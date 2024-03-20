If You Never Know What To Pack For A Trip, Allow These 23 Pieces Of Clothing To Help

I have three pairs of these babies because they're just so comfortable straight out of the box. You don't have to worry about blisters and they don't look out of place with dresses and skirts. They're also simple enough to slip on and off when going through the airport so they check all of my travel boxes!



Promising review: "Love these shoes! I try to pair these with almost every outfit because they’re so comfy and stylish! Recently went to Philly, where I had to walk everywhere because we didn't rent a car and these were only pair of shoes I brought (I travel light). These didn’t cramp up my feet at all as I walked over seven hours daily over the course of five days. Definitely recommend! But one thing hurts my heart...the creasing at the front of the shoe that comes with loving these shoes so much.😢" —Alli J

Get them from Amazon for $49.10+ (available in sizes 5–11 and in seven colors/patterns).

FYI, if you have Amazon Prime, you can give these a spin before you buy them!

