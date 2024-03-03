30 Products Reviewers Love For Cat Enrichment

1. A self-grooming toy if your babies need 24/7 scritches and scratches and they just don't get the fact that you can't do that while you sleep/eat/use the bathroom or that you only have two hands, ya know?
Promising review: "Now I bought this out of the fact that my cat likes to rub her face on EVERYTHING, so I thought she would like this and she absolutely LOVES THIS. Usually, you think cheap cat things like this wouldn't work, and I thought the same, then my cat rubbed her face on it, and it was like holy cow, this actually works, like my cat actually likes this. A whole new experience tbh." —Raychelle Schar
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
2. A cat dancing toy that literally costs less than $4 (it's just a steel wire with some rolled cardboard on the end) but proves IRRESISTIBLE to kitty babies the world over.
Promising review: "This is the best $ I've ever spent on a cat toy. She goes WILD! Even GLADLY flew into a TV once cause she was flying after it. No harm. She just grabbed it in her mouth, trotted to the kitchen, and continued to chase! I don't know if it looks like a bug to them or what, but I'm getting one for every cat owner I know. It's such a surprisingly great buy. I think even Big Cats would like this. Buy it now! It's only a few bucks :)" —ShawnaO Reviews
Get it from Amazon for $3.99.
3. A "ripple rug" your kitty can burrow into, scratch as much as they like, and generally just roll around on. The mat's nonslip rubber bottom keeps it in place and also allows you to prop it up in various configurations if your babies are a fan of tunneling.
Promising review: "My cat started playing with the mat before I even got it entirely unboxed! She loves tunneling over and under the top mat and hiding her favorite toys. I readjust the top rug every couple of days so it is like a brand new adventure. Easy to clean and move out of the way if needed. Total hit in our household." —Connie
Get it from Chewy for $46.
4. A "jingle and roll" cat kicker toy laced with organic catnip, silvervine, and valerian root so intoxicating, they might just get their fill of scratching and biting it instead of their siblings or your arm.
HoffnPaw Pet Toys is a small, Chicago-based biz that creates handmade, eco-friendly pet toys. Owner David says his cats Sweetp and Simba serve as his inspiration.
Promising review: "She's obsessed! My cat has not let go of her new favorite toy since I took it out of the package. In fact, she's currently napping atop it. Excellent construction, fast shipping, and very communicative seller." —Sarah Mersch
Get it from HoffnPaw Pet Toys on Etsy for $11.96+ (originally $15.95+; available in sizes S–L and four colors).
5. An organic cat grass growing kit that will add some additional greenery to your house and keep your kitties from eating your actual houseplants.
The Cat Ladies is a family-owned, Southern California-based small business founded in 2015 by a mother-daughter duo who wanted to create unique, organic, nontoxic products for other passionate cat owners.
Promising review: "I have been a customer for about a year now, and ever since the first time when we gave her gentle pets while she ate the grass, she’s now developed a whole daily routine! She meows at us every morning, demanding that we come and sit with her and pet her while she munches happily on the grass. It’s become such an important part of her daily routine that we bought two of the planters so that she can always have fresh grass." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $28.90 (available in four colors).
6. A hanging multilevel cat condo you can mount on the back of a door if you don't have enough floor space for a freestanding option. It's *way* less bulky than a normal ol' cat tree and you can easily move it from room to room if your cat has to be wherever you are.
Promising reviews: "Love this door-mounted kitty condo!!! It is mounted on a closet door in the foster kitten play room. I am always looking for enrichment items for the fosters. It only took about three minutes for the fosters to claim it. Beyond easy to install and quite sturdy. It easily holds the weight of my resident 20-pound cat along with the fosters. The cats and kittens have given it two paws up. I am in total agreement. I will give it two thumbs up." —Vicki
Get it from Amazon for $65.65.
7. A laptop-shaped scratcher if the last few years of WFH life have led your cats to believe that they *too* have a 9 to 5. It's this or have them all piled on top of you and that makes it quite hard to type...
Promising review: "I saw this when browsing Uncommon Goods and purchased it as what I thought would be a gag gift for my sister. The funny thing is...it actually works! Comments from my sister: 'My cat made my laptop keyboard unusable by treating it as a scratching post and popping the keys out. I finally gave up and purchased a cheap wireless keyboard to use with it. My sister gave me this cardboard laptop as a gift, which my cat now loves! I wish I had known about this earlier as my laptop would still be intact.'" —RedBirdWoman
Get it from Uncommon Goods for $35.
