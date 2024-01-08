28 Pieces Of Clothing That’ll More Or Less Feel Like Wearing A Blanket (and That’s A Good Thing)

Unless otherwise specified all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A fuzzy three-piece loungewear set that's sure to pass for Skims but honor your TJ Maxx budget.
Promising review: "No joke, these are pretty much exactly the same as my Skims lounge set for half the price. The pants graze the tops of my feet even when I wear them high-waisted at my belly button, so I think they’re plenty long. The robe is like wearing a blanket, but still looks put together. Anyway, I’m back here to buy a second color because I loved them so much!" —Jenna
Get the three-piece set from Amazon for $53.99 (available in sizes S–XL and in 31 colors).
2. A cozy Aerie V-neck sweater I can all but guarantee you will LIVE in this winter. It's got an oversized fit and longer cuffs you can even wear pulled all the way down — or Ariana Grande style, if you will.
Promising review: "This is now my favorite lightweight sweater of the year! Most of my sweaters and T-shirts are from Aerie, and I’m always excited to try a new style and fit, particularly ones that make port access that much easier during my chemotherapy cycles. Aerie’s Unreal V-Neck Sweater is absolutely heavenly in fabric, and exactly how I like oversized styles to fit. Size down for a traditional fit. While not a heavy winter fabric, this is perfect for layering or wearing casually around the house." —Colleen C.
Get it from Aerie for $35.97 (originally $59.95; available in sizes XXS–XXL and in seven colors).
3. A pair of fleece-lined joggers you'll literally only take off to wash. Might as well buy two or three pairs now because once you slip these babies on, there's no going back to normal pants.
Promising review: "These pants are warm and comfortable. I have been wearing these for over a year now and they are wonderful. They wash and dry well, and I have experienced no pills or shrinkage. They also have a functional back pocket as well as side pockets. I have these in three colors and I will purchase again." —Spotted Mermaid
Get it from Amazon $38.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 12 colors).
FYI, if you have Amazon Prime, you can give these a spin before you buy them!
4. A teddy coat that's positively hibernation ready but also sophisticated thanks to its tailored silhouette and large lapels. You can use it to dress up any outfit including the most basic (no haters) leggings and a tee.
Promising review: "GUYS, OMG this jacket is definitely a hidden gem. It's so soft and makes you look so sophisticated!! It does shed a little at first, so definitely wash this before you wear it unless you want little specks all over your clothes — I learned the hard way LOL. However, I wore this in 50-degree-Fahrenheit weather and it kept me warm! This is definitely one of those 'blanket — but make it fashion' pieces HAHA I love it so much."— @KATHY_VU
Get it from Amazon for $61.99 (available in sizes S–3XL and 24 colors).
5. A off-the-shoulder, bell sleeve maxi dress if the only way you're willing to change out of PJs is if it's into something equally as comfortable.
6. A faux shearling moto jacket that you'll get years and years of use out of because it's a classic. Simple as that.
Promising review: "Really an excellent steal! Just like the one from Zara but more comfortable, half the price and warmer. Wore it a few times and already got a dozen compliments." —Aleksandra Teichman
"Beautiful coat!! Looks and feels like expensive Italian leather. You have to literally touch it to feel that it's not and even then, it's not obvious. The fur is thick and plush. Very well made and beautiful. I'm so glad I was able to find such a beautiful substitute for leather. Note: the sleeves are a bit tight at the shoulder area so if you don't want it form fitting, size up." —marco topete
Get it from Amazon for $69.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 10 colors and styles).
7. A fuzzy hooded cardigan one buyer says is as plush as a baby blanket! And if that's not a 10/10 review, idk what is!
Promising review: "Absolutely LOVE this jacket. I bought it in two colors: black and white. Well made, super warm, and comfy. I washed it and hung it to dry immediately and the fur changed slightly but still great. I plan to wear with tights or my distressed jeans. It is true to size. I usually wear a small but bought a medium, and it was an oversized fit just like I wanted. The jacket is so versatile I plan to make this a 'go-to' gift for all my friends." —Reading for Knowledge
Get it from Amazon for $37.98+ (available in sizes S–3X and 45 colors/prints).
