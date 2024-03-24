If You’re In The Mood For Reviewer Photos That Make You Say “Aww,” Check Out These 29 Pet Products

Promising review: "Bought the XXL for my 110-pound Mastiff Lab mix. She doesn't like the cold, and we live in the Northeast. She loves it. I was afraid she was getting too warm so I took it off, and she kept bringing it back to me to put back on. It's a little snug in her front, she has the bull legs, but fits perfectly everywhere else. We just played ball and she ran like normal, so obviously not too tight. Thick and soft, and the pockets on her butt are just too cute. Going potty isn't an issue, either. Guess I'll need one more so I can switch them out on laundry day." —Jen Aspinall

Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 11 colors).