8. A sofa-shaped cat scratcher your kitty baby can lounge on like they're Rose (aka Kate Winslet) inTitanic.
Promising review: "I’m not joking. As soon as I opened the box and put the cat scratcher couch out, my cat ran to it and hasn’t left it, and it's been a week! Lol, he absolutely LOVES it! He lounges, plays, and scratches all day! I love how cute the couch is and how aesthetically pleasing it is compared to other cat scratchers out there, too!" —Rachel Nicole
Get it from Amazon for $39.60.
9. Some mouse-shaped feeders that will keep your cats on their toe beans by encouraging their natural hunting instincts. Fill them up with food, hide them somewhere in the house, and then let 'em loose.
Promising review: "YOU MUST BUY THIS RIGHT NOW. I heard about this product on a cat podcast (yes, I’m that type of cat mom) and this has helped my girl in so many ways. She’s a Siamese so she gets pretty chunky, and I work long days so I’m not there to supervise or give her regular meals. On the very first night I filled the mice she started to understand that food came out when she picked them up by the tail. This has helped me and her so much; she isn’t bored at home, she isn’t overeating (and pooping), and she isn’t driving me crazy in the middle of the night for more food." —Emi Kusak
And here's more from BuzzFeed Shopping writer Mallory Mower!:
"I started a hunting system for my cats when I felt like they were getting lethargic. One of our cats was overweight because he would sit and eat the dry food left out when he was bored. With these he'll 'hunt,' eat one, and not eat again until he's ready to go hunting. I've written a full review on this clever feeding system before because I refuse to stop recommending it!"
Get it from Amazon for $16.10.
10. A self-rocking teaser toy sure to tempt feisty bebes with its unpredictable movements, fluffy feathers, and colorful ribbons.
Promising review: "This is small but mighty. My cat loves to tap this and watch it bounce. Sometimes I pick it up and he likes to chase the feathers and ribbons. Love how small it is; it's easy to put away when we are cleaning or take it with us on the go." —Amanda Smith
Get it from Amazon for $3.92+ (available in various styles).
11. A cactus scratching post for all the indoor kitties who miss the great outdoors, but not having to catch their own food, find their own shelter, or go without 24/7 snuggles.
Promising review: "My cat LOVES this thing. She is constantly running up and down it and standing on top of it. Excellent quality and the rope is holding up well after a few months of heavy scratching. My cat would previously scratch on my couch, so I knew I had to get her another scratcher to put closer to it. But none I could find were more appealing than our couch until I bought this cactus. Haven't seen her scratch on the couch in months." —Tatiana
Get it from Amazon for $89.99+ (available in two sizes).
12. A floppy robotic fish that only moves when your cat interacts with it. Once they get the hang of it, I guarantee they'll be karate chopping and bunny kicking the ish out of it.
The fish comes with a small bag of catnip as well as USB charger so you can juice it up whenever your cat kills the battery.
Promising review: "I'm never sure if a new cat toy will be received as well as I hope, but this one sure delivered! My three cats have been playing with it almost non-stop, except for when I have to take it away to charge it. One of them pretty much hogs it and the other two can't get near it, though they try. It took them a few minutes to realize that they had to touch it to get it to move when it stopped flopping, but once they understood it, they were off to the races. I can't speak to the durability of it, but since the cover can be removed for cleaning, I'm thinking it should last a long time — fingers crossed." —Amazon Gal
Get it from Amazon for $12.98+ (available in seven styles).
13. A pom-pom launcher with 20 colorful balls if your kitty loves to play fetch but doesn't quite understand the whole, bring it back part of the game. This will buy you a whole lot more time so you can shoot off several before you have to get off the couch and venture into the kitchen or bedroom in order to retrieve the balls.
Promising review: "My cats love to carry things like this around the house. When these came, I opened the package and threw them all out simultaneously. I thought my kitties' eyes were going to pop out of their heads when they saw the cloud of pom-poms falling on them. Super fun." —Kindle Customer
Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (you can also buy extra pom-pom balls separately).
14. An interactive treat maze for high-energy cats who could use a lil' mental stimulation. It even has three levels of difficulty — beginner, intermediate and top-cat — so you can switch things up as their hunting skills improve.
Just hide some treats or food in the various compartments and let your kitty get to work!
Promising review: "I'm going out of town for the first time since the pandemic. I wanted my girls to have enough stimulation during my absence. I bought this with my younger more active/energetic cat in mind. She's not very food motivated but my oldest is. While the cat I intended to gravitate towards it isn't, I'm pleased my older and chubbier cat will be more active. She's been trying to figure this puzzle out for the last 20 minutes, moving all over the living room. I love it! Would totally recommend to other cat lovers!" —CreatorCourt
Get it from Chewy for $15.94.