31 Products For Anyone Who Dreams Of Getting Back Into Their Comfy Bed The Second They Wake Up Every Morning

1. A heated eye massager that'll not only keep your noggin nice and toasty, but it can help with a slew of concerns from eye strain and dry eyes to headaches. It has five different oscillating massage settings *and* built-in Bluetooth so you can listen to your fave podcast or a spa playlist on Spotify while you relax.
Promising review: "I saw this product on one of Amazon’s must-have TikTok videos and I knew I had to get it. It was so worth it — even though price may seem higher compared to other sellers, this is for sure a good investment piece. The quality is top notch, the strap that goes around your head is comfortable, and most importantly, the duration of each mode is long enough that it doesn’t interrupt your rest. I work a 12-hour night shift as a nurse and this technology has helped me get through the night easily.👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽" —Amazon Customer
2. A wearable blanket for those days when a regular ol' throw just isn't cutting it. Layer this on underneath and now you're playing ball.
Promising review: "I bought this for my mom because she’s ALWAYS cold. She LOVES IT. The outside is soft and the inside is very plush and soft also. It’s got a nice weight to it. The pocket on the front is large enough to put just about anything in it. It’s large enough for a 2X-sized man to wear comfortably. I will probably be buying these as gifts this year!" —KMartShopper
3. A cult-favorite Orolay parka with approx. 45 pockets, a fleece-lined hood, and a midi design that keeps all your bits covered and warm.
Ok so it actually has six pockets but they're all rather sizable. It also has a side zippers which give it a more relaxed fit — especially when sitting.
Promising review: "This coat is no joke. The coldest temperature I tested it out was 9 degrees and I did not feel like I was freezing at all! I even tried to wear with just a T-shirt, no sweaters/layers underneath, to see if I felt cold...nothing. No cold! Boomshakalaka! It's also so stylish, roomy, has a thousand pockets (goodbye purse!) and looks different from all the rest out there." —Zhure
4. A pair of fleece-lined joggers you'll literally only take off to wash. Might as well buy two or three pairs now because once you slip these babies on, there's no going back to normal pants.
Promising review: "These pants are warm and comfortable. I have been wearing these for over a year now and they are wonderful. They wash and dry well, and I have experienced no pills or shrinkage. They also have a functional back pocket as well as side pockets. I have these in three colors and I will purchase again." —Spotted Mermaid
5. An antioxidant-rich Farmacy honey mask that's not only moisturizing, but warming! Spread a thick layer over your face, massage it in real nice, and enjoy the gentle heat for 10 to 15 minutes before washing it away.
The cruelty-free hydrating mask owes its spa-like warming sensation to glycerin. Another main ingredient — cichoric acid — also supports your skin's natural collagen.
Promising review: "At first, I was unsure what to think, slapping this gooey sticky stuff on my face. But it smells good enough to eat, and once it warms and turns into a lovely cream, it’s heavenly. The warming sensation is nice and mild. My face feels so much better after using it. I’ll be using this at least once a week when I’m irritated and dry from my tretinoin." —Melissa
6. A heated seat cover because sliding your butt onto a freezing leather surface isn't how ~most~ people like to start their day.
Promising review: "Great value for the money. Has kept my wife and I warm and toasty this winter while driving." —Amazon Customer
7. A spa-esque towel warmer for those who LIVE for taking fresh linens out of the dryer and then immediately cocooning in them. This is honestly the thing I miss most about not having laundry in my building.
The towel warmer has four timer settings (15, 30, 45 or 60 minutes) and an auto shutoff feature. It can fit two large towels.
Promising review: "Absolutely my favorite thing purchased from Amazon. You will never be able to take a shower with out this once you have it. Just like right out of the dryer towels!" —Erin
8. A pair of fleece-lined jeggings with ~4,900 5-star reviews that attest to just how freakin' comfortable, warm, and stretchy they are.
Promising review: "Quality is fantastic. Fits exactly to size indicated. I'm always cold, and I'm in love with these jeans. Not bulky... in fact they look fantastic on. I've bought five different pairs in various styles and colors." —Debbie L Morawski
9. Or a pair of fleece-lined leggings ready for winter's wrath. The much-loved bottoms have a wide waistband that stays in place and they're made from a moisture-wicking fabric that's certain to keep ya nice and cozy.
