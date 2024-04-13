34 Helpful Products If Your Skin Throws A Tantrum Whenever The Seasons Change

1. COSRX's Snail Mucin Repairing Essence addresses dullness and dehydration with — yes 😌 — 96% snail sludge that's harvested in a *100%* ethical and environmentally friendly way. Thanks for sharing the goods, friends! 🐌
Here's what BuzzFeeder Emma Lord has to say:
"I use this on my skin and definitely have noticed results! While it didn't help kick my all of stubborn pre-period hormonal acne, it has done *wonders* with reducing redness on my face, particularly around my nose, and in dealing with my pores. Since I started using it, my primer and foundation goes on a whole lot smoother, and I'm struggling a whole lot less to cover my pores. After using it a few weeks, I read the advice of one reviewer to put this on when your face is slightly moist from washing, rub it in, let it dry, and then put your moisturizer on top of it — I've found that it's what got me the best results!"
Promising review: "So I have been using this for a month and I have to say — AMAZING. It really has helped my dark spots, which are also tied to my hormones. So the fact that it lightens them and keeps them from getting dark again during my period is a testament to the power of this stuff. Plus, this stuff just keeps going!! One pump is enough for my face, or two for my face and neck. Because of this it will last! It works amazingly well and considering how much you get, this is an amazing product. I highly recommend it." —JH
2. And the brand's Snail Mucin 92% Moisturizer is the natural next step as it pairs *perfectly* with their repairing essence. 😊 The TL;DR: it can help relieve redness and dryness!
Promising review: "I fought buying this, but after several friends swore by this, I caved. I have sensitive, acne-prone skin but also have some fine lines. Let me tell you, after applying this I immediately felt my skin calm down. And the next day my skin was glowing and my acne had diminished. This will forever be apart of my regimen." —arand5292
3. SKIN1004's Zombie Face Masks employ albumin (an ingredient extracted from egg whites) and aloe vera extract to visibly hydrate, lift, and brighten your complexion in just 15 minutes. Just FYI: Reviews say the tightening effect can be startling, but the results are worth it!
Promising review: "I've had my eye on these for A WHILE. It seems to be a possible comp for the viral Hanacure masks. It’s a two-step wash-off mask. The smell is a bit reminiscent of household cleaner, which I don't love but it doesn't cause any skin irritation. As it dries, it shrinks a lot. But it's no more uncomfortable than a standard clay mask. It washes off easily with water. My skin has a lovely glow and brightness after." —rookery
4. K-Beauty brand The Saem's Iceland Hydrating Eye Stick improves under eye elasticity and keeps bags at bay so no one will be the wiser if you nostalgia-binged The Angry Beavers (my fellow '90s babies — it's on Amazon Prime!!!) into the wee hours of the morning. Plus, it comes in a cutesy polar bear container and, I mean, that's enough to sell me.
How does this cute lil' guy work, you may be asking? It's filled with active marine ingredients like Icelandic moss, xylitol, niacinamide, and adenosine — that's how!
Promising review: "I love this so much! It's super hydrating and feels really nice under the eyes. Recently my eyes have been super puffy due to allergies and this has been helping. I would recommend putting it in the fridge before you use it so it's extra cooling. I think that this product is comparable to if not better than Milk Makeup's Cooling Water Gel Stick (which I have also tried)." —Amazon Customer
5. Mighty Patch Hydrocolloid Spot Treatments speedily pull the pus out of your most worrisome whiteheads. (Sorry that was a gross sentence, but it is what it is. 🤷♀️) Before you head to bed, just slap the dots right on any zits and they'll work their magic overnight.
Promising review: "I do not claim to understand the science behind these tiny miracles, but they have changed my life. I spent my workday looking forward to going home and putting one of these bad boys on my newly erupted Mt. Zit, and the overnight results were Shocking. Not only is it grossly satisfying, but it saved me several days of walking around with a bloody crater in my face because my previous method of dealing with unsightly blemishes was to pick pick pick." —Adg
6. Bio-Oil is sure to come in clutch for anyone who spent their teen years picking and prodding at pimples. If you were left with acne scars and skin damage as a result, it'll swoop in and encourage new collagen production and help with elasticity.
Take it from BuzzFeed shopping writer Emma Lord:
"FWIW re: scars, this stuff really works. I had thyroid surgery a few years ago and Bio-Oil took me from looking like I'd stumbled out of the Red Wedding to virtually no detectable scar within a few months. All I did was apply it once in the morning and once at night."
