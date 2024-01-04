30 Pieces Of Space-Saving Furniture To Check Out If You Recently Downsized

Promising review: "The thing with chair-beds is that beds need to be firm to be comfortable, but chairs need to be soft to be comfortable. This chair is firm, but not hard. It's nice and wide — reminds me of a chair-and-a-half. I like it a lot. I slept in it three nights and it was very comfortable. I have it in my guest bedroom with a twin bed so two people can use the room or just one with a chair. I kind of want another for my living room because you can also use it as a chaise lounge! Three uses is fantastic!" —Daisy

Get it from Amazon for $269.99+ (available in 13 colors).