27 Pieces Of Space-Saving Furniture To Check Out If You Recently Downsized

1. A three-in-one convertible chair guaranteed to unfold at the *exact* angle you prefer when watching TV. Use it as a regular chair, a chaise, or bed (that way you don't have to pull your mattress into the living room).
Promising review: "The thing with chair-beds is that beds need to be firm to be comfortable, but chairs need to be soft to be comfortable. This chair is firm, but not hard. It's nice and wide — reminds me of a chair-and-a-half. I like it a lot. I slept in it three nights and it was very comfortable. I have it in my guest bedroom with a twin bed so two people can use the room or just one with a chair. I kind of want another for my living room because you can also use it as a chaise lounge! Three uses is fantastic!" —Daisy
Get it from Amazon for $269.99+ (available in 13 colors).
2. A smart ladder desk that might just convince you to stop working from bed. Sure, it doesn't have the benefit of six pillows and a duvet, but your spine won't be bent like a cheese curl and you can actually show your background on Zoom.
Promising review: "I had this blank corner in my living room, and I just knew this ladder desk would be a gorgeous addition to the area. I don't have an extra room for an office or even the kind of space in our small home to designate to a bulky desk. It was very easy to assemble. It took maybe 25 minutes to put together. I love having my own spot to get my work done on my MacBook. Plus, this spot is perfect to work on any crafts/DIYs. I added a pouf seat instead of a chair just to save even more space since it easily slides underneath the desk." —Heather Nicholson
Get it from Amazon for $149.99+ (available in three finishes).
3. A modern pedestal table with *just* enough room for your daily mocha latte. It really is the perfect size because once you're finished, you won't have room to let cups pile up, you'll have to take care of them right away.
4. An acrylic coffee table so crystal clear, future guests will assume you're *really* on top of your cleaning. To the same point — reviewers suggest placing at least a coffee table book or two on top or you could walk straight into it!
Promising review: "This table is beautiful. Packed remarkably well. I’ve had it a few months now and just love it. Makes my smallish living room look so much larger." —susan e smith
Get it from Amazon for $139+ (available in seven styles/sizes).
5. Or a similar C-shaped table you can wheel around wherever is convenient so you don't have to dedicate any specific floorspace to your setup.
I've had this table for about eight months and I love it! I live in a really compact apartment and didn't want to take up living room floorspace with a bulky or fixed coffee table. I love this lil' guy cause I can wheel it up to the couch and use it as a desk, position it over my ottoman when I want it completely pushed out of the way, and even push it around my living room when I'm cleaning and need a temporary surface to store stuff on.
Promising review: "This table is good-looking…sturdy material, good rolling castors. Simple to put together, just screw-on the castors. We roll it from chair to couch depending on our needs." —Theresa
Get it from Amazon for $148.99.
6. A steel and wood standing rack capable of replacing your "clothes" chair. Come onnnnn... we all have one. And now that you're working with less space, you really need it for guests.
7. A height-adjustable solid oak table you can use as a coffee table *and* a dinner table. All it takes is a quick flick of the legs to transform it!!
Steelwood is a Ukrainian family-run small biz that's been operating since 1950. The shop dries and prepares all of its own hardwood and they're devoted to sustainability, too. Every week, they plant a tree!
Promising review: "Absolutely love my new table. It will spend most time as a coffee table but is perfect for when I need a dining table as I don't have room for both. I would highly recommend. Thank you Denis for keeping me informed about the delivery and for making such an awesome table." —Etsy Reviewer
Get it from Steelwood for $390+ (originally $500+, available in nine diameters and five finishes).
8. A floating desk that takes up ~zero~ floor space because it mounts to the wall instead! Now that's what I'm talking about.
9. Or a hanging desk you can attach to a window via suction cups so you don't even have to sacrifice an inch of wall space to create a home office.
The genius desk comes from small biz Buck the BC on Etsy.
Promising review: "Wow, wow, wow was this perfect! Exactly what I needed at a killer price and amazing workmanship. Surprisingly super-sturdy as well. Carefully wrapped and fast delivery too!" —DP
Get it from Buck the BC on Etsy for $119.
10. A circular lift-top table if your living room also happens to be your home office and dining room. Plus, the hidden storage keeps your small space nice and clutter free which happens to trick our lil' lizard brains into thinking the room is bigger than it is.
Promising review: "I wanted a lift-top table that was both round (so my big dog can walk around it without getting stuck) and small enough for my space and this was really the only one I could find. I’m very happy with it. My husband and I lift it up and eat dinner while watching Netflix once or twice a week. It isn’t soft close, but it also won’t pinch your fingers. Just hold onto it when closing it or it will slam down." —Bbqsauce
Get it from Amazon for $119.99+ (available in four finishes).
11. A two-in-one shelving unit and table! You've heard of a Murphy bed, I'm sure, but what about a Murphy table?!
The Pera Home is a small biz that crafts all sorts of epoxy and solid wood furniture.
Get it from The Pera Home on Etsy for $219 (originally $292, available in two finishes).
12. A space-saving kitchen island with a drop-leaf top and two concealed stools you can whip out whenever you need extra seating. Idk who designed this baby, but studio dwellers everywhere are singing your praise.
Promising review: "VERY easy to build! We love this! I grabbed this wanting to have more counter space and a place for my kids to sit at to help me cook. I love how the stools can be stored inside when not in use and the wheels allow me to move it around as needed. I did have some issues with the drawers opening and closing, but that was my builder error (just make sure the stoppers are pushed in as far as they will go before you put the drawers in!) Great little kitchen cart!" —jcee512
Get the three-piece set from Amazon for $186.66.
13. A rolling baker's rack if your kitchen offers little to no counter and cabinet space, but you *won't* be made to order DoorDash every night.
Promising review: "This thing is perfect, OK? I've got a studio apartment and don't really have a lot of room to work with. I had absolutely NO counter space so this baking rack saved my life. I've got more room for groceries and plenty of prep space for getting food ready. You can fit a coffee pot, some containers of spices, and still have the vast majority of the space left over for prep space. The storage underneath is adjustable, so you can make the space between the lower and highest level larger or smaller. You easily could put a microwave on the bottom shelves and store other larger kitchen appliances." —Homeboy Gotcha
Get it from Amazon for $69.99+.
14. A convertible sectional sofa with a reversible ottoman that makes it a great option for small spaces and people who like to rearrange their living room every other month.
Promising review: "As recent bachelor, I found that this little number truly fit the bill in my small apartment. Inexpensive, easy to assemble and surprisingly comfortable for the money. I even feel asleep on it the other night. Thumbs up!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $319.99.
15. A portable, foldable table with two storage shelves and room for up to four people when fully extended! This thing is like the Swiss Army knife of furniture — use it as a dining room table, desk, side table, or decorative console.
Promising review: "So happy with this table. It’s larger that I had anticipated which is great. Takes some time to assemble but it's totally worth it. In an NYC apartment, everyone appreciates furniture that can fold up and be neatly tucked away in a corner. It also arrived two weeks early which was great!" —Amber Martin
Get it from Amazon for $121.99.