Promising review: "I used to work at Sephora AND a Nordstrom beauty counter for 5+ years and hands down, this is the best facial oil I’ve used. I have DRY skin, so I use it to hydrate and give a dewy glow. Goes great under makeup, and makes my skin look so healthy." —Amazon Customer
7. Revlon's oil-absorbing Volcanic Face Roller works just like your go-to oil-blotting sheets but doesn't create any extra waste! Just roll the mattifying stick all over your T-zone (or anywhere else that gets greasy) and it'll soak up excess oil.
And no, the volcanic roller doesn't mess up makeup!
Promising review: "Great addition to any skincare routine, particularly for those with oily skin. It is amazing how good it actually works!! I have combination skin and I get really oily around my T zone, so the roller feature makes it really easy to target that oily area better while avoiding the more dry areas of my face. Works really well for at-home and on-the-go use. It is super portable and small enough to toss into a purse or carry-on, making it perfect for travel or use throughout the day. It's a great value for the price, and the results are noticeable. Do yourself a favor and buy!" —Olivia
8. Rhode's Four Daily Skin Essentials Kit includes the brand's Pineapple Refresh Cleanser, Glazing Milk, Peptide Glazing Fluid, AND Barrier Restore Cream so if you're ready to throw out your whole routine and start fresh, you can do so in one fell swoop. The products are gentle enough to be used morning and night and they come with a cute bubble bag so you can take them on all of your travels!
Promising review: "I am obsessed with Rhode products. I needed to restock on the glazing milk, serum, and cream so I grabbed this kit to also give the face wash a try! I am blown away! I have super sensitive skin and these products leave my skin feeling so hydrated with no breakouts!" —Taryn C.
9. Perfect Image's Glycolic Acid 30% Gel Peel removes dull, uneven layers of epidermal skin and stimulates cellular activity to reveal a softer, healthier complexion underneath. The professional-strength formula — which is boosted with retinol and green tea — also allows your skin to better absorb future products.
And FYI: Perfect Image is a small biz.
Promising review: "This stuff is absolutely incredible. In January of 2017 I finally decided to try an at-home peel in conjunction with retinoids. Take a look at the photos I posted and you'll see how happy I am with my progress (after photo on the right taken June 2017). I've used this peel once a week and have had incredible results. Previously I did three rounds of Fraxel, which only resulted in severe pain, peeling, and grossness. Oh yes, and an empty savings account. For 30 bucks every few months I achieved better results than I got at a dermatologist's office." —Meredith
10. Clean Skin Club's 100% bio-based face wipes are just the ticket if BeautyTok has convinced you to ditch regular towels which — even when freshly laundered — can harbor acne-causing bacteria.
These are 100% USDA-certified bio-based, meaning they're made entirely from plant-based materials and better for the environment than your regular disposable wipes.
Clean Skin Club is a small business that launched in 2019 to create innovative natural skincare products.
Promising reviews: "Starting in my 30s, I had developed some acne, and not just around that time of month. I read your bath towels can develop bacteria every few days if they're not washed, and so putting that on your face can cause acne. That's why I bought these towels! I use them after my skincare routine on my face, and then again, to clean up our sink (yay for double use)! They have cleaned up my skin significantly, and I highly recommend these!" —Jaclyn O
"I’ve dealt with mild acne and terrible scarring since I was in 8th grade. I’m 30 now. I haven’t had one pimple since I’ve switched to using these. I use the same towel for about 3–4 days, which is 6–8 uses, so it’s not even necessary to use a new one every day / every use. They’re really wonderful." —Dami
11. Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant helps scrub away dead skin cells, leaving behind clear pores and a bright complexion. Apply it morning and night (after your cleanser and toner) and it'll leave ya lookin' as radiant as Ben Affleck when caught by the paps holding a whole tray of Dunkin' iced coffees.
Promising review: "I have every skin issue you can think of. Rosacea, acne, dehydration, excessive oiliness, redness. I’ve spent probably thousands on a multitude of different products. I’ve had many procedures, many trips to the dermatologist. Nothing has made such a profound difference in the appearance of my skin. Having rosacea, my face often felt hot, bumpy, and burned. While my complexion is naturally fair and pink, this has seriously covered all my bases in a gentle and effective way. I’ve been trying to turn my skin around for YEARS!! this was the product that did it. If I could give it 100 stars I would. It has seriously changed my life!!!"—hc
