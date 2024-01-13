33 Pieces Of Home Decor Your Guests Would Never Guess Are From Amazon

1. A baroque-inspired mirror — with a gorg gilded frame — if you've long dreamt of owning ***that*** Anthropologie mirror but don't want to take out a second mortgage on your home in order to do so.
Promising review: "I hopped on the gold ornate mirror trend and spent a long time trying to find one within my budget. I was worried at first because there weren’t any reviews when I first bought this. It looked amazing online and was the perfect size so I went ahead and got it. I am THRILLED with this purchase!!! One of the best things I’ve gotten from Amazon. It’s beautiful and exactly how it looks in the pics. It came four-ish days faster than estimated. It’s perfect for my makeup desk. If there were different sizes of the same mirror I would buy all of them." —McKinlee Mayer
Price: $114.99+ (available in six sizes and five finishes).
2. A floral wall mural that'll make you feel like you're waking up in a chic Parisian apartment. Brb, gonna go watch Amélie again and dream of being in Montmartre.
Promising review: "Absolutely stunning and everything I wanted, looks way better and more vivid IRL. Took two of us to install and three-ish hours with breaks. Took the advice of previous reviewers and bought premixed paste. Definitely don't go easy on the paste, you need enough on the wall to make it easier to adjust and align. Don't worry too much about the bubbles, once it dries down it all adheres nicely. The quality of this paper is thick and not sheer at all. For the price this is definitely worth it and then some. I would have paid much more for this had I seen it in person. You won't regret it: )" —Almond Joy
Price: $74.34.
3. A trio of contemporary candle holders if your space could use a little drip — both literally and figuratively.
Promising review: "I love the way it picks up color and plays with light and shadow. Amazing work of art. I highly recommend it. It arrived quickly, was boxed very well, and was super easy to set up. Light enough but also sturdy enough to stand safely." —Susan Stec
Price: $56.69+ (available in four finishes)
4. A contemporary, sculptural lamp that takes up little space but makes a major impact no matter where it's placed.
And pick up a couple of lightbulbs if you don't already have some lying around.
Promising review: "Bought these on a whim. Wasn’t sure if they’d be good or not. Turns out they are so cool! I love them. Just adds ambiance to my room. They were very easy to assemble and I could enjoy them immediately." —Amazon Customer
Price: $45.99+ (available in four styles).
5. A set of brass floating shelves where you can display your favorite candle that you spent way too much money on and therefore will never burn, just admire.
Promising review: "These round little shelves make a big statement. Simple but fill space in a great way. Sturdy enough to hold a candle and looks great with plants!! If you are looking for fun, cute shelves, get yourself a pair!" —Tara Michelle Designs
Price: $30.30+ for two (available in two finishes)
6. A gold floor lamp you can click on for added ambience while you check out what deliciously cheesy flicks The Hallmark Channel has scheduled this afternoon.
Promising review: "Beautiful and cool lamp... I love the color and the adjustable height. It really gives a contemporary but vintage vibe in our office/guest bedroom/sewing room. I was very happy to see that the base is weighted very well, so it will not tip over. We recently downsized to a lot smaller home and we needed a multipurpose room to look classy modern with a mix of vintage and global chic decor since we have modern furniture and antiques in the room. This floor lamp pulls the whole look together! Thank you so much for such a great lamp at an affordable price!" —Ducky
Price: $129.99+
7. A frameless mirror in a trendy amorphous shape that looks so ~aesthetic~ when artfully arranged behind your luxe candles, eau de parfums, and serums.
8. A Tarot room divider so guests can see your bright future but not the 2-week-old pile of laundry you kicked into the corner of your room.
The double-sided piece ships fully assembled and stands six feet tall.
Promising review: "It was a little bit different than I was expecting. I thought it was going to have wooden cut out frames for each individual card. It’s printed canvas stretched across the frame. I love it, though! It’s perfect for my home office space. I’m very happy with my purchase and shipping was fast." —Texas86
Price: $199
9. A minimalist knot pillow you can delicately place in front of the 12 others already on your bed. If you're a Pillow Person™ like me, this'll make total sense. If not, just keep quiet and keep scrolling.
Promising review: "I bought this for a chair and ottoman set for a reading nook in a guest bedroom. While it’s not a pillow to be used for your head or for lumbar support, it is really cute to use for decor as an accent piece. Everyone who has seen it has complimented it, and the navy blue is rich and plush." —brenmiy
Price: $19.49+ (available in three sizes and 16 colors).
10. A faux book display that actually hides cords and cables in its hollow interior. If your router is ruining the aesthetic of your bookshelf or media stand, this is the solution!
Covogoods is a Utah-based, woman-founded small business that specializes in storage solutions crafted from up-cycled books.
Not every display will have the exact books shown above but if you want to check out the titles ahead of time, select 'YES, preview books' when checking out and enable Amazon notifications so the seller can send you a pic!
Promising review: "I’m pretty sure I’ve never loved a purchase from Amazon as much as I love this one, and I’ve been a Prime member since Day 1. This product is EXTREMELY well made and very unique. Plus, it does the job of hiding the ugly routers and cords. And the customer service was great and responsive. I was a little hesitant to spend the money on this but after years of living with the husband’s pile of technology, the money was well spent!" —AmazonEmme
Price: $29
11. A set of shaded, antique-looking wall sconces under which you can thumb through the latest copies of Elle, Marie Claire, and Vogue like the Parisienne you wish you were.
Promising review: "Love these! We had to replace some hideous gold lights when renovating our farm house, I dig how these turned out! Delicate meets meets farm house meets rustic!" —Jill Duchman
Price: $107.99+ (available in four styles).
12. A set of animal kingdom wall hooks that'll serve as doormen so visitors can check in their keys and coats. Now, what should you name them...? Something to think about. 🤔
Promising review: "Love these! Great condition, good size, and easy install. I’m a big fan. Only need them to hold hats but suspect they can hold something with more weight. Would definitely recommend for any animal lover or someone looking for a pop of gold whimsy." —Kailey Laneve
Price: $27.99 for a set of six.
13. A luscious velvet duvet cover (with matching shams) you can wrap up in like the beautiful caterpillar you are because last I checked, it's already January — AKA prime hibernation time.
Promising review: "I love the way this feels. It's so luxurious and does not make me feel overheated. Seriously one of the best purchases I've made on Amazon to date. My husband can pry my King-size duvet out of my cold, deceased fingers. Not sharing this." —Kelsy Smith
Price: $54.99+ (available in Queen and King sizes and in 10 colors; clip the coupon for 20% off this price!)
14. A set of airy linen-esque (read: much cheaper) curtains that'll provide ample privacy but also let in ALL the light so you don't feel like you live in a cave. If you've been dying for linen ones but just don't have the budget, these are the next best thing.
I have these in white and I just adore them. They let in SO much light (but still offer privacy) and I love that they have visible texture. I was originally searching for real linen curtains but didn't want to shell out the $$$. When I found these, I wasn't really expecting much but thought I'd give them a shot and wow — the quality is pretty incredible given the price. They're also rather lightweight. I have them strung up on a $2 rod I got at Ikea and so far so good!
Price: $22.99+ for two panels (available in seven lengths and 11 colors).