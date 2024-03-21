Just 40 Skincare Products That Really And Truly Work

1. COSRX's Snail Mucin Repairing Essence addresses dullness and dehydration with — yes 😌 — 96% snail sludge that's harvested in a *100%* ethical and environmentally friendly way. Thanks for sharing the goods, friends! 🐌
Here's what BuzzFeeder Emma Lord has to say:
"I use this on my skin and definitely have noticed results! While it didn't help kick my all of stubborn pre-period hormonal acne, it has done *wonders* with reducing redness on my face, particularly around my nose, and in dealing with my pores. Since I started using it, my primer and foundation goes on a whole lot smoother, and I'm struggling a whole lot less to cover my pores. After using it a few weeks, I read the advice of one reviewer to put this on when your face is slightly moist from washing, rub it in, let it dry, and then put your moisturizer on top of it — I've found that it's what got me the best results!"
Promising review: "So I have been using this for a month and I have to say — AMAZING. It really has helped my dark spots, which are also tied to my hormones. So the fact that it lightens them and keeps them from getting dark again during my period is a testament to the power of this stuff. Plus, this stuff just keeps going!! One pump is enough for my face, or two for my face and neck. Because of this it will last! It works amazingly well and considering how much you get, this is an amazing product. I highly recommend it." —JH
Get it from Amazon for $16.95.
2. And the brand's Snail Mucin 92% Moisturizer is the natural next step as it pairs *perfectly* with their repairing essence. 😊 The TL;DR: it can help relieve redness and dryness!
Check it out on TikTok here!
Promising review: "I fought buying this, but after several friends swore by this I caved. I have sensitive acne prone skin but also have some fine lines. Let me tell you after applying this I immediately felt my skin calm down. And the next day my skin was glowing and my acne had diminished. This will forever be apart of my regimen." —arand5292
Get it from Amazon for $16.
3. Foreo's UFO 3 uses cooling cryo-therapy, warming thermo-therapy, gentle massage, and the full spectrum of LED wavelengths to give you a mini facial in just two minutes!! The device and serum-soaked masks push active ingredients (think: hyaluronic acid, collagen, peptides, jojoba oil, etc.) deep into your skin so you can enjoy optimal hydration and results.
I've been using the UFO 3 for a few weeks now and it's such a TREAT. I've tried the Make My Day and Call It A Night masks — they're the size of a cotton pad and easily attach to the device with a ring that holds them in place — and my skin is so dang glowy and hydrated and, honestly, it's just such a nice way to start and end my day. I've toyed around with manual settings (you can choose which LED light you want and gentle heat or intense cold) and used the Foreo app for the pre-set treatments which are catered to each mask and I've had great results with both. It really seems like you can't go wrong!
The included LED settings and their benefits are as follows:
Red: Stimulates the production of collagen
Blue: Helps mitigate acne
Green: Evens out skin tone and addresses dark circles
White: Tightens skin and reduces puffiness
Purple: Boosts radiance and pacifies inflammation
Orange: Helps erase sun damage
Yellow: Soothes sunburn, softens rosacea, and combats swelling
Cyan: Calms stressed-out, inflamed skin
Get it from Foreo for $359 (available in four colors; comes with 24 masks).
4. K-Beauty brand The Saem's Iceland Hydrating Eye Stick improves under eye elasticity and keeps bags at bay so no one will be the wiser if you nostalgia-binged The Angry Beavers (my fellow '90s babies — it's on Amazon Prime!!!) into the wee hours of the morning. Plus, it comes in a cutesy polar bear container and, I mean, that's enough to sell me.
How does this cute lil' guy work, you may be asking? It's filled with active marine ingredients like Icelandic moss, xylitol, niacinamide, and adenosine — that's how!
Promising review: "I love this so much! It's super hydrating and feels really nice under the eyes. Recently my eyes have been super puffy due to allergies and this has been helping. I would recommend putting it in the fridge before you use it so it's extra cooling. I think that this product is comparable to if not better than Milk Makeup's Cooling Water Gel Stick (which I have also tried)." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
5. Clean Skin Club's 100% bio-based face wipes are just the ticket if BeautyTok has convinced you to ditch regular towels which — even when freshly laundered — can harbor acne-causing bacteria.
These are 100% USDA-certified bio-based, meaning they're made entirely from plant-based materials and better for the environment than your regular disposable wipes.
Clean Skin Club is a small business that launched in 2019 to create innovative natural skincare products.
Promising reviews: "Starting in my 30s, I had developed some acne, and not just around that time of month. I read your bath towels can develop bacteria every few days if they're not washed, and so putting that on your face can cause acne. That's why I bought these towels! I use them after my skincare routine on my face, and then again, to clean up our sink (yay for double use)! They have cleaned up my skin significantly, and I highly recommend these!" —Jaclyn O
"I’ve dealt with mild acne and terrible scarring since I was in 8th grade. I’m 30 now. I haven’t had one pimple since I’ve switched to using these. I use the same towel for about 3–4 days, which is 6–8 uses, so it’s not even necessary to use a new one every day / every use. They’re really wonderful." —Dami
Get a 50-pack from Amazon for $17.95 (also available in other packs).
6. Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant helps scrub away dead skin cells, leaving behind clear pores and a bright complexion. Apply it morning and night (after your cleanser and toner) and it'll leave ya lookin' as radiant as Ben Affleck when caught by the paps holding a whole tray of Dunkin' iced coffees.
