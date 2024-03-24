If You’re In The Mood For Reviewer Photos That Make You Say “Aww,” Check Out These 29 Pet Products

1. A basic hoodie for those certain that — in another life — your four-legged friend was definitely a tech bro à la the Silicon Valley variety.
Promising review: "Bought the XXL for my 110-pound Mastiff Lab mix. She doesn't like the cold, and we live in the Northeast. She loves it. I was afraid she was getting too warm so I took it off, and she kept bringing it back to me to put back on. It's a little snug in her front, she has the bull legs, but fits perfectly everywhere else. We just played ball and she ran like normal, so obviously not too tight. Thick and soft, and the pockets on her butt are just too cute. Going potty isn't an issue, either. Guess I'll need one more so I can switch them out on laundry day." —Jen Aspinall
Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 11 colors).
2. A laptop-shaped scratcher if the last few years of WFH life have led your cats to believe that they *too* have a 9 to 5. It's this or have them all piled on top of you, and that makes it quite hard to type...
Promising reviews: "Kevin loves that it is sturdy, practical, and has an endless battery life. 5 out 5 paws 🐾" —Katie
"Rocket is a very important business man and needed something portable to send out his weekly meeting notes. This was perfect for his needs and I even hear him late at night typing up a storm. 10/10." —Danielle
Get it from Amazon for $26.98.
3. An Alexa-enabled, treat-tossing Furbo so you can show your baby a lil' love even if you aren't home. The cam is also equipped with a barking sensor — it'll send you a notification every time your bb acts up — and two-way audio so you can calm them down.
Promising review: "Don't hesitate! BUY IT!! We got a puppy like everyone else during the pandemic. Then my option for telecommuting was taken away! I have been driving 15 minutes each way to go home for lunch to check on our now 6-month-old puppy. She is a good girl but acts more like a cat, climbing and jumping on all the furniture. Now that the Furbo is installed, (which took seconds!) I can catch her and tell her to get down. She is getting used to me talking to her. Right now it scares her, as do the treats, but she will get the hang of it quickly. On the days I can't come home for lunch it is so comforting to be able to check on her. It's well worth the money for the peace of mind! I did my research, too, don't bother with the copy cats — BUY THE ORIGINAL!!!!!" —Todd Dixon
Get it from Amazon for $145+ (available in various styles).
4. A pair of Chuckit! balls — just be warned that your baby WILL manipulate into playing with them 24/7 as they'll pull out the puppy eyes on you.
Promising review: "My dog's favorite ball and possibly his favorite toy of all. He is a boxer mix, about 55 pounds, and an aggressive chewer. He can quickly shred most toys and bones. These balls hold up well — after a few months of use, he was able to tear a few small pieces off of the first one I bought him, but it was still functional. This ball bounces very well, better than a tennis ball, although slightly smaller in diameter. This size is good for him, as he can carry it around, slam dunk it on the floor, toss it up and catch it himself, and even toss it to me. The ball is very lively and makes for some good play, even indoors if you have the room." —Dan R.
Get them from Amazon for $4.69+ (available in five sizes and packs of one, two, four, or eight).
5. A fuzzy, purring cat toy that helps calm kitties with anxiety. If your pandemic babe simply can't be separated from you or their siblings for any period of time, this is certainly worth a shot.
The toy purrs for a solid two minutes when squeezed or cuddled so your cat can activate it on their own.
Promising review: "My shelter kitten ignored this at first, but I still put it in his bed every night and now he doesn't want to sleep without it. If I forget to activate it, he is restless until I do. He had to stay at the vet's briefly, and I took his purr buddy with him. The staff at the vet's all wanted to know where I got it because the clinic cats would crowd around my baby's cage wanting to see what he had. It was quite a hit. It's also very soft, and so far, the batteries have lasted several months." —NatureGirl
Get it from Amazon for $10.99.
6. A sofa-shaped cat scratcher your kitty baby can lounge on like they're Rose (aka Kate Winslet) inTitanic.
PS: Little Scratchers is a small biz!