FYI, if you have Amazon Prime, you can give this a spin before you buy it!
8. A slouchy matching set people will easily think you dropped over $100 on. But really, you could get two for that price. 👀
Promising review: "The material feel and weight is very luxe. A must-have set. Looks and feels very chic, especially with a little French tuck action. Can’t wait to order in other colors!!!" —Michelle Ramirez
Get it from Amazon for $51.99 (available in sizes S–XL and in 25 colors).
9. A buffalo plaid poncho all of your friends (and enemies) will envy. If you identify with Charlie Brown's BFF Linus — you know, from Peanuts — then this glorified throw blanket is for you.
Promising review: "I LOVE this!!! It is as thick as a wool blanket, nearly as soft as silk, yet still lightweight, warm, cozy! I work the graveyard shift at work in the High Plains so sometimes when I get off work early in the morning it can be as much as 50 degrees colder than it was went I left for work! This is a great for me so I can have something in my bag to cover up with on those colder mornings!" —Elle
Get it from Amazon for $31.99 (available in 13 colors).
10. A faux-fur bucket hat that will soon become a staple in your wardrobe. Yes, it'll keep your noggin nice and warm, but it'll also be a magnet for compliments and "Where'd you get that?!" inquiries.
Promising review: "Not only is it warm for the winter season but sooooo warm and FASHIONABLE!! I have been wearing this hat everywhere!! It’s a bit big but honestly that just makes it more cozy. I love it!!" —Grace Beardsely
Get it from Amazon for $18.99 (available in 41 colors/patterns).
11. Or a hand-knit balaclava you can add on to any coat that doesn't have a hood. It has ties, too, so you can cinch it up real tight if you turn down a street that happens to actually be a wind tunnel.
Little Angel Queen is a London–based small biz that sells all sorts of balaclavas, beanies, scarves, and cold weather accessories.
Promising review: "Genuinely thrilled with this snood. It fits PERFECTLY and I’ve had so many compliments on the color, and customer service is EXCELLENT! " —Aruhan Bisengalieva
Get it from Little Angel Queen on Etsy for $33.17 (available in nine colors).
12. A cable knit chunky pullover sweater that's actually long enough to wear as a dress so you don't even have to worry about any uncomfortable pants being part of your outfit equation.
Promising review: "This sweater dress is a dream! Not a scratchy material, not super short (especially for anyone with a little more in the back), warm, literally the PERFECT sweater dress!! Some sweaters I don’t like because the wind will blow through the holes from the knitting/stitching but this one is perfect. It looks great on anyone and the burgundy is a stunning wine color that’s great for the holidays! I’ll probably be wearing this to Thanksgiving dinner for sure and more than likely, a Christmas event, too!" —Taylor
Get it from Amazon for $49.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and in 23 colors).
13. A fleece hoodie dress you can pull on real quick for those times when you texted your friend that you left the house 10 minutes ago but in reality you just stepped out of the shower.
Promising review: "Great fall go-to outfit with your favorite pair of boots. The material is just right. It washes well, no shrinkage or fading. It's roomy and I like it to fit big, so I had plenty of room. I could have gone down a size, but this was just right for me. Plus I like to layer my clothing during the winter months. This is not an olive green, but more of a dark hunter green. I still gave it five stars. I ordered three more in different colors." —Ynv-Jazz-E
Get it. from Amazon for $43.99 (available in sizes S–3X and 16 colors)
14. A low-pile fleece shacket to emulate your favorite throw. If you can't be on your couch wrapped up in its embrace all night long, this is at least the next best thing.
Promising review: "This is the perfect shacket! Every bit as good a quality as Columbia clothing for half the price; it’s a low-pile fleece so it looks sleek but is cozy. The top pockets are faux, but it has real side pockets that are perfectly positioned; the trim is sorta nylon material — but nice, smooth, and doesn’t look at all cheap or like it would snag; it looks both smart and casual at the same time. I love the gray with jeans but I think the cream or black would look nice with dress pants; it’s perfect length; I’ll be ordering more colors." —Kj
Get it from Amazon for $41.98 (available in sizes S–XXL and 30 colors).