Promising review: "I have every skin issue you can think of. Rosacea, acne, dehydration, excessive oiliness, redness. I’ve spent probably thousands on a multitude of different products. I’ve had many procedures, many trips to the dermatologist. Nothing has made such a profound difference in the appearance of my skin. Having rosacea, my face often felt hot, bumpy, and burned. While my complexion is naturally fair and pink, this has seriously covered all my bases in a gentle and effective way. I’ve been trying to turn my skin around for YEARS!! this was the product that did it. If I could give it 100 stars I would. It has seriously changed my life!!!"—hc
Get it from Amazon for $13+ (available in two sizes).
7. Perfect Image's Glycolic Acid 30% Gel Peel removes dull, uneven layers of epidermal skin and stimulates cellular activity to reveal a softer, healthier complexion underneath. The professional-strength formula — which is boosted with retinol and green tea — also allows your skin to better absorb future products.
Promising review: "This stuff is absolutely incredible. In January of 2017 I finally decided to try an at-home peel in conjunction with retinoids. Take a look at the photos I posted and you'll see how happy I am with my progress (after photo on the right taken June 2017). I've used this peel once a week and have had incredible results. Previously I did three rounds of Fraxel, which only resulted in severe pain, peeling, and grossness. Oh yes, and an empty savings account. For 30 bucks every few months I achieved better results than I got at a dermatologist's office." —Meredith
Get it from Amazon for $29.95.
8. Missha's Soft Finish Sun Milk promises long-lasting SPF 50+ protection as it's able to withstand sweat and even tears if you're just overwhelmed by how beautiful the weather is.
In the progression photos above, you can see a reviewer before applying the sun milk, after applying the sun milk, and then the sun milk under makeup.
Promising review: "I have dark, oily skin and purchased this product after reading recommendations. There is no white cast; you can barely see it upon application unless you use too much. You definitely do not need a lot, it spreads thin. When it dries, any color is gone. It also helps slow down my face getting all greasy as the day goes on, which I love. My skin is very, very oily but I can still apply this after my moisturizer and feel totally comfortable. I'm not a fan of scents, and the scent on this is extremely mild." —Ms. Renee
Get it from Amazon for $19.70.
9. Elizavecca's Milky Piggy carbonated bubble clay mask exfoliates skin with a combination of carbonated water, collagen, green tea, charcoal, and clay. And the fact that it erupts in a face full of selfie-friendly bubbles after three to five minutes? Well, that's just icing on the cake.
Promising review: "I have used this mask twice, and so far, I love it. I have acne scars, enlarged pores, and blackheads, and after two uses, I can already notice a difference in the appearance of my skin. My pores look smaller already, and the blackheads are clearing. I have used everything on my face, and nothing has worked on my pores. I LOVE this mask. It looks so funny!" —jburge
Get it from Amazon for $9.88.
10. Lee Beauty Professional's Liquid Callus Remover eliminates the hard skin on your hooves (ahem, :::clears throat::: feet) if you're too terrified to face the glorified cheese grater at your local salon.
Promising review: "BEST THING I'VE EVER BOUGHT. I’ve spent so much money on foot creams, lotions, and foot scrubbers over the years. Like for legit 10 years now I’ve had cracked heels. My feet are always dry and my heels get so bad that they crack and bleed. After reading all the reviews... even the scary ones that made me almost not want to buy it... I thought I’d give it a chance. I followed the directions exactly, and used gloves along with only leaving the gel on for no more than five minutes. They look like brand new feet!! The kind of feet I thought I’d never have! So, I’m incredibly impressed and so excited!" —Heather Nelson
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
11. And Soft Touch's Foot Peel Mask is SO effective, the before and after photos will both give you nightmares and earn a spot on your vision board.
If foot graters give you the heebie-jeebies (hi, hello, it's me!), try these instead. Just slip on the booties for one hour, wash away the leftover solution, and then wait patiently as it takes 7–14 days before your feet shed like a freakin' iguana. At the end, you'll be left with moisturized, baby-soft tootsies!
Promising review: "This peel is TRULY amazing!!!!! I had mixed feelings, as I looked at different brands. I chose this one, due to the reviews and the fact that there are two pairs!!! Great value for the money! I will definitely be buying again. I soaked my feet for 30 minutes in warm water prior to putting on the booties, and also made sure to soak my feet every night for at least 10 minutes. You definitely need to wear socks and shoes once the peeling starts! Baby-soft feet after about two weeks, start to finish!!!" —Rebecca Hickson
Get it from Amazon for $14.25.
12. Mighty Patch Hydrocolloid Spot Treatments speedily pull the pus out of your most worrisome whiteheads. (Sorry that was a gross sentence, but it is what it is. 🤷♀️) Before you head to bed, just slap the dots right on any zits and they'll work their magic overnight.
Promising review: "I do not claim to understand the science behind these tiny miracles, but they have changed my life. I spent my workday looking forward to going home and putting one of these bad boys on my newly erupted Mt. Zit and the overnight results were Shocking. Not only is it grossly satisfying, but it saved me several days of walking around with a bloody crater in my face because my previous method of dealing with unsightly blemishes was to pick pick pick." —Adg
Get a pack of 36 from Amazon for $11.97.
13. SKIN1004's Zombie Face Masks employ albumin (an ingredient extracted from egg whites) and aloe vera extract to visibly hydrate, lift, and brighten your complexion in just 15 minutes. Just FYI: Reviews say the tightening effect can be startling, but the results are worth it!
Promising review: "I've had my eye on these for A WHILE. It seems to be a possible comp for the viral Hanacure masks. It’s a two-step wash-off mask. The smell is a bit reminiscent of household cleaner, which I don't love but it doesn't cause any skin irritation. As it dries, it shrinks a lot. But it's no more uncomfortable than a standard clay mask. It washes off easily with water. My skin has a lovely glow and brightness after." —rookery
Get a box of eight masks from Amazon for $24.75 (also available in multipacks).