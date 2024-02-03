31 Products For Anyone Who Dreams Of Getting Back Into Their Comfy Bed The Second They Wake Up Every Morning

Supesu is a woman-owned small biz that designs dresses, sweaters, tops, and pants with super-soft materials. I own this crewneck in black, and it's one of my go-tos! Since it's so long, I like pairing it with leggings and sneakers for an elevated athleisure look. And, ofc, the pockets are the best part because I can carry my phone, keys, and a small wallet without needing to bring a bag.

Promising review: "I refuse to take it off! It’s the perfect sweatshirt for a lazy day and/or a night out on the town. It’s the perfect size to wear as an oversized sweater but also doubles as a short dress. The pockets are amazing and unique. I have always bought sweatshirts from other brands and never thought about not having pockets, but once you have them, there’s no going back. Not to mention the wildly soft lining which not only lines the entire interior of the sweatshirt but also inside the pockets. Amazing!! I want it all in colors! 😍 Highly recommend!" —Jmart



Get it from Amazon for $59.99+ (available in women's sizes 0/2–18 and in six colors).



FYI, if you have Amazon Prime, you can give this a spin before you buy it!

