Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    If You’re In The Mood For Reviewer Photos That Make You Say “No Freaking Way,” Check Out These 31 Skincare Products

    🥁 Take it away, reviewers...

    Chelsea Stuart
    by Chelsea Stuart

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. COSRX's Snail Mucin Repairing Essence addresses dullness and dehydration with — yes 😌 — 96% snail sludge that's harvested in a *100%* ethical and environmentally friendly way. Thanks for sharing the goods, friends! 🐌  

    a reviewer's before and after showing a significant reduction in acne and dark spots
    the snail mucin essence
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Here's what BuzzFeeder Emma Lord has to say:

    "I use this on my skin and definitely have noticed results! While it didn't help kick my all of stubborn pre-period hormonal acne, it has done *wonders* with reducing redness on my face, particularly around my nose, and in dealing with my pores. Since I started using it, my primer and foundation goes on a whole lot smoother, and I'm struggling a whole lot less to cover my pores. After using it a few weeks, I read the advice of one reviewer to put this on when your face is slightly moist from washing, rub it in, let it dry, and then put your moisturizer on top of it — I've found that it's what got me the best results!"

    Promising review: "So I have been using this for a month and I have to say — AMAZING. It really has helped my dark spots, which are also tied to my hormones. So the fact that it lightens them and keeps them from getting dark again during my period is a testament to the power of this stuff. Plus, this stuff just keeps going!! One pump is enough for my face, or two for my face and neck. Because of this it will last! It works amazingly well and considering how much you get, this is an amazing product. I highly recommend it." —JH

    Get it from Amazon for $17.

    2. K-Beauty brand The Saem's Iceland Hydrating Eye Stick improves under eye elasticity and keeps bags at bay so no one will be the wiser if you nostalgia-binged The Angry Beavers (my fellow '90s babies — it's on Amazon Prime!!!) into the wee hours of the morning. Plus, it comes in a cutesy polar bear container and, I mean, that's enough to sell me. 

    the polar bear-shaped product
    a reviewer's before and after showing how the stick has decreased under eye bags and puffiness
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    How does this cute lil' guy work, you may be asking? It's filled with active marine ingredients like Icelandic moss, xylitol, niacinamide, and adenosine — that's how!

    Promising review: "I love this so much! It's super hydrating and feels really nice under the eyes. Recently my eyes have been super puffy due to allergies and this has been helping. I would recommend putting it in the fridge before you use it so it's extra cooling. I think that this product is comparable to if not better than Milk Makeup's Cooling Water Gel Stick (which I have also tried)." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99

    3. Lee Beauty Professional's Liquid Callus Remover eliminates the hard skin on your hooves (ahem, :::clears throat::: feet) if you're too terrified to face the glorified cheese grater at your local salon. 

    a reviewer's before and after of their cracked heel and then nice and smooth heel
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "BEST THING I'VE EVER BOUGHT. I’ve spent so much money on foot creams, lotions, and foot scrubbers over the years. Like for legit 10 years now I’ve had cracked heels. My feet are always dry and my heels get so bad that they crack and bleed. After reading all the reviews... even the scary ones that made me almost not want to buy it... I thought I’d give it a chance. I followed the directions exactly, and used gloves along with only leaving the gel on for no more than five minutes. They look like brand new feet!! The kind of feet I thought I’d never have! So, I’m incredibly impressed and so excited!" —Heather Nelson

    Get it from Amazon for $14.99.

    4. And Dermora's Foot Peel Mask is SO effective, the before and after photos will both give you nightmares and earn a spot on your vision board.

    Close-up of a person's feet before and after using a moisturizing product, showing dry skin and then improvement
    www.amazon.com

    If foot graters give you the heebie-jeebies (hi, hello, it's me!), try these instead. Just slip on the booties for one hour, wash away the leftover solution, and then wait patiently as it takes 7–14 days before your feet shed like a freakin' iguana. At the end, you'll be left with moisturized, baby-soft tootsies!

    Promising review: "These booties have a lovely light scent and make your feet feel amazing. Once your feet start to peel in a few days, it’s pretty weird looking, but be patient and let them peel on their own. Your feet will be super soft and sandal ready!" —Monique

    Get it from Amazon for $9.98+ (available in 10 scents and packs of 2, 3, or 4).

