Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. An abstract plisse midi if you have a drawer FULL of plain black and white tees and could use a printed skirt to spice up your otherwise monotone outfits.
Promising review: "This skirt is the epitome of modest fashion! It’s super silky and soft, it fits well without being clingy, it's super stylish, and the length is literally chef's kiss! Perfect length when standing and sitting down, as it comes well over the knees. I’m obsessed!" —Tariq
Get it from Amazon for $23.78 (available in sizes S–XXL and in six colors).
2. A Y2K-inspired cargo mini skirt with a drawstring waist and two big ol' flap pockets so you can carry everything on your person and not need to tote around a bag — especially when it's hot out!
Promising review: "So stylish!! Cute and great material. Love it and would definitely recommend it. Sizing is accurate, too." —Kimber Manley
Get it from Amazon for $28.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and in four colors).
3. Or a maxi version of basically the same exact skirt so you can go another day without shaving your legs. (Not that you even have to in the first place... but you know what I mean.)
4. A leopard-print denim mini skirt because if you've opened TikTok lately or even been on the internet, you've likely seen leopard print is back with a vengeance.
Damson Madder is a woman-founded, UK–based small clothing brand that releases limited collections with 15–25 styles per drop. They also produce only 100–350 pieces per style in order to minimize textile waste.
Get it from Damson Madder for $75 (available in sizes 6–20).
5. A lacey, slip-style skirt you can pair with your most beloved band tee for an edgy look that's unbelievably comfortable. And if said shirt has holes or is SO oversized that you typically wear it as a nightie? No problem, that works just as well.
Beginning Boutique is a woman–founded Aussie brand based in Brisbane. In an effort to be more sustainable and ethical, they ship in compostable packaging and partner with programs like Thread Together to recycle and upcycle old stock.
Promising review: "Love, love, love this little mini! Also got it in black. Want one in all the colors!" —Carlie C.
Get it from Beginning Boutique for $49.99 (available in sizes 0–14 and in two colors).
6. A funky mesh mini skirt that would look right at home at any concert venue but is fun for everyday life, too! Who says you can't wear a neon green abstract mini with lettuce trim on a random Monday? Certainly not I!
Promising review: "I bought this skirt for a concert and was pleasantly surprised at the quality. It wasn’t sheer at all, and it fits well without any slipping down or riding up. It’s definitely on the shorter side, although I expected that based on the pictures. It was comfortable and looked exactly like the pictures. Overall, I was happy with my purchase." —Maia Cancro
Get it from Amazon for $22.99 (available in sizes XS–3XL and 17 styles).
7. A ruffle-hemmed midi skirt with bow detailing that's giving Little Bo Peep realness but in the best way possible.
Get it from Cider for $38 (available in sizes 12/14–26).
8. A high-waisted swing skirt that's as easy to style as a trusty pair of jeans. Add a tank, tee, sweater, or jean jacket on top and go wild with your footwear — there's no wrong way to finish the equation.
Promising review: "I love, love, love this skirt! I love it so much that I immediately bought four more in different colors. It’s high-waisted and the perfect length without being too short. If you’re on the fence... get the skirt! I found the polka-dotted ones are true to size while the florals are more snug with less stretch." —Kara DiBie
Get it from Amazon for $28.99 (available in sizes S–XL and in 43 colors/prints).
9. A tennis skort with built-in shorts, so you don't have to worry about flashing anyone or chafing! Sounds pretty ideal to me.
Promising review: "SO COMFY AND SO CUTE. I never want to wear anything else haha. They don’t ride up, they’re high-waisted, the fabric is great and not super thin...what more could you want?! Definitely going to get some more in other colors!" —Karen
Get it from Amazon for $21.98 (available in sizes XS–XXL and 14 colors).
10. A pleated tennis skirt if you want to give off the appearance of being a regular on the pickle ball court but without the whole having to actually play pickle ball thing.
Promising review: "I saw this skirt in the store and instantly fell in love with it!! the fabric is flowy, the band is flexible and comfortable while holding you in the right places, and the length provides the perfect coverage! The best part is that it comes with shorts underneath providing extra comfort and coverage. The fit and design makes you cool and comfortable in the hot weather and the cute and simple design makes it easy to style with any clothes!!" —beholdenheart
Get it from Aerie for $35 (originally $64.95; available in sizes XXS–XXL and in seven colors).
11. A high-waisted pleated skirt reviewers say drapes like an absolute DREAM.
Promising review: "This skirt is a perfect wardrobe staple! The waist has a nice stretch to it. The length hits at just the right place below the knee. I get a million compliments on this skirt anytime I wear it. I’ve had it for a year and a half — the color is still nice and black. I wash and dry it like normal, and it’s always looked great!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $33.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and 37 colors, patterns, and lengths).
12. A cream denim midi with a slitted hem so you can show off your footwear — especially if you're practicing what TikTok calls the "wrong shoe theory."
Nobody's Child is a small, London–based brand that's dedicated to sustainable fashion. Last year, their in-house designs were made with over 95% organic, lower impact or recycled materials. They also have plans to be a climate positive business by 2030.
Get it from Nobody's Child for $100 (available in sizes 0–14; also available in black).
13. Or a blue denim option finished with a raw hem and criss-cross waistband — both of which add a lil' something extra.
Promising review: "I love this skirt, especially the asymmetrical button. It does run slightly large so I would size down! It looks just as nice as all the similar designer denim skirts available right now that are $200+" —Emily Davidson
Get it from Amazon for $43.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 21 washes).
14. A machine-washable (!!!) satin mini skirt prepared to pull the weight of your entire outfit.
Promising review: "This is the perfect silk skirt! It’s comfortable and perfect for all seasons. I’ve washed it several times (delicate cycle, cold, hang dry, then steam to get out wrinkles) and it’s held up very well! Highly recommend and will be purchasing in other colors." —Hannah
Get it from Quince for $49.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and in five colors).