29 Pieces Of Furniture Sure To Please The Minimalist Homemaker

1. A set of two nesting drum tables that look like they'd be featured in one of Architectural Digest's celeb home tours. While they're pretty low-profile as is, if you ever need to free up additional space you can tuck them inside of one another like a Russian nesting doll. 🪆
2. A modern waterfall bench if you're purposely looking for options that lack storage so your room can't collect clutter.
Promising review: "I was nervous buying this, but it’s perfect! Perfect height, feels so soft, and it's durable! Love that it comes as one piece in a box rather than having to put it together! I also like the height of it. Not super tall, but not awkwardly low either." —Mercedes McKay
Get it from Amazon for $143.12+ (available in four colors).
3. A four-poster canopy bed that'll make you feel like an absolute queen or king even if the only person waiting on you is your cat and it's because you're five minutes late feeding him dinner.
Promising review: "This bed is absolutely beautiful. It surpassed my expectations for sure. I did see a few reviews that made me skeptical, BUT I decided to go with it. SO GLAD I DID! This is easily my favorite bed I’ve owned. I have a 12-inch mattress. No box spring needed. The bed doesn’t squeak at all if you just tighten the screws all the way. I’m a woman who doesn’t build much and was able to put this together myself in about an hour 30. This is a KING. It fits so well in my apartment. Beyond satisfied with my purchase!" —Dyimand
Get it from Amazon for $119.99+ (available in sizes Twin–Queen and in two finishes).
4. A modular L-shaped sofa with extra deep and extra wide seats you won't be able to help but cozy up in. Just imagine the naps you could take...!
Albany Park is a Black-owned small business run by a husband-and-wife team in Houston who became fed up with shopping in expensive designer showrooms and being overwhelmed with hundreds of sofa options. Albany Park's furniture is way less expensive than average, takes less time to be delivered, and is designed to be moved into apartments (aka they come in pieces that easily snap together).
Promising review: "All I can say is just do it!! Buy the couch! My husband and I were both worried about ordering a couch online, but the reviews were so good that we just went with it! Sooo comfortable. I have to make my husband sleep in our bed cause all he wants to do is sleep on the couch! You do have to adjust the cushions every now and then, but really, it's not an inconvenience cause it takes like three seconds! Highly recommend!" —Shelby B.
Get it from Albany Park for $3,149 (available in 12 colors; comes with your choice of a storage or non-storage ottoman).
5. A set of simple mid-century modern dining chairs I could honestly stare at for a good hour. The cane! The boucle! The cantilevered design! ::swoon::
Promising reviews: "I was planning to get chairs that had rattan on the back and the seat. However, the prices of those chairs were way outside of my comfort zone, so I ended up finding these, and I AM SO HAPPY I DID! Not only are they amazingly affordable, but they are also beautifully made and extremely comfortable! Also, I have rattan and boucle in other pieces in my place, and these chairs match them perfectly!" —Emmanuel Pineda
"Very impressed with the quality of my chairs. The cushion is firm yet very comfortable. The installation took literally three minutes. It fits perfectly in my dining room, and I couldn't be happier with this purchase!" —Christine
Get a set of two from Amazon for $179.99+ (available in five colors, three fabrics, and in sets of two or four).
6. A rattan headboard with two built-in shelves to hold your phone, Stanley, and remote. Depending on how ~simple~ you like to keep things, this could even eliminate the need for nightstands!
Promising reviews: "Beautiful piece, creates the vibe for the whole room. Bought with the Basi oak bed frame and looks amazing. Used Article's delivery service too and they were so nice and efficient. Will definitely be ordering from Article again." —Sarah K.
Get it from Article for $899+ (available in Queen and King sizes).
7. A cloud-shaped coffee table that looks like it'd be from one of those furniture stores that's SO expensive, you need an appointment just to go inside and look around, but really, it's less than $300 and from Amazon. 🤯
Promising review: "I love this coffee table 10 times more than I expected to. It's exactly what I wanted. The rounded edges and shape make it so unique. Such incredible quality for a very, very, reasonable price." —Barbara Cooker
Get it from Amazon for $245.69+ (available in five sizes and two colors).
8. Or, if you do have a good chunk of change burning a hole in your pocket — a chic acacia coffee table that looks like it was lifted out of a modern art museum.
Promising review: "This is a gorgeous, unique coffee table. I have a mix of warm, cool, and neutral tones in my living room and it looks beautiful." —Anthropologie Reviewer
Get it from Anthropologie for $1,198.
9. An easel-style TV stand if your style is *so* minimalist that you'd actually prefer to keep your living room media-console-less.
It's suitable for TVs 45–65 inches.
Promising review: "I was skeptical at first how sturdy this TV stand would be. To my disbelief, it is sturdy and super functional! It frees up a lot of space in my bedroom, and I love how it can be placed in a corner for an ideal viewing experience. Instructions were easy to understand, and I got the whole thing mounted and set up in less than 20 minutes. All the components are high quality, not cheap plastic. I have no doubt this TV stand will last for years. Another great thing about this stand is that it’s easy to pick up the TV and move it around. I recommend the safety mount if you have kids or pets for added peace of mind. If you want an affordable TV stand that adds a nice design element, I would recommend you purchase this." —Austin738
Get it from Amazon for $99.99 (available in three colors).
10. A floor-length arched mirror so when the time comes that you have to dress your whole body again (and not just the part that your colleagues see on Google Meet), you'll be able to gauge if you still understand fashion.
Promising review: "This was the first purchase of my new apartment and totally the best purchase. I looked up all the reviews and pictures before buying it, and I'm 100% satisfied with it. Everyone visiting my apartment tells me it's great, and they take mirror selfies with it. I highly recommend it. I like the size, gold color, shape, and quality." —Beyza Calis
Get it from Amazon for $59.99+ (available in four sizes and three finishes).
11. A dramatic pendant light that'll draw eyes up, up, up, and accentuate your incredible vaulted ceilings. (I'm not jealous...I LOVE my 8-foot NYC ceilings. 🙃)
Get it from West Elm for $399.