    5. SKIN1004's Zombie Face Masks employ albumin (an ingredient extracted from egg whites) and aloe vera extract to visibly hydrate, lift, and brighten your complexion in just 15 minutes. Just FYI: Reviews say the tightening effect can be startling, but the results are worth it!

    Reviewer before and after showing the mask made their skin look tighter and reduced the appearance of some wrinkles
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I've had my eye on these for A WHILE. It seems to be a possible comp for the viral Hanacure masks. It’s a two-step wash-off mask. The smell is a bit reminiscent of household cleaner, which I don't love but it doesn't cause any skin irritation. As it dries, it shrinks a lot. But it's no more uncomfortable than a standard clay mask. It washes off easily with water. My skin has a lovely glow and brightness after." —rookery

    Get a box of eight masks from Amazon for $25 (also available in multipacks).

    6. Mighty Patch Hydrocolloid Spot Treatments speedily pull the pus out of your most worrisome whiteheads. (Sorry that was a gross sentence, but it is what it is. 🤷‍♀️) Before you head to bed, just slap the dots right on any zits and they'll work their magic overnight.

    The red and white box which comes with 36 patches
    A reviewer's before and after photo which shows how the patch has drawn pus out of a pimple
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I do not claim to understand the science behind these tiny miracles, but they have changed my life. I spent my workday looking forward to going home and putting one of these bad boys on my newly erupted Mt. Zit and the overnight results were Shocking. Not only is it grossly satisfying, but it saved me several days of walking around with a bloody crater in my face because my previous method of dealing with unsightly blemishes was to pick pick pick." —Adg

    Get a pack of 36 from Amazon for $11.97.

    7. Bio-Oil is sure to come in clutch for anyone who spent their teen years picking and prodding at pimples. If you were left with acne scars and skin damage as a result, it'll swoop in and encourage new collagen production and help with elasticity. 

    reviewer holding bottle of bio oil
    reviewer's before and after showing skin irritation and then clear skin
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Take it from BuzzFeed shopping writer Emma Lord

    "FWIW re: scars, this stuff really works. I had thyroid surgery a few years ago and Bio-Oil took me from looking like I'd stumbled out of the Red Wedding to virtually no detectable scar within a few months. All I did was apply it once in the morning and once at night."

    Promising review: "I used to work at Sephora AND a Nordstrom beauty counter for 5+ years and hands down, this is the best facial oil I’ve used. I have DRY skin, so I use it to hydrate and give a dewy glow. Goes great under makeup, and makes my skin look so healthy." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in two sizes). 

    8. CeraVe's Hydrating Facial Cleanser combines hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and glycerin to rid your pores of makeup, dirt, and excess oil while also locking in moisture. It's certainly no secret, but if you've been looking for a sign that it's time to finally try it, consider this it. ⬇

    A reviewer's before and after photo which shows her skin much clearer and brighter
    The green and white bottle
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "I can't rave enough about this product! It has the ability to really make your face glow. I have dealt with extremely dry skin for most of my life. There was not enough moisturizer in the world to get my skin to feel hydrated and quenched. Then, CeraVe entered my life! The hylauronic acid along with the ceramides rebuild your skin and turn over old cells to leave you glowing. I noticed a clear difference from the day that I began using the product. My skin felt more youthful, moisturized, hydrated, and radiant after the first use. If you feel like you are missing that glow to your skin, this is a staple on any bathroom vanity! This is a 10 out of 10 every single time!!!" —Andy

    Get it from Amazon for $11.72+ (available in three sizes).

    9. Seraphic Skincare's Korean Exfoliating Mitt scrubs away dead skin leaving you ready for a biggggg night in of applying your fake tanner. And if that's not your thing — no worries — it also helps unclog pores, prevent ingrown hairs, and eliminate bumps caused by keratosis pilaris. 

    a reviewer photo of the mitt covered in dead skin
    a reviewers leg covered in rolls of dead skin
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Right out of the box I could tell these mitts were going to be exactly what I needed. Excellent quality and easy to use! I’ve tried them twice already and my skin is now incredibly smooth! After I scrubbed my arm, I looked at the mitt and saw it was covered with dead skin cells. I’ll be buying more of these as gifts for girlfriends (in a fun spa gift basket)!" —Danielle Gill

    Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (available individually or as a pair).

