28 Helpful Organization Items For Those With Shoe Box-Sized Bedrooms

1. Some Wonder Hangers — point blank, period. They'll ~triple~ your closet space so you can snatch every trending piece you come across on TikTok.
Check out how they work on TikTok here! And PS: Wonder Hanger is a small biz!
Promising review: "I wish I had taken the time to take a before and after pic because I have so much more room in there now than I did before. I found the cutest tops in there that I had completely forgotten about because my clothes were crammed in the closet so tightly. Most of the time, I felt like I had nothing to wear, LOL, and now, I know exactly what I have, and it's even organized by sleeve length and color. I would definitely buy again and actually plan to buy more for my husband and children to use as well." —Mariko Lamb
Get a 10-pack from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in three colors and packs of 10 or 24).
2. A hanging closet organizer so you can store clunky things like sweatshirts, shoes, towels, and other items that take up an unreasonable amount of space when hung.
Promising reviews: "I love this thing. The pockets are large and deep so you can fit so much inside of it. Saved me a ton of room in my closet." —Amazon Customer
"I love this product. It is exactly what I needed! It is very easy to put together. I hang it in my closet to maximize the space and to clear additional shelf space in my closet. It is very functional. Instead of tippy-toeing to reach things, they are all directly in front of me for easy access. The quality is good, it feels sturdy, and it is likely to last a while." —Chao Chao
Get it from Amazon for $14.88+ (available in five colors and with or without removable drawers).
3. And a set of shelf dividers, too, which allow you to maximize that hard-to-reach space in the top of your closet instead of just haphazardly throwing things up there and hoping they stay.
They're also great for bulky items like linens and towels! The dividers are 12 inches tall and can slide over any standard shelf up to 7/8 inches thick.
Promising review: "I love these! They fit snugly over my shelf, so they don't shift or move around. I have a lot of handbags, and it's been a mess on my closet shelf for the ones that are floppy. I have limited closet space in a small home, so my choices of where/how to store them are limited. This was the perfect solution. I plan on buying more when I get around to rearranging sweaters on shelves." —BarbraGenie
Get a set of two from Amazon for $17.99.
4. Some nifty shoe stackers which store one on top of the other and fit everything from booties and sneakers to stilettos and golf shoes.
And FYI — Shoe Slotz is a small biz!
Promising review: "These shoe holders are fantastic. I'm using them for heels, casual shoes, and sneakers. For people with smaller feet (I'm a 7), it doesn't 'double' your space, but you can get three pairs where you had two. For people with larger feet, you really will double the space." —silversong203
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $32.99+ (available in packs of 10, 20, or 40).
5. Or, you can get ultra-organized with a set of uniform, stackable shoe boxes if you're looking to make your own walk-in wardrobe.
The transparent boxes can be stacked however you please, and each is ventilated. The door frame is made of hard plastic while the rest of the box is made from soft plastic, so assembling/disassembling them is a breeze — they just fold into shape.
Promising review: "I am in the process of completely re-organizing my closet. My husband had shoes that he rarely wore, and they were getting all dusty. Now, they are dust-free, and he can see what shoes he has. I was a little intimidated by everyone saying how difficult these were to assemble, but I can tell you, it was a piece of cake. Just crease the corners of the box, fold down the little tabs, and slide the box into the grooves of the end pieces until they snap. That's it!" —Carlye
Get them from Amazon for $20.99+ (available in three colors and sets of 6, 8, 12, or 24).
6. An adjustable hanging rod to help you make the most of your already spatially challenged closet. You can tweak the contraption's vertical and horizontal measurements so it fits juuuust right.
Promising review: "The best thing about this product is that as long as you have basic assembly skills, it works with the strength and reliability of any similar product that costs five times as much. Every. Single. Bad. Review of this product is misleading and purely due to user error during setup. I can easily hang over 20 pairs of thick men's jeans and pants on this bar with ZERO issues. I promise you, when installed correctly, this product will be a great source of organization and storage happiness for you and your closet." —Lily Elisabeth
Get it from Amazon for $17.87+ (available in packs of one or two and in three finishes).
7. A set of hook-shaped hangers so you can stop playing Jenga with that stack of hoodies you keep in the top of your closet. (You being *me*)
BTW — Venalli is an Overland Park, Kansas-based small biz specializing in genius hooks for hoodies *and* vibrant hoodies to go with them.
