28 Pieces Of Clothing That’ll More Or Less Feel Like Wearing A Blanket (and That’s A Good Thing)

Promising review: "No joke, these are pretty much exactly the same as my Skims lounge set for half the price. The pants graze the tops of my feet even when I wear them high-waisted at my belly button, so I think they’re plenty long. The robe is like wearing a blanket, but still looks put together. Anyway, I’m back here to buy a second color because I loved them so much!" —Jenna

Get the three-piece set from Amazon for $53.99 (available in sizes S–XL and in 31 colors).