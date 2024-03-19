21 Pet Products To Help With Out-Of-Control Shedding, Muddy Paws, And Other Spring-Related Issues

1. A wrinkle cream that helps soothe itchiness and eliminates dirt and tear stains from the creases of squish-faced babies like French bulldogs, pugs, and American bullies.
PS: Squishface is a small biz that makes all sorts of problem-solving products for pup's with wrinkles, tear stains, tail pockets, and more.
Promising review: "This cream is the miracle worker. My 2-year-old English bulldog had yeast in his wrinkles. I cleaned every day with hydrogen peroxide but it didn't clear it up. It just kept it from getting worse. One night I came across this product. I was desperate and decided to give it a try. Within 24 hours of using Squishface, I noticed a huge difference. Within 48 hours, it was almost gone. By 72 hours it had cleared up. I clean his face before bed and apply the cream. I can't say my bully loves it because seriously what bully likes having their wrinkles cleaned? He tolerates it and I love that it worked for us. It has no smell to it, it's natural, and it WORKS!" —KS92
Get it from Amazon for $18+ (available in packs of one and two).
2. A ChomChom roller ready to put your regular old lint roller to shame. Forget ripping off sheets till you run out — this collects everything in a neat little compartment you simply empty out. With a fur-free couch, guests' eyes will be drawn straight to your seasonal throw blankets and pillows.
PS: ChomChom is a small biz! And here's more from BuzzFeed Shopping editor Jenae Sitzes (those are her photos above!):
"I've been using the ChomChom for quite a while now, but I took the photos above literally just now to show just how quick, easy, and effective this roller is. It took 10 seconds to rid my velvet couch ottoman (yes, velvet...a terrible cat owner choice, I know) of the hair my two gray kitties are constantly leaving everywhere. It takes a bit of practice to get the hang of using this roller — at first, I thought you only brushed down in one direction, and was confused why it wasn't picking up hair. It's important to do a push-and-pull brushing in *both* directions so it actually pulls the hair inside, which does require you to apply a bit of pressure. Afterward, you'll just dump out the hair that's been trapped inside."
Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in four colors).
3. And a fur-eliminating broom capable of squeegeeing enough fur from your carpet that if magically animated — you know, like those brooms in Fantasia — it would transform into a Pekingese.
Promising review: "I seen several TikToks about this item! And it picked up dog hair that I couldn’t even visually see! Also works good on carpet. The handle is very durable and so is the rake part. The size of the pole is adjustable! I love the yellow handle, too! Makes me find it quicker than my broom! I have three dogs. All shed viciously! Will highly recommend and suggest this to anyone with dog hair issues." —Faith
Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in eight configurations).
4. A backseat cover so after your pup rolls around in every muddy puddle they come across at the dog park, you can get them home without needing to professionally detail your SUV immediately after.
Promising review: "The regular fit great in my 2024 RAV4 Hybrid. I've only had it a week, but there has been a lot of snow, mud, and red dirt brought in by my dogs already and it has protected the seats well. The latch ribbons slip a bit, but it's not a big deal, it just means the cover hangs a bit looser in front and back. It seems secure on the seat itself. The quality seems good. I'm buying a second one so I can always have one in the car while cleaning the other (though for mild cleaning you can just wipe it down in place). Definitely recommend it!" —CK
Get it from Amazon for $59.99+ (available in two sizes).
5. A tub of aloe and eucalyptus ear wipes if your pup suffers from regular infections, wax buildup, or just being an all around stinky, stinky boi.
Promising review: "My little Beagle has allergies and easily gets yeast in her ears. If your dog is shaking their head and coming up to you to scratch them, get this. It is the best thing for her ears I have ever bought. Buy it now. We are now on the third container of the ear wipes and I love them!! There is a slight scent but it just smells clean. Thank you for a wonderful product!!" —S. nl
Get a tub of 100 from Amazon for $14.99.
6. A pet-specific stain remover sure to hide the fact that Sparky and Fido aren't the perfect angels you make them out to be on Instagram. But that's okay, we all make mistakes.
Promising review: "I don’t know how I ever survived without this. There’s tons of 'pet stain/odor remover' products out there, but this by far is the absolute best. I foster dogs, some puppies, some older, some not housebroken, and every room in my house is carpeted except the kitchen, which means I have lots of accidents. I spray enough to saturate if it’s a lot of urine, let it soak for 10 minutes, then wipe it up with a hand towel. It’s taken out every stain and, more importantly, the odor is gone! I will never stop buying this product. I recommend it to everyone who has dogs!" —Shelley
Get it from Rocco & Roxie on Amazon for $19.97+ (available in two sizes).
7. Or — if you have a carpet cleaning machine — a miracle-working, deodorizing shampoo so freaking good, it'll have your flooring looking like it was just installed yesterday.
