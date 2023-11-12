Tbh I saw these on TikTok and bought them immediately. My cats LOVE them and immediately ambush me whenever I pull them out of the cabinet. I like that they don't have any grains, preservatives, or artificial flavors or colors. They also provide extra hydration which is great for cats who don't drink a whole lot of water.

Promising review: "Now I haven't tasted it myself but from my cat's reaction, she loves it. She does not mind her manners at all when she sees the tube come out. I think she would rip my arm off the get to it if she could. She enjoys all the flavors. I started off letting her lick it from the tube but she got a bit messy slobbering all over it and me so now I squeeze some on a little plate and let her go to town. I sometimes use it to get her to eat her food but she is clever. She licks it off the food and leaves the apparently nasty food there. Anyway, I recommend them. My cat can be picky but she loves — and that is not a strong enough word — these." —Tracy Brethorst

Get a pack of 12 from Amazon for $14.99 (available in 23 flavors).

