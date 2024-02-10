If You Never Know What To Pack For A Trip, Allow These 23 Pieces Of Clothing To Help

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes listed in this post are in women's.
1. A plain white Madewell tee you can wear again and again and again because there's really no wrong way to pair it. Like seriously, I'd like to see an outfit it doesn't make sense with??
2. Some budget-friendly high-waisted leggings if you've sworn off jeans and any other bottoms without at least 5% spandex.
Promising review: "If you’re on the fence about buying these leggings, DO IT. I bought a black pair to see how they’d fit and let me tell you! I have wide hips, big thighs, and a large behind, and these leggings fit perfectly! Even better, THEY ARE NOT SEE-THROUGH when I bend over!! I’ve *never* found leggings that weren’t sheer when I bent over before! I bought eight more in different colors and they all are the same quality! I love them so much that over a year later I bought two more black pairs!! I swear I wear these to work three times a week, at least. I love them!!" —hali howard
Get them from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in standard and plus sizes, three lengths, and 25 colors/patterns).
3. An off-the-shoulder jumpsuit with over 35,000 5-star ratings and rave reviews from flight attendants!
Promising reviews: "This is perfect for travel. I've worn it as PJs, on a plane with a blazer, and for a nine-hour car trip. Super comfortable and goes anywhere. I'll definitely be getting more!" —My Cat Steve Judges My Purchases.
"I bought the navy blue to take on vacation after reading an article about how easy care these jumpsuits are. I loved it so much I bought the green. I take them out of my suitcase, hang them up, and they are ready to go in a few hours, no ironing needed. I get compliments every time I wear one of them." —AKSunshine
Get it from Amazon for $28.78+ (available in sizes S–3X and 32 colors/patterns).
4. A padded tank that 1) looks incredibly cute and 2) eliminates the need for a bra.
Promising review: "Honestly saw this on TikTok and contemplated getting it for a long time. I’m so glad I committed! It’s extremely comfortable. The padding is amazing so you don’t have to worry about a bra underneath at all. You can wear it with sweats or leggings to the gym or even dress it up for a night out. Considering more colors for sure!" —Kristyn Long
Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 22 colors).
5. A pair of cropped, feather-light pants that do 👏 not 👏 wrinkle 👏, offer UPF 50+ protection, and dry in a flash in case you need to wash 'em in the sink before the next leg of your trip.
I have these and they are my go-to pants for travel days — especially ones that involve flying. The wide-leg design/silky fabric is ultra-comfortable, the pockets are large enough for smartphones, boarding passes, and passports, and the elastic waist/drawstring sitch guarantees there's no pinching or bagging even if you're sitting and/or standing for an incomprehensible amount of time. The sides also have some subtle darting that take them up a notch in the ~fashun~ department.
Promising review: "I can't think of anything I don't like about this pant. The material is wonderful and easy to care for. I like the crop as you can so easily dress them up or down. I have found traveling with two pairs of these, four or five tees, a wrap, a pair of sandals and flats, and wearing sneakers I can be gone for a week in a carry-on only. Couldn't live without them." —LaVon V
Get them from Athleta for $89 (available in sizes 0–16).
6. A pair of Levi's Ribcage jeans that go where no low-rise jean has ever gone before — up, up, up past your bellybutton.
Promising review: "Bought these for both my daughter and me, and they look great on both of us!!! They’re extremely comfortable and they stretch just enough. The quality is exactly what you expect from Levi’s. We purchased three pairs in total and plan on purchasing more in other colors." —Lulu Herrera
Get them from Amazon for $55.53+ (available in sizes 22–32 Standard and 35–39 Plus and in 17 washes).
7. Or a pair of Levi's pull-on skinny jeans if you're someone who doesn't like leaving the house in something that could be considered loungewear but you do want to *feel* like you're wearing loungewear nonetheless.
Promising review: "OK, I'm not going to lie. I was skeptical about these pants. I hate buying clothes online without trying them on first, but the reviews here said that they run true to size, so I trusted them. I am SO GLAD that I did. These pants are everything I ever wanted. Make my butt look cute? Check. No nasty zipper to dig into my gut? Check. Perfect length for any season? Check. I can wear these with a cute blouse as a teacher, and still look professional, while still being comfortable. I feel comfortable wearing these basically any time, and I think that if you're lacking a pair of them and thinking about it, you should go get a pair. They're AMAZING." —AlySedai
Get them from Amazon for $28.80+ (available in sizes 2–28, in three lengths, and 19 washes).