Promising review: "I’m not joking. As soon as I opened the box and put the cat scratcher couch out, my cat ran to it and didn’t leave it. It's been a week! Lol, he absolutely LOVES it! He lounges, plays, and scratches all day! I love how cute the couch is and how aesthetically pleasing it is compared to other cat scratchers out there, too!" —Rachel Nicole
Get it from Amazon for $42.95.
7. A plush toy with reinforced seams and chew-resistant lining if your pup loves to turn their toys into what I call "flat babies" — AKA stuffing-less skins. This should give even the most persistent nibblers a run for their money.
Promising review: "This is my dog's favorite toy — so much so that we’re on our like fifth or sixth one. It lasts and lasts, and that’s saying a lot since my dog is a German Shepherd. She tears arms and legs off other toys. She finds and kills the squeakers in all her toys in the first three minutes of getting a new one. But THIS chicken toy's squeakers last! Plus, there’s like five squeakers inside so if she happens to kill one, there are four left that work. The only reason we continue to buy new ones is because I can’t stand how dirty they get. Best dog toy!" —Jill Scarborough
Get it from Amazon for $9.39+ (available in four sizes and nine styles).
8. A bully stick holder so your pup can go ham on bully sticks without you worrying about them choking when they get it down to a nub. This smart accessory holds the stick tight — even when there's not much left — and it's lightweight, so they can carry it around the house with no problem.
There are several sizes to choose from based on the width of the chew sticks you give your pet: small (for treats 1/2 inch–3/4 inches), medium (5/8 inches–7/8 inches), and large (3/4 inches–1 1/8 inches).
Promising review: "We recently got a new puppy who loves to chew on everything. Once we discovered bully sticks, we thought we were home free, but then I started reading about all these horror stories where dogs swallow the last few inches of the bully stick. Sure enough, a few days later, I saw one of my other dogs coughing while frantically making chewing motions. I ran over and luckily managed to fish out the last bit of bully just before it went down his throat. These are the greatest inventions ever! They are sturdy and grip the stick like nobody's business. If you give your dog any kind of chew stick, I cannot recommend these enough." —Mikara
Get it from Amazon for $16.95+.
9. A zebra-print activity mat that looks exactly like a baby play mat and that just tickles me pink. If your kitties could use some tummy time, the attached hanging toys will keep them entertained.
Promising review: "My cat simply loves this! He dives right into it, sometimes even doing somersaults into it, and it has really held up nicely! He's 15 pounds, so he's not small, and it bounces right back into place after he pounces on it. It moves with him and has provided hours of entertainment for him and for me! Highly recommend for active cats." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $21.27+ (available in two styles).
10. An adorable Squishmallow pet bed so they can stop sleeping on — and deflating — your actual Squishmallows.
Promising review: "This is my first and only Squishmallow product and honestly I love it! It is as soft as expected from the brand, but also I'm very impressed with how sturdy the bottom is. Most of the bottom of my dogs's beds are made of fabric, but the bottom of this bed is pretty firm and tough. I'm no dog-bed expert but from a loving dog-parent, I'm very satisfied." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in three sizes and in frog, octopus, or shark).
11. A teeny-tiny ball pit fit for ferrets, mice, hedgehogs, and even parrots, I suppose. It comes with 35 balls and a tunnel, and the fabric is easy to clean so if your pet gets so dang excited that they have an accident, it's no biggie.
Promising review: "My two ferrets absolutely love this ball pit and play in it for hours. I love that I can loop it around a table leg since my little Rosie loves to jump out of it!" —FerretParent2
Get it from Chewy for $23.48 (originally $36.99).
12. A smart pet sofa that comes in nine colors so you can buy one that's a mini version of yours! Then, you can both lounge and take up as much space as you like while you binge your latest Netflix or Hulu obsession. (My cats are weirdly obsessed with Survivor and respond to Jeff Probst's voice lol.)
Promising review: "So we bought one for the living room and we loved it so much, we purchased a second one for our home office, since they love spending time with their dad when he’s working from home!! If you are thinking about getting a cute sofa…just order this one!!" —Jesie Fernandez
Get it from Amazon for $121.41 (available in nine colors).