    10. Base Lab's Piercing Bump Solution helps heal and reduce the size of pesky keloids so you don't have to give up on your brand-new piercing. (Been there, done that, and I know it's devastating. 😭)

    Close-up of a reviewer's two nose piercings with keloids on both
    same reviewer's nose with keloids gone
    www.amazon.com

    FYI: This product does not promise to work overnight. Apply this daily 2–3 times a day as long as needed. Also talk to your doctor before attempting to treat your keloid on your own, and learn more about keloids from Cleveland Clinic.

    Here's what BuzzFeeder Jordan Grigsby has to say: 

    "Oh! BTW, I bought this. Last year I got a dermal piercing on my chest and since literally just about every piercing I've ever gotten has grown a keloid on it, I should have known my dermal would eventually, too. I got the piercing in February of 2023 and around May I noticed a nasty, stubborn little bump making a guest appearance on my piercing. 🙄 I had written about this stuff a few times so the light bulb went off and I immediately bought it. I consistently used it twice a day and it gradually disappeared, literally like magic within a month. Keloids are a serious nightmare and I'm so glad that I found this stuff. I even *accidentally* ripped it out in November and immediately grabbed this to prevent a keloid from forming cuz I just knew it'd get infected. To my surprise, no keloid, nada. You do have to be patient and consistent, this is NOT an overnight miracle but it's worth it. I also suggest that you continue to use it for like another week or two even after your keloid goes away juuust in case it tries to sneak back into your life. I haven't had issues with my piercing since and no more have grown."

    Get it from Amazon for $12.85+ (also available in a multipack).

    11. Clean Skin Club's 100% bio-based face wipes are just the ticket if BeautyTok has convinced you to ditch regular towels which — even when freshly laundered — can harbor acne-causing bacteria. 

    reviewer holding one of the towels
    reviewer's before/after showing how their acne reduced after using the towels
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    These are 100% USDA-certified bio-based, meaning they're made entirely from plant-based materials and better for the environment than your regular disposable wipes.

    Clean Skin Club is a small business that launched in 2019 to create innovative natural skincare products.

    Promising reviews: "Starting in my 30s, I had developed some acne, and not just around that time of month. I read your bath towels can develop bacteria every few days if they're not washed, and so putting that on your face can cause acne. That's why I bought these towels! I use them after my skincare routine on my face, and then again, to clean up our sink (yay for double use)! They have cleaned up my skin significantly, and I highly recommend these!" —Jaclyn O

    "I’ve dealt with mild acne and terrible scarring since I was in 8th grade. I’m 30 now. I haven’t had one pimple since I’ve switched to using these. I use the same towel for about 3–4 days, which is 6–8 uses, so it’s not even necessary to use a new one every day / every use. They’re really wonderful." —Dami

    Get a 50-pack from Amazon for $17.05 (also available in other packs). 

    12. Perfect Image's Glycolic Acid 30% Gel Peel removes dull, uneven layers of epidermal skin and stimulates cellular activity to reveal a softer, healthier complexion underneath. The professional-strength formula — which is boosted with retinol and green tea — also allows your skin to better absorb future products.

    before photo of a reviewer with dimpled skin texture on their cheeks
    the same reviewer after using the peel consistently and the pitting on their cheeks has lessened dramatically
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This stuff is absolutely incredible. In January of 2017 I finally decided to try an at-home peel in conjunction with retinoids. Take a look at the photos I posted and you'll see how happy I am with my progress (after photo on the right taken June 2017). I've used this peel once a week and have had incredible results. Previously I did three rounds of Fraxel, which only resulted in severe pain, peeling, and grossness. Oh yes, and an empty savings account. For 30 bucks every few months I achieved better results than I got at a dermatologist's office." —Meredith

    Get it from Amazon for $26.96.

    13. LilyAna Naturals' Eye Cream targets dark circles and puffiness so everyone in the office will assume you got a full eight hours of sleep and definitely didn't stay up until 3 a.m. scrolling TikTok...

    bottle of eye cream
    a reviewer's before and afters showing significantly less puffiness under their eye
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I LOVE THIS! I spent every weekend for about a month buying high-end moisturizers and eye creams and then returning them because my dry skin had gotten soooooo bad and nothing was helping! This has helped tremendously. I was about to give up on even wearing concealer because it was looking so dry and crepey but my concealer is looking good again since I've been using this for a few weeks! I am also noticing a small change in my fine lines. Like others, I started using this as a face cream as well and I could not live without this product! It is the most hydrating product for my face and eyes!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $16.83+ (available in three sizes).