Promising review: "These are by far my favorite leggings that I own! I initially bought the unlined version about a year ago and decided to get these fleece-lined leggings to wear under dresses at work. They are thick enough to wear on their own without being see-through, and they are warm enough to wear as the weather gets cold. They are my go-to for running errands on the weekend, and the material looks so nice. l wouldn't say that it's shiny, but the material looks more like a compression/athletic material than the thin, cotton-y leggings you get for cheap. Love, love, love them! I would absolutely buy again!" —Andrea
10. A heathered Barefoot Dreams robe with a plush shawl collar and mid-calf length. Whether or not you wear anything underneath is between you and your robe!
Promising review: "This robe is delightful. I feel like I have been wrapped in cashmere. It is so soft and conforms to your body. After reading numerous reviews about other bathrobes, I was concerned about the quality after the first wash. It passed with flying colors. The seams held up. There was no fraying and the lint trap was clean. I could not ask for more... Almost forgot, the robe has a height adjustment for the belt. I cannot find anything negative to say. You'll be happy!" —Monica
11. A faux-shearling pullover that's even more comfortable than your go-to PJs. The lapel collar is not only stylish but protects against (what feels like) gale-force winds.
Promising review: "Well, as soon as I took this sweater out of the box, my toddler grabbed it and wouldn’t give it back because he assumed it was a blanket for him. Update: Son dropped it to grab a cookie I bribed him with so I got to try it on. He then tackled me and has been cuddling ever since. Let it be known that it’s a very warm sweater, obviously the softest thing ever created, and I’m trapped in it under my kid in a 70-degree house. Highly recommend." —Kristy Noble
12. A pair of fuzzy socks for those with ice-cold toes that just *refuse* to warm up — even once the rest of your body has come up to a normal temp.
Promising review: "If you want to be warm and cozy these are the way to go! I like them so much I bought them for my siblings and three weeks later each of them sent me a message about how much they love them!" —A. Perkins
13. Or a quick-to-heat foot warmer if your tootsies are seemingly cold no matter how many pairs of socks or slippers you add to the equation.
The electric foot warmer has three heat settings as well as an auto-shutoff feature so you don't have to worry about leaving it plugged in for extended periods.
PS: It's also machine washable, so you don't have to worry about it smelling like an old pair of Converse sneakers (I can smell the stank from here) after just a few uses.
Promising review: "Super comfortable and cozy. I work from home, and this keeps my feet warm under my desk all day. The 'bag' itself is kind of big but it allows you to push your feet in all the way up to your ankles or even mid-calf. The control box is even easy to push with my toes :). It has a simple display with a small green light for low, yellow for medium, and red for high, so you can tell at a glance what level temperature you have selected. The pad heats up quickly and at a good temperature for all three levels — not too hot, not too cold." —BJ Hughes
14. A pair of budget-friendly criss-cross faux fur slippers that have a peep toe as well as memory foam insoles that feel like a million bucks.
Promising review: "Absolutely love these! So soft and comfy. Great for the price. Thick sole so could be worn outside but they keep your feet surprisingly warm with them being open toed. I went up a size and they fit perfect, so size up!" —theandyn
15. An oversized crewneck sweatshirt lined with ULTRA comfy double-sided jersey fleece. It also has pockets so you can tuck your hands in or go purse-free on your daily mental health walk (AKA trek to Dunkin').
Supesu is a woman-owned small biz that designs dresses, sweaters, tops, and pants with super-soft materials. I own this crewneck in black, and it's one of my go-tos! Since it's so long, I like pairing it with leggings and sneakers for an elevated athleisure look. And, ofc, the pockets are the best part because I can carry my phone, keys, and a small wallet without needing to bring a bag.
Promising review: "I refuse to take it off! It’s the perfect sweatshirt for a lazy day and/or a night out on the town. It’s the perfect size to wear as an oversized sweater but also doubles as a short dress. The pockets are amazing and unique. I have always bought sweatshirts from other brands and never thought about not having pockets, but once you have them, there’s no going back. Not to mention the wildly soft lining which not only lines the entire interior of the sweatshirt but also inside the pockets. Amazing!! I want it all in colors! 😍 Highly recommend!" —Jmart
