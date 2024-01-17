1. A set of TSA-approved locks so if you're staying in a hostel or any other type of shared accommodation, you can keep your belongings nice and safe.
Promising reviews: "Traveled by plane, train, bus, and ferry for three weeks. These worked perfectly and were easy to use on my carry-on luggage and my backpack. I like that the size didn't call attention. Would buy again." —LL
"So once your luggage leaves your sight at the airport, there is a pretty good chance some baggage handler will rifle through your bag. But with these nifty little locks, the only people that can rifle through your bag are TSA personnel." —Lorraine M.
Get it from Amazon for $7.95+ (available individually or in sets of two or four and in multiple colors).
2. An Anker 10000mAh power bank — a must-have if you would quite literally have NO idea where you were going without a phone that had enough juice to access Google Maps.
Promising review: "I bought this for a two week vacation to South Africa seeing as I was out most of the day taking lots of pictures and nowhere to readily plug in my phone. This thing is super small, fits in my small purse and I did not have to recharge it at all the whole time I was gone. Granted I did not use it every day, but the fact that it holds charge that long is amazing. After about 11 days it still had 75% of the charge and I had used it at least four times. It does charge pretty fast which is a big plus and because it is so small, I don't even have to take it out of my purse." —Nellie F.
Get it from Amazon for $25.98+ (available in two colors).
3. A wedge doorstop alarm with an *extremely* loud 120-decibel siren that'll sound should anyone try to force open your door. If you have trouble sleeping in unfamiliar hotel rooms or Airbnbs, this might just help.
No wiring is required, either, just pick up a 9V battery.
Promising review: "Travel must-have. I use this traveling, and it provides extra peace of mind in motel rooms considering I'm a cheapskate and stay in dives and my dog is getting so old he is likely to refer any criminal who breaks and enters to me for further processing. Works well, as a startled maid in a West Virginia motel can attest when she thought I had checked out and unlocked the door to clean. I gave the second one to my sister, who uses it at home." —QuintessentiallyYours
Get it from Amazon for $13.80.
4. And a portable no-install door lock that'll give you even more peace of mind. The durable steel mechanism slips into any doorjamb to keep it nice and secure.
Promising review: "I purchased two of these, one for my apartment door and one for travel. It was tested when the maintenance man at my building showed up earlier than expected. He knocked and before I could get to the door, he was already trying to open the door AND COULD NOT. This held, and he was really pushing. I know someone can get in if they really are determined, but the level of noise they'd cause would alert neighbors and give me time to react. Exactly what I bought it for. Nothing is 100% secure. But this device definitely makes my door more secure then the lock and chain do! I highly recommend for anyone in an apartment and travelers." —nancy w.
Get it from Amazon for $17.95.
5. A luggage-mounted cup caddy because if you're anything like me, coffee is HIGH on your list of airport priorities and you could likely use an extra hand to carry it.
Promising review: "This cup holder is perfect! It helps me a lot! Last time I took a plane with a suitcase and a cup of coffee, I dropped and spilled my drink everywhere when it was my turn to check my passport and ticket. It was a nightmare! This time, I bought this cup holder to do me a favor! I don't have to worry about where my cup and phone are! I can free my hands to do other things. I love it so much! Hope you love it too." —Philip
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in 26 colors/styles).
6. A 3-in-1 foldable magnetic wireless charger so you don't have to decide between juicing up your AirPods, Apple Watch, or phone because you only have one outlet to work with.
Check out a TikTok of the foldable charger in action.
Promising review: "I use this product to charge my iPhone 13, AirPods, and Apple Watch. I frequently travel between school and home with carry-on bags on airlines and all of the previous stand version chargers I tried didn't fit well in my bags or I was worried they would break. This is compact and folds so well that I can fit in my carry-on or in any zipper pockets without having to worry about breaking anything. Charger works really well and it is the best compact one you can find in market. Love it and been using it for two months now and no issues!!" —SBREDDY
Get it from Amazon for $33.99+ (available in six colors).
7. A 26-liter Calpak Duffel with soooo many pockets it's basically the bag equivalent of cargo pants. This is my personal secret to solo travel as you can zip through crowded airports, bus stations, and attractions SO much easier when you don't have to contend with a wheeled bag.
If you wanna talk about a ludicrously capacious bag, this right here is the winner!! I bought a basic economy ticket — with no baggage allowance other than a personal item — and managed to fit enough in here for an 8-day trip that included London, Oxford, and Edinburgh. I wore it as a backpack the whole time, but it does have adjustable straps that turn it into a duffel bag. It also has multiple carrying handles, a luggage trolley sleeve, a laptop pocket, an interior compression strap, a clamshell opening (so it opens just like a suitcase!), and, one of the best features — imo — a ripstop polyester shell (it's made from 27 recycled water bottles). I stuffed this sucker with not only my clothes and toiletries but a whole bunch of souvenirs on the way home and there was no ripping of seams or weird noises that made me think my bag might explode at any moment. Oh and the juniper color is just 😍
Promising review: "I recently used this bag for a trip to Florida and managed to pack so many outfits. It worked as a personal item so I didn’t have to pay for luggage. Not to mention, this bag had so many pockets. Definitely purchase if you’re on the fence." —Alyssa C.
