If Four Years Of Working From Home Have Finally Convinced You To Upgrade Your Office, These 36 Products Are For You

1. An encouraging daily planner if you're someone who THRIVES with a to-do list and a handful of highlighters. The pad has space for not only appointments and work priorities, but water intake, meal planning, and fitness goals, so you can use it to organize all aspects of your day.
Each planner comes with 50 tear-off sheets the size of a standard piece of paper.
Bliss Collections is a family-owned, Wisconsin-based business established in 2012 that specializes in stationery, planners and pads, and drinkware.
Promising review: "These daily planning sheets keep this mama on TRACK! I started out printing daily planning and schedule sheets from a free download on my computer. Then I realized why not just buy some already printed so I save my ink at home. I found these and love how the day, schedule, tasks, and health habits are organized. I've already reordered once and will continue to use these." —Shannon Hoglund
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in 10 styles).
2. An adjustable standing desk with a motor that allows you to transition from sitting to standing if you get too fidgety to concentrate when you've sat for hours straight.
You can adjust the height from 28 inches–47.6 inches depending on whether you're sitting or standing. Each desk is equipped with an industrial-grade steel frame and a solid wood desktop with a weight capacity of 154 pounds.
Promising review: "The sit-to-stand option is amazing, and I'm so happy with my desk. I lead video conferences all day, so the option to sit or stand has made working a breeze. No more back/neck soreness or feeling 'blah' after a long day of sitting. I got the slightly larger size and am glad that I did. It gives me space for double monitors, keyboard, and any papers I need to have in front of me. Overall, I'm a satisfied customer and recommend this desk to anyone who wants to make the switch to standing desks on a budget!" —Sasha K.
Get it from Amazon for $169.99+ (available in five sizes and nine colors).
3. Or, if you already have a perfectly good desk, a sit-to-stand converter you can plop on your existing setup and use just the same. A pneumatic lift assist feature means there's no manual adjustments necessary.
Here's what BuzzFeeder Courtney Lynch has to say:
"About a year into working remotely due to the pandemic, I finally decided it was time to invest in a standing desk for my home office. I already had a desk I wasn't ready to part with, so I bought this sit-to-stand desk converter. Let me tell you, this has changed my WFH experience for the better. The desktop area is large enough for my laptop, external monitor, Bluetooth speaker, and a few other items. The desktop can hold up to 33 pounds, and the keyboard tray can support up to 4 pounds. The pneumatic lift assist feature lets you adjust the height between 4.5–20 inches in one smooth motion that won't strain your back."
Promising review: "This has made life SO MUCH BETTER!!! I hate sitting down all day, hunched and reaching for my keyboard and mouse. While I'm sitting down, this helps correct poor posture. When I need to stand/move a bit, I can lift it up and work standing! This is a great invention and is very sturdy." —Andrew Drozdowski
Get it from Amazon for $119.99+ (available in six sizes and six colors).
4. Or! A more portable laptop riser because if you're being real with yourself... you will still occasionally work from your couch/coffee table so you can catch up on Bravo while you tackle your inbox.
The easily adjustable stand can be used sitting or standing and is suitable for all sorts of tech from 10-inch tablets to 17-inch laptops.
Promising review: "I was literally shocked at the solid construction of this stand right out of the box. Most things nowadays are not crafted with love and are made very cheaply. Wow. This product is worth every dollar. Amazing craftsmanship. Looks great too! Very strong and sturdy. If you're looking for a high-quality stand, you've found it. Buy it." —ARH
Get it from Amazon for $75.99+ (available in three metal finishes).
5. And an anti-fatigue mat that'll perfectly complement the above as it can reduce stress on your muscles and joints. Reviewers attest to the fact that it's one of those things they never knew they were missing until they tried it.
6. A TikTok-viral padded office chair with adjustable height, an ergonomic back, and — the real pièce de résistance — a seat that's wide enough for you to sit crisscross applesauce.
Check it out on TikTok here!
Promising reviews: "Buy this chair. I’ve bought so many office chairs over the years. The classic Goldilocks story: This one’s too bulky, this one’s too flimsy, that one has too much hard plastic, yada yada. I think this one might be it. Really comfortable, solid build, attractive, but the best feature is the wide seat. I can crisscross my legs easily to relieve the pressure in my hips, which is life-changing if you’re chained to your desk sitting in meetings all day." —Larissa Harrison
Get it from Amazon for $179.99+ (available in five styles).
7. Or a flower-shaped armchair that won't put too much strain on your wallet or your back. I mean, just look at the colorful velvet and rounded gold legs...
Promising review: "I bought this chair to go with my desk and I love it! It’s easy to assemble and so soft and comfortable! It’s the perfect height for me!" —Jessica Silva
Get it from Amazon for $64.99 (available in seven colors).
8. An angled dry-erase desktop whiteboard where you can jot down notes or play a game of M.A.S.H. while you're half-paying attention to an all-hands meeting.
Promising review: "Never thought something analog would be SO useful in my daily routine. I work from home and am constantly project managing multiple complex strategic projects. Having pertinent information directly in front of me and top of mind has done incredible things for my productivity. Never would have imagined it would make such a difference. For a nominal investment, I highly recommend it if you have trouble keeping up with things." —Captainflapjax
Get it from Amazon for $32.37+ (available in five styles).
9. A charging station with six USB charging ports if you're sick of having to use six different cords and a power strip (that gets alarmingly hot) to make sure your phone/tablet/e-reader/laptop are all sufficiently charged.
This dock comes with six cords for Apple devices, but is still compatible with other charger types. If you have Android devices, pick up a set of short USB-C cords. You can charge phones, tablets, smart watches, and even a Nintendo Switch in this thing.
Promising review: "This is my second one. I used the first one for about 5 years before it died. I immediately ordered another one from Amazon. I have a MacBook, iPad, iPhone, and Apple Watch. I can change all of them at the same time. I absolutely love this product. Oh, and I also have a Kindle tablet and it plugs in too." —Terry
Get it from Amazon for $36.99.
10. A 24-inch monitor if you're sick of working exclusively from your laptop and could really use a second screen.
It features a 75Hz refresh rate with 1080p resolution, making it suitable for casual gaming too. It has two HDMI ports — be sure to pick up a USB-C hub if you're planning to connect a MacBook (I've used this one for years and like it!).
Promising reviews: "If you work from home, you must have this in your life! Super easy to set up, great packaging, great quality, great price. I absolutely LOVE this!" —RundownwithRachel
"Just set this monitor up, and so far it’s earned all 5 stars! It was easy to assemble, it’s compatible with my MacBook Pro (with a USB-C adapter), and the picture is great! I just wanted another monitor for when I work from home, so having something available that was affordable like this was perfect for what I needed." —Allison H.
Get it from Amazon for $94.97+ (available in four models).
11. A colorful mechanical keyboard with a matching wireless mouse you've most definitely seen on TikTok. Sure, you're still clacking away on a keyboard for eight hours a day, but now it's a bright and cheery one.
Promising review: "Absolutely amazing keyboard. Colors are eye catching and make a drab office pop with color! I am currently the envy of the office. Ladies in the other departments are waiting on their own to come in now after seeing mine. Easy plug/play. It travels between home and office with me. Love the keys on this as well. Sleep mode seems to pop on kinda quick, but it's nothing bad. Just push a button or click mouse and its on again. I have had for about a month now and will not be going back to any other style! It was delivered fast, packaging was great." —Nikki Bell
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in 11 colors).