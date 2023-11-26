1. A combined floor lamp and end table if you're 1. Trying to save space or 2. Just absolutely enamored (like any sensible adult) with multi-tasking pieces.
Promising review: "This is a fantastic lamp for a limited space. It assembles pretty easily and looks very stylish. The gold is a gorgeous color!" —Emily van den Berg
Get it from Amazon for $81.99 (clip the coupon for 5% off this price!).
2. A space-saving ladder desk that might just convince you to stop working from bed. Sure, it doesn't have the benefit of six pillows and a duvet, but your spine won't be bent like a cheese curl and you can actually show your background on Zoom.
Promising review: "I had this blank corner in my living room, and I just knew this ladder desk would be a gorgeous addition to the area. I don't have an extra room for an office or even the kind of space in our small home to designate to a bulky desk. It was very easy to assemble. It took maybe 25 minutes to put together. I love having my own spot to get my work done on my MacBook. Plus, this spot is perfect to work on any crafts/DIYs. I added a pouf seat instead of a chair just to save even more space since it easily slides underneath the desk." —Heather Nicholson
Get it from Amazon for $111.98+ (available in two finishes).
3. An acrylic coffee table so crystal clear, future guests will assume you're *really* on top of your cleaning. To the same point — reviewers suggest placing at least a coffee table book or two on top or you could walk straight into it!
Promising review: "This table is beautiful. Packed remarkably well. I’ve had it a few months now and just love it. Makes my smallish living room look so much larger." —susan e smith
Get it from Amazon for $129+ (available in six styles/sizes).
4. Or a similar C-shaped table you can wheel around wherever is convenient so you don't have to dedicate any specific floorspace to your setup.
I've had this table for about six months and I love it! I live in a really compact apartment and didn't want to take up living room floorspace with a bulky or fixed coffee table. I love this lil' guy cause I can wheel it up to the couch and use it as a desk, position it over my ottoman when I want it completely pushed out of the way, and even push it around my living room when I'm cleaning and need a temporary surface to store stuff on.
Promising review: "This table is good-looking…sturdy material, good rolling castors. Simple to put together, just screw-on the castors. We roll it from chair to couch depending on our needs." —Theresa
Get it from Amazon for $149.99.
5. A three-in-one convertible chair guaranteed to unfold at the *exact* angle you prefer when watching TV. Use it as a regular chair, a chaise, or bed (that way you don't have to pull your mattress into the living room).
Promising review: "The thing with chair-beds is that beds need to be firm to be comfortable, but chairs need to be soft to be comfortable. This chair is firm, but not hard. It's nice and wide — reminds me of a chair-and-a-half. I like it a lot. I slept in it three nights and it was very comfortable. I have it in my guest bedroom with a twin bed so two people can use the room or just one with a chair. I kind of want another for my living room because you can also use it as a chaise lounge! Three uses is fantastic!" —Daisy
Get it from Amazon for $329.99+ (available in 13 colors).
6. A space-saving kitchen island with a drop-leaf top and two concealed stools you can whip out whenever you need extra seating. Idk who designed this baby, but studio dwellers everywhere are singing your praise.
Promising review: "VERY easy to build! We love this! I grabbed this wanting to have more counter space and a place for my kids to sit at to help me cook. I love how the stools can be stored inside when not in use and the wheels allow me to move it around as needed. I did have some issues with the drawers opening and closing, but that was my builder error (just make sure the stoppers are pushed in as far as they will go before you put the drawers in!) Great little kitchen cart!" —jcee512
Get the three-piece set from Amazon for $122.88.
7. A floating desk that takes up ~zero~ floor space because it mounts to the wall instead! Now that's what I'm talking about.
8. A circular lift-top table if your living room also happens to be your home office and dining room. Plus, the hidden storage keeps your small space nice and clutter free which happens to trick our lil' lizard brains into thinking the room is bigger than it is.
