with California chardonnay grapes and juicy Navel and Valencia oranges.
Promising review: "The oils taste so GOOD — really fresh and light. I love that they add so much flavor to every dish making me a chef at home!" —Barbiana L.
Get it from Brightland for $112 (originally $118).
10. A set of two shelf risers so you can utilize *all* of your available cabinet space. A few more inches is nothing to sneeze at — I know my fellow NYC peeps can agree.
11. A Caraway cookware set that not only comes with every pot and pan one could need, but storage solutions in the form of magnetic racks and a canvas lid holder.
What's included: A fry pan, sauce pan with lid, sauté pan with lid, Dutch oven with lid, modular pan rack, and three-slot canvas lid holder.
Promising review: "This cookware set checked every box for me. From the easy storage to easy cleanup, this was worth every penny. I love the magnetic storage system that comes with it, too. Gone are my days of rummaging through drawers and cabinets for my pans. The cookware looks beautiful and I'm more than happy to go right from the stove to the dining room table. Cooking with this set is everything you'd expect. You can feel the quality of these pans just by holding them. A lot of products claim nonstick but this is the best nonstick pot or pan I've used." —AZ
Get the 12-piece set from Amazon for $355+ (available in eight colors).
12. A stunning, heirloom-worthy East Fork dinner set in delicious hues like panna cotta, morel, amaro, and butter.
What's included: Breakfast bowl, everyday bowl, cake plate, side plate, and dinner plate.
East Fork is an Asheville, North Carolina-based small biz that's been throwing and firing pottery since 2009. Today, they are a Certified B Corporation, Climate Neutral Certified (meaning they offset and reduce all of their greenhouse gas emissions), and they "partner with local non-profit, grassroots organizations and individuals working toward racial equity, community reconciliation, and the liberation of folks who’ve been systematically oppressed by white supremacy, patriarchy, and heteronormativity."
Promising reviews: "Great pieces worthy of collection and praise. We have been slowly collecting pieces of East Fork as we go and absolutely love how durable and beautiful they are." —Grant and Vicki T.
Get it from East Fork for $146 (originally $162; available in eight colors).
13. A set of Anyday microwaveable cooking essentials if — you're being honest with yourself — you know the only way you're gonna make a home-cooked meal is if you can zap it into existence. As an added bonus, you can use the dishes to store leftovers and then reheat them again when you're ready for seconds!
What's included: Large deep dish, large shallow dish, medium deep dish, medium shallow dish, and two small dishes.
Anyday is a small, modern cookware brand from Steph Chen. If you need some inspiration, check out Anyday's dish ideas which include recipes from the likes of David Chang and Joshua McFadden!
Promising review: "Giving 5 stars does not do this dish justice; it needs five billion stars! This has to be the BEST product I have every purchased in my life. Since I do not have access to a stove or oven, these dishes have allowed me to 'cook' chicken, salmon, tilapia, shrimp, pork chops, and vegetables with just a microwave! Freaking genius!! Thank you Anyday for this beautiful ray of sunshine you have bestowed upon my life." —SR
Get it from Anyday for $170 (originally $200; available in three colors).
14. A set of decorative trivets made to protect your table from the scorching heat of your latest creation: an over-microwaved Hot Pocket (AKA molten lava straight from Earth's mantle).
Promising review: "This was a really hard purchase for me. I searched for quite a bit but couldn't settle on any trivets that also fit the aesthetic of my kitchen. These are perfect! Love the color, size, shape, dimensions… all of it. It was hard to press that purchase button though just because of the price (there are sooooo many cheaper options), but these seem like they will stand the test of time." —Anna
Get a set of three from Amazon for $31.99+ (available in seven colors).
15. A sleek, three-speed Smeg blender that won't even blink twice at whatever ingredients you like to add to your smoothie. If your current setup shudders at the thought of a single ice cube, it's worth the investment.
Promising review: "We primarily use this for smoothies and milkshakes. It works beautifully. It's quiet, fast, and blends efficiently and thoroughly. I've had several blenders and this is the best. Worth the money." —Kristin Lim
Get it from Amazon for $275.57+ (available in five colors).
16. A gooseneck Fellow electric kettle entrancing enough to help you wipe the sleep from your eyes every morning.
The cult-favorite Fellow design features a fluted, no-drip spout and a degree dial that allows you to set the temperature between 135 degrees F and 212 degrees F and even hold it there for a full hour.
Promising review: "We waffled about getting this kettle. Surely the cheapie electric one we had would do the trick for amateur pour over enthusiasts? No. Wrong. This is superior in every aspect. The temperature holding feature is amazing — no more heating up the water, forgetting you started, and having to heat it up again. Definitely more consistent in temperature, creating more consistent cups of coffee." —Emily A.
Get it from Amazon (available in six colors) or