This solution works great with Bissell, Hoover, McCulloch, Rug Doctor, Kenmore, and Carpet Express vacuum cleaners.
Sunny & Honey is a family-run small business making cleaning products safe enough to use around pets and powerful enough to get rid of pet stains.
Promising review: "I have a dog with Cushing’s Disease, and she has frequent accidents, so a good carpet cleaning product is a must. So many products have overwhelming smells to cover the odor or don’t do enough and leave the house smelling like pee even after carpet washing. I liked Sunny & Honey so much for our machine I immediately bought the big bottle after just one use. Four days after the initial cleaning and the house still smells nice. The price may be a few dollars more than what I can buy at my local stores, but it is worth it. The smell isn't overpowering; the house just smells fresh and clean." —Trekkie
Get it from Sunny & Honey on Amazon for $12.99+ (available in two sizes and scents).
8. A dematting comb for puppers who shed their undercoat every spring like nobody's business. The two-in-one detangler comb works on long and short coats as well as cats, so they can get in on the party too.
PS: This product comes from a small biz!
Promising review: "I LOVE THIS THING. I don’t know why I didn’t order one sooner. It did an amazing job getting out the extra undercoat and mats from my Great Pyrenees, especially when combined with a conditioning spray. Well worth the money, especially if you have a double-coated breed." —Megan Sabljakovic
Get it from Amazon for $8.97+ (available in two styles).
9. A portable paw washer because you'll be damned if your dogs track muddy prints all over your freshly Swiffered home!
The nifty gadget comes in multiple sizes that work for pups as small as a miniature dachshund and as large as a golden retriever.
Promising review: "This product is awesome. My dog is 100 pounds and he can get stubborn about paw cleaning. He also, however, loves to run around and get his paws muddy. This makes it really easy to clean all four paws and part of his leg quickly and without fuss. I fill it up with some warm water and grab a towel to dry him off, and I’m done in less than five minutes, no fuss. Then I dump out the water and rinse off the silicone part inside that rubs on his paws to clean them. I can leave this out to dry and it is ready for next time." —Anthony Rodriguez
Get it from Amazon for $10.99+ (available in three sizes and six colors).
10. A tub of paw butter that soothes dry and cracked tootsies (and even noses) with a pH-balanced blend of shea butter, oatmeal, mango, vitamins E and F, coconut and olive oils, and aloe vera.
Promising review: "I love this stuff so much! It smells so good. Very good at keeping my dog's paws moisturized. Lasts a good while as well! This is my go-to for paw pads." —Sarah F. Valdez
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
11. A pack of deodorizing doggie wipes if your babies are stinkyyyyy babies but you don't have the time (or patience) for daily rinse offs.
Promising review: "Takes care of hound odor (if you've owned a hound — you know!). Great for getting rid of dirt and debris that my basset tends to collect since he's low to the ground. Leaves his coat softer and smelling great." —Lauren
Get them from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in packs of 25 or 100 and in four scents).
12. Some Bissell Stomp 'N Go pads capable of lifting whatever nasty stain your pet left on your new Persian rug. Whether you're picking up slobber, mud, or an "accident" (let's be real — it was just raining and they didn't want to go outside) your fingers don't have to get anywhere near the mess — just throw on a house shoe, toss the pad on top of the stain, and give it a good ol' stomp.
Promising review: "I love this product! It's a game-changer. I have an older dog that is now starting to have accidents. I rent my place, and I was carpet cleaning every other week. Now with this, I don’t have to as much. She went on my new rug, which is white, and I was convinced it was gonna be ruined, but it’s not! The Stomp and Go did its job! My rug is perfect and no urine stains or odor. If you have a puppy or older dog, I highly suggest this product." —Sandra E.
Get a pack of 20 from Amazon for $26.65.
13. A snout-soothing stick that helps with all sorts of nose woes from run-of-the-mill dryness and cracks to overgrowths and hyperkeratosis. The all-natural formula — with hemp seed oil, chamomile, jojoba oil, rosemary, and vitamin E — also includes SPF so it'll protect their snoot from the sun, too.
Natural Dog Company is a small biz that specializes in vet-approved balms, supplements, and other health and wellness solutions for pups.
Promising review: "Holy cow! This is a snout-healing wonder. Seriously. We have a senior Boxer who was rescued under harsh conditions. He came bearing emotional and physical complications. Whatever is usual for a dog, particularly a Boxer, had been exemplified many times over. So, an ordinary chafed nose became a lifetime challenge. Our vet recommended this product, something affordable and without frills. The stick is easy to use and store. The Old Man isn’t crazy about anyone messing with his snout but he tolerates the application of this pretty well. He gets relief within minutes and within a few hours a crack will show healing. Good value and lasts a lot longer than you might think." —Beje
Get it from Amazon for $5.95.