Promising review: "I wanted a lift-top table that was both round (so my big dog can walk around it without getting stuck) and small enough for my space and this was really the only one I could find. I’m very happy with it. My husband and I lift it up and eat dinner while watching Netflix once or twice a week. It isn’t soft close, but it also won’t pinch your fingers. Just hold onto it when closing it or it will slam down." —Bbqsauce
Get it from Amazon for $111.99+ (available in five finishes).
9. A pair of bamboo nesting tables you can separate whenever you need extra room for your takeout spread and then slide back together when you want a lil' more space.
10. A compact, four-person dining room set with ingenious stools that double as storage so if you moved into a smaller space but didn't exactly downsize when it comes to possessions, you'll still be able to make it work.
Promising review: "The design is very smart and pleasing to look at. I chose it both because of the finish and the space saving/organization that it offers–I was very excited when I saw that each of the seats can be used as storage bins. I love using this table so far." —Joseph F.
Get the five-piece set from Wayfair for $339.99+ (available in three colors).
11. A steel and wood standing rack capable of replacing your "clothes" chair. Come onnnnn... we all have one.
12. An acrylic dog gate if you simply *refuse* to install one of those metal or wood ones that make your pup look like he's behind bars. Plus, this one takes up no visual space and doesn't have to be screwed into the wall — it's completely portable!
13. A folding, portable table with two storage shelves and room for up to four people when fully extended! This thing is like the Swiss Army knife of furniture — use it as a dining room table, desk, side table, or decorative console.
Promising review: "So happy with this table. It’s larger that I had anticipated which is great. Takes some time to assemble but it's totally worth it. In an NYC apartment, everyone appreciates furniture that can fold up and be neatly tucked away in a corner. It also arrived two weeks early which was great!" —Amber Martin
Get it from Amazon for $121.99.
14. A minimalist-meets-industrial bookshelf where you can display your succulents, tchotchkes, and all of the books you've bought but never cracked open. One day you'll get to them!!
I have two of these shelves in white/oak and they're just what I was looking for. Sure, they're more expensive than the units you can get at Ikea, but you can tell the difference in quality. Last time my mom visited, she actually asked if they came with the apartment because they fit so well in my living room.
Promising review: "I love this shelf! I needed something tall to fill empty space and store books and plants. Each shelf is very heavy duty, so I can't imagine any bowing would occur in the future, unless it's got too much humidity. Before we put weight on the shelves, it had gaps between itself the wall, but it balanced itself out after adding books. I HIGHLY RECOMMEND this shelf. It's definitely going to last longer than anything you could but at Ikea and it has VERY little wasted/unusable space. Just do it! I put it together myself, but I had to hold it steady/leveled while hubby secured it to the wall. It's not impossible to do alone, but get a second person to at least hold it still for you." —Mrs K3NNYB0Y
Get it from Amazon for $149.99+ (available in four sizes and 16 colors/finishes).
15. A combination velvet storage ottoman/table ideal for those with little to no space. Use it as a seat if you have extra guests or if it's just you, flip over the lid and you'll find a wooden tray perfect for balancing your dinner.
My colleague Emma Lord has one and here's what she has to say:
"I recently got one of these for my new apartment to stash my candles and ~candle accessories~ in and it's pretty much become my favorite piece of furniture?? I use it to prop up my feet during work hours and sometimes if I want to eat on my couch I'll use it as a tray. It's also sturdy enough to sit on, if I ever wanted to have guests over and needed an extra chair. It was RIDICULOUSLY easy to set up — I had it done in less than 10 minutes, and probably didn't even need the directions. It also just looks so darn cute (and comes in so many colors that I'm tempted to buy another!)."
Promising review: "I love this versatile stool! It’s stylish, well-made, and extremely easy to assemble. When used for seating, it’s comfortable and sturdy; when used as an end table it adds such a fun design element for any space. The storage is also a bonus if you are living in small space like I am. I highly recommend!" —Melissa
Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in four colors).