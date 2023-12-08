Just 36 Gifts Under $20 You'll Be Tempted To Buy Almost Immediately

1. A set of nostalgic NES cartridge coasters that'll bring your giftee back to their simple childhood days when they spent hourssss playing Super Mario Bros. and Donkey Kong in their mom's basement.
Promising review: "Everyone talks about them and wants them! This has been an amazing gift! Something simple and not expensive to just surprise someone else. The size seems perfect for all kind of drinks and so far they don’t seem to be getting ruined by the water so they are perfect! I had recommended them for friends as they keep asking where I got them." —Isaira
Get a set of eight from Amazon for $10.
2. A pair of prism spectacles for the recipient who always has a boatload of work to get done but just can't drag themselves out of bed... Now, they can still clock in or finish that essay they've been dragging their feet on without even sitting upright.
Promising review: "I didn't know what I was missing until I used this. My life is now complete. If you enjoy comfort and lazy binge-watching but don't care how ridiculous you look wearing these, then you have found Nirvana. My glasses fit in these just fine. Takes a minute to get used to, then it becomes your reason to live. Expect people to laugh at you, but forgive them for they know not what they are missing." —Michael Boyd
Get them from Amazon for $17.98.
3. An initial pendant on a box chain if they want to keep their boo close at heart. Or, actually, their dog — I'd probably want one for my dog.
Promising review: "Legit the cutest, most affordable, and trendiest necklace I own. I am