Get it from Calpak for $175 (available in 10 colors).
8. A fashion-forward Cincha travel belt that can accommodate most any carry-on as it expands to 45 inches. This way, you can stack your bags instead of juggling them.
Cincha is a BIPOC–owned business run by a couple and based in Oakland, California who believe traveling in style should also be secure. They've been making the chic travel belt since 2019.
Promising review: "Such a simple yet brilliant solution for the ever falling bag when trying to juggle all your luggage. It definitely made traveling less stressful." —Samantha
Get it from Amazon or Cincha for $35.99+ (available in two sizes and 24 colors/prints).
9. A medication tracker you can stick to the side of any prescription you regularly forget to take — especially when you're not traveling with an accountability buddy. Depending on where your trip takes you, a possible time change + a missed Prozac dose ≠ an enjoyable vacay.
PS: Take-n-Slide is a small biz.
Promising review: "Where has this been all my life? I love it. This is a lifesaver! I’ve been looking for something like this for years. I always forget 10 minutes later if I actually took my medicine or just put it down. I’ve tried so many different ways, making marks on the bottle, making stickers, and other pill containers. None ever work. And pill containers are so bulky when I only need one pill." —Niki
Get a pack of five from Amazon for $19.99.
10. A mini white noise machine so you can get a good night's sleep on the road instead of being kept up by unfamiliar noises like creaky Airbnb floors or rowdy hotel neighbors.
The small device has 11 non-looping sleep sounds (including fan and ocean sounds) and it can connect to wireless devices via Bluetooth so you can use it as a portable speaker and play your own audio.
Promising review: "Bought one of these for my hubby for Christmas and he loved it. Then I bought one for my daughter days later. A few days later, I bought our third — I had to have one also for when I travel. Love all the options to select from with the various sounds, volume control is great, love the Bluetooth. Brought it with us to a hotel on vacation and used it at night to drown out the noise of other guests walking and talking in the halls, and during the day rocked our music on Bluetooth!!" —Romeo's Girl
Get it from Amazon for $34.99 (also available in black).
11. Or a Bluetooth-enabled mask if falling asleep on vacation is not your forte — especially when you're alone. Slip this baby on, turn on your favorite thunderstorm simulator, and it's like you never left home.
After a bout of pandemic-induced insomnia I picked up one of these USB-chargeable masks and can honestly say it was LIFE changing. If you're sensitive to light or sound, this mask is where it's at. The contoured, cool-to-the-touch eye pads are super cozy and extra padding on the bridge of the nose ensures no light seeps in. I was concerned about feeling the headphones through the mask and not being able to sleep in my usual position (mountain climber; hand's down comfiest position), but they really are unnoticeable. I can sleep through the night with it on and the Velcro straps have never once gotten stuck in my hair. The battery also lasts for a full 10 hours, so I don't have to worry about my audio going out right as I'm dozing off.
Promising review: "This is the best thing I have ordered in a long time! I work nights and recently took a travel position. Staying in hotels is fun until your neighbor is loud or the highway traffic is horrible. The speakers on this are quality! The only thing I heard was the rain and thunder from my app. The rain was so clear sounding I could easily visualize each drop hitting the ground. I was about to fall asleep when the thunder kicked in and seriously scared me to pieces! Highly recommend!" —Dana Harris
Get it from Amazon for $22.58+ (available in five colors).
12. A portable safe you can wrap around an umbrella, picnic table leg, or chair so you can stow away your phone, keys, wallet, and other small valuables without worrying about them being lost or stolen. Reviewers use this guy at water parks, the beach, all-inclusive resorts, and even in Airbnbs.
PS: SafeGo is a small biz.
Promising review: "Bought it for an overseas trip and it worked great. We used it both in a hotel room when the room safe was out of order and on the beach. I look forward to using it on outings this summer and I think it will be a very useful addition to my travel staples. I packed in my luggage full of toiletries and sunscreen so it didn't feel like it took up a ton of space and I could carry it in my purse/tote without it feeling too bulky. That said, you can fit a lot into it." —laurel
Get it from Amazon for $44.95 (available in four colors).
13. And the Ring Thing — a waterproof jewelry holder you can use when you're enjoying a day at the beach, zip lining, bungee jumping, or doing whatever other bucket list adventure you had in mind. Simply slip your ring in here and you won't have to worry about losing it at the bottom of a tote bag or denting/scratching it during any activities.
The Ring Thing comes from BringThings, Inc., a woman-owned company dedicated to making "stylish, functional products." They donate a portion of each sale to A portion of each sale to anti-human trafficking non-profits.
Promising review: "I take my wedding ring off at night when I go to bed. When I’m at home I put it in a ring dish. But, whenever I am traveling I’m always afraid that I might forget it or it might get knocked onto the floor and I won’t be able to find it. So this works perfectly for me. Since it has the clip on it, I attach it inside my bathroom bag and problem solved. My rings are safe and secure and won’t be forgotten." —CG
Get it from Amazon for $19.95 (available in five colors).