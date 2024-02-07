32 Gorgeous Home Products That Don't Cost An Arm And A Leg

1. A baroque-inspired mirror — with a gorg gilded frame — if you've long dreamt of owning ***that*** Anthropologie mirror but don't want to take out a second mortgage on your home in order to do so.
Promising review: "I hopped on the gold ornate mirror trend and spent a long time trying to find one within my budget. I was worried at first because there weren’t any reviews when I first bought this. It looked amazing online and was the perfect size so I went ahead and got it. I am THRILLED with this purchase!!! One of the best things I’ve gotten from Amazon. It’s beautiful and exactly how it looks in the pics. It came four-ish days faster than estimated. It’s perfect for my makeup desk. If there were different sizes of the same mirror I would buy all of them." —McKinlee Mayer
Get it from Amazon for $114.99+ (available in six sizes and five finishes)
2. A deep pocket sheet set — in seasonally appropriate neutral shades like taupe and navy — that won't pop off the second you turn over in your sleep. Imagine that!!!!
PS: The set even comes with four pillowcases so all of your bases are covered.
Promising review: "I'm gonna start by saying WOW!! These bed sheets are just perfection 🥰 Honestly, I've been looking for good quality bed sheets and I stumbled upon these ones and I am beyond impressed! It's been hard to find a good brand and good material. As soon as I changed to these new bed sheets, I woke up feeling fresh and no night sweats! I have zero regrets in buying these sheets and would definitely 100% recommend these sheets and will buy more colors." —stephssbeauty
Get them from Amazon for $31.99+ (available in sizes Twin–California King and in 13 colors).
3. A set of airy linen-esque (read: much cheaper) curtains that'll provide ample privacy but also let in ALL the light so you don't feel like you live in a cave. If you've been dying for linen ones but just don't have the budget, these are the next best thing.
I have these in white and I just adore them. They let in SO much light (but still offer privacy) and I love that they have visible texture. I was originally searching for real linen curtains but didn't want to shell out the $$$. When I found these, I wasn't really expecting much but thought I'd give them a shot and wow — the quality is pretty incredible given the price. They're also rather lightweight. I have them strung up on a $2 rod I got at Ikea and so far so good!
Get a set of two from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in seven sizes and 11 colors).
4. Or set of room-darkening velvet curtains if the only way you can get any shut-eye is What We Do in the Shadows–style pitch black quarters.
Promising review: "I am thoroughly and I mean thoroughly happy that I bought these curtains! I bought three sets (two panels each) for three windows in the living room. I bought the 108" as I have floor-to-ceiling windows. They just look absolutely amazing with my dark walls. The fabric is absolutely amazing — it's good quality, none of the stitching was loose or torn or anything like that, and all of the grommets were set exactly as they should be. If you're even remotely thinking about spending money on curtains... BUY THESE. ...SERIOUSLY... BUY THEM..." —Lexus Cherry
Get a set of two from Amazon for $46.95+ (available in six sizes and 20 colors; clip the coupon for 20% off this price!)
5. An acrylic bath caddy so you can stretch out like you're the leading lady in a rom-com. How characters who walk dogs for a living can afford a place with a clawfoot tub — and in NYC, no less — is sus, but that's a matter for another time altogether.
Promising review: "Love this because it is plastic and not wood like most are. I used to have a wooden one I had to throw away because mold grew on it so I wanted a plastic one. My one issue with it is that it does hang over the tub a little but it is like that in the stock images, too, so I still give it 5 stars." —chandra
Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in six colors).
6. A gold floor lamp you can click on for added ambience while you check out what deliciously cheesy flicks The Hallmark Channel has scheduled this afternoon.
Promising review: "Beautiful and cool lamp... I love the color and the adjustable height. It really gives a contemporary but vintage vibe in our office/guest bedroom/sewing room. I was very happy to see that the base is weighted very well, so it will not tip over. We recently downsized to a lot smaller home and we needed a multipurpose room to look classy modern with a mix of vintage and global chic decor since we have modern furniture and antiques in the room. This floor lamp pulls the whole look together! Thank you so much for such a great lamp at an affordable price!" —Ducky
Get it from Amazon for $129.99+ (available in two finishes)
7. A set of thick velvet slipcovers that'll give your living room a massive makeover for just $50 — no new couch necessary. Whether you're sick of the color of your current sofa or need to hide some serious stains, these are fit for the job.
This set also comes with nonslip straps that'll prevent your cushions from shifting out of place.
Promising review: "I have never been so excited about a slipcover. Total transformation of our couch and loveseat. I was worried about it not working on our leather couch, but it stays on really well due to the straps and the separate cushion covers. Love!" —Brian/Liz
Get it from Amazon for $47.49+ (available in five sizes and 22 colors).
8. Or a linen option if your heart aches for an RH Cloud Couch but your bank account says it's not worth the overdraft fee. This ~$100 godsend will give you the Coastal Grandmother look you so desire.
The Linen Valley is a small, family-run, Lithuania–based biz from Raimonda Mor. They source sustainable linen from local manufacturers and create beautiful collections for your bedroom, bathroom, and dining room!
Promising review: "Absolutely gorgeous!!!!! Exactly what I was looking for! The quality is amazing. I will absolutely be buying more!!!" —Jennifer
Get it from The Linen Valley on Etsy for $118.78+ (originally $148.48+; available in six sizes and 12 colors).
9. A faux book display that actually hides cords and cables in its hollow interior. If your router is ruining the aesthetic of your bookshelf or media stand, this is the solution!
Covogoods is a Utah-based, woman-founded small business that specializes in storage solutions crafted from up-cycled books.
Not every display will have the exact books shown above but if you want to check out the titles ahead of time, select 'YES, preview books' when checking out and enable Amazon notifications so the seller can send you a pic!
Promising review: "I’m pretty sure I’ve never loved a purchase from Amazon as much as I love this one, and I’ve been a Prime member since Day 1. This product is EXTREMELY well made and very unique. Plus, it does the job of hiding the ugly routers and cords. And the customer service was great and responsive. I was a little hesitant to spend the money on this but after years of living with the husband’s pile of technology, the money was well spent!" —AmazonEmme
Get it from Amazon for $29.
10. A fluted tealight/tapered candle holder in a beige shade that's exceptionally winter appropriate but also wouldn't be out of place the rest of the year.
Promising review: "The fact that these are reversible (tea light candles fit on one side and taper candles on the other side) alone made me buy them. I've never seen anything like these before. I have several on my dining table and love that I can dress up my table by turning them over with taper candles, or set mood lighting with tea lights. I did expect them to be just a tad bigger, but no biggie. They're great quality and beautiful!" —H&M Reviewer
Get it from H&M for $5.99 (available in six colors).
11. A luscious velvet duvet cover (with matching shams) you can wrap up in like the beautiful caterpillar you are because last I checked, it's currently prime hibernation time.
Promising review: "WOW! This is quite impressive. Soft and a beautiful rich color. I bought a King size to fit onto a Queen size bed. And it fits perfectly. Just enough overhang on all sides without looking too oversized. It looks quite luxurious, with out the bougie price tag. What more could I ask for. Perfect complement to my guest bedroom." —Robin P.
Get it from Amazon for $54.99+ (available in Queen and King sizes and in 10 colors).
12. A furry ottoman that you'll no doubt pet as if it's your dog. It's seriously that soft.
Promising review: "I bought two of these because I wanted accent chairs but didn’t have enough room in my small space. I didn’t think anyone would like them, but I’ve gotten so many compliments on them. They’re soft and sturdy and very easy to assemble." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $39.37+ (available in various colors).