Former BuzzFeed Shopping writer Daniel Boan says:
"This is one of those 'where has this been all my life?!' type of products. I'm a sucker for a soft hoodie, especially ever since my apartment became my office and now I can wear them 24/7. As much as I love curling up in them, hanging hoodies in the closet is SUCH a pain. They always slip right off my plastic hangers unless I zip them all the way up, so they usually just end up thrown over a random chair (or that mini elliptical I bought in March 2020 and have used a total of two times 😬). These little hook-shaped hangers are the storage miracle I never knew I needed. Now, I can just hang my sweatshirts and jackets by the hood and easily grab them when I need them — no zipping or folding necessary! Best of all, the pile of random hoodies on my chair has disappeared. I'm keeping the mini elliptical covered though."
8. A pack of tiered hangers sent from the heavens to keep track of all of your miscellaneous wardrobe items. Scarves, belts, ties, leggings...you name it. These babies can hold multiple items, too, so one eliminates the need for five normal hangers.
Promising review: "I ordered these in hopes to gain some extra space in my closet and they did just that! I was able to fit five pairs of dress pants on one hanger and they hung nicely in my closet. They didn't hang down super low which was a concern of mine since I have shoe storage on the floor of my closet. My pants hung higher than when they were on normal hangers so I was pleased to have a little more space below." —Erica
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $16.05 (available in two finishes).
9. A hanging organizer that'll keep your purses off your bedroom floor. It's designed with clear pockets so you can easily see everything in your collection without having to tear them out every time you want to switch up your look.
Promising review: "I love nice purses, and I save up to buy good purses of quality. This way of storing my purses is so convenient — there's no stress on the straps. They are visible, kept safe, accessible, and dust-free in one organized place. The hook and seams are strong. I actually have 12 purses stored, and the smaller purses have plenty of room to share a sleeve. Nice product! Glad I purchased it." —Julia H.
Get it from Amazon for $14.25+ (available in three colors).
10. Some hanging vacuum bags so you can start stowing away winter parkas and heavy sweaters even if it's not really time yet... you're just wishful thinking.
Promising review: "Bought these storage bags two weeks ago to pack my winter clothes away for summer, and they did the job perfectly. They are large and sturdy. I like the five-hook design. I can store five women's jackets or four big men's jackets in ONE bag. The long bags also fit my dresses. The biggest reason I bought these bags is that I do not need to fold my seasonal clothes; just hang, zip, vacuum, done! Super convenient. Extremely happy with these space bags. I will definitely order more!" —Jia Yan
Get a pack of four from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in various colors and pack sizes).
11. An acrylic belt organizer you can mount to the wall or stack on top of your dresser — whatever makes the most sense space-wise.
Promising review: "Love this thing. I try to keep all the basic belt colors I need — black, grey, brown, white, and navy blue — so the five slots work perfectly. I like having the option of mounting it on the wall, but it is pretty sleek on my dresser. I was getting tired of my belts looking like snakes on my dresser since I like to keep them coiled." —Aaron Ortiz
Get it from Amazon for $34.99.
12. A baseball hat organizer that'll keep your caps in one central location without taking up much space at all. Even better, the DomeDock will keep them in tip-top shape as you won't accidentally step on them or throw your platform boots on top of them the next time you quickly toss stuff in your closet.
PS: DomeDock is a small biz!
Promising review: "Such an efficient and easy way to store hats. Whoever came up with this is a genius!" —Melissa Humphrey
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in white or black and individually or as a two-pack).
13. A fancy schmancy motorized rotating rack — it affixes right to your closet rod — if your tie collection is quite the affair. (There's room for 72 in total!)
It does require four C batteries so don't forget to add those to your cart, too!
Promising review: "I had to buy it because I own way too many ties. I've got 72 ties on this rack, and it runs like it has none on it — fast and smooth." —Mike S.
Get it on Amazon for $44.95.
14. A steel and wood standing rack capable of replacing your "clothes" chair. Come onnnnn... we all have one. And now that you're working with less space, you really need it for guests.
15. A sturdy velvet storage bench with a lift-top lid that hides four whole feet of storage. In NYC, that's practically like having a second bedroom.
Promising review: "Perfect for the end of our queen bed!!! Exceeded expectations!!! Super easy to assemble and the Upholstery is very soft and luxurious." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $109.53+ (available in four colors).