8. A trusty pair of Reebok Club C Sneakers that 1) are hella comfy and 2) match just about everything so you have no excuse to pack multiple sets of shoes when one can do the job.
I have three pairs of these babies because they're just so comfortable straight out of the box. You don't have to worry about blisters and they don't look out of place with dresses and skirts. They're also simple enough to slip on and off when going through the airport so they check all of my travel boxes!
Promising review: "Love these shoes! I try to pair these with almost every outfit because they’re so comfy and stylish! Recently went to Philly, where I had to walk everywhere because we didn't rent a car and these were only pair of shoes I brought (I travel light). These didn’t cramp up my feet at all as I walked over seven hours daily over the course of five days. Definitely recommend! But one thing hurts my heart...the creasing at the front of the shoe that comes with loving these shoes so much.😢" —Alli J
Get them from Amazon for $51.94+ (available in sizes 5–11 and in 56 colors/patterns).
9. A pair of Thigh Society cooling shorts you can slip on under skirts, dresses, and anything else you'd usually chafe in. These babies don't roll, ride up, or give you dreaded swamp bum — they're basically just like a second skin.
Thigh Society is a woman-founded, size-inclusive small biz from Marnie Consky.
I bought two pairs of these — in black and nude — and I am simply in love. Chub rub has always been a part of my life and until now, I didn't have a great way of preventing it. I've tried various sport shorts and slathering my thighs in deodorant but those methods just weren't cutting it. These shorts are unbelievably lightweight and breathable, superrrrrr stretchy (but not in a way that bags out after extended wear), and they do. not. roll. or. fall. down. I wear them under all of my skirts and dresses (because I also have an irrational fear that everything I wear is see-through when the sun hits it) and I will definitely be buying more!
Promising review: "I bought these to wear under dresses for a trip to Europe because it was supposed to be really hot, and they worked great. They were light, stretchy, and there was no chafing. Maybe not the most moisture wicking, but they were very comfortable, and I wore them several times." —Meghan O'Leary
Get it from Thigh Society for $39 (available in sizes XS–2XL, four lengths, and in six colors).
10. A Levi's denim jacket that I won't even waste your time explaining. You and I both KNOW there's nothing more versatile.
Promising review: "I absolutely love this jacket!!! It goes with just about everything, and is comfortable. I went up a size after reading some of the reviews, and that worked out well for me. The length of the jacket is also a nice feature, it hits right about the hip, and is not a midriff. I'm really glad I ordered this jacket, it's so cute, and I know it will last a lifetime, Levi's makes the best denim wear as far as I'm concerned." —Jo Packer
Get it from Amazon for $37.60+ (available in sizes XS–XL and 1X–4X and in nine washes).
11. A ruched, retro-inspired bikini so you can take advantage of every hot tub, infinity pool, beach, and spa day pass that comes your way. Plus, who knows when/if you'll hit it off with another traveler who owns a yacht!
12. An adjustable raincoat from sportswear giant Columbia sure to keep you dry even if it's raining cats, dogs, and elephants. (I assume that's the natural progression.)
I purchased this jacket a few years ago before a trip to the Peruvian Amazon and it definitely came in clutch. If you're a frequent traveler, you'll appreciate not only how easy it is to pack, but that you can actually fold it up into its own pocket so you can store it in your backpack or purse when you don't need it.
Promising review: "To be honest, I was a bit skeptical with this jacket. Many reviews mentioned it wasn't water resistant and it didn't fit correctly. I decided to take a chance as I needed a light rain coat to take to Japan. Little did I know that a GIANT storm was rolling in before we left. The jacket fit great! I am able to put another sweatshirt underneath and still feel comfortable. Now, for the functionality. I wore this for two days in the pouring rain and didn't get wet once! It also did a great job shielding the wind. Very lightweight and super easy to throw in my purse just in case." —Sarah Crain
Get it from Amazon for $49.99 (available in sizes XS–3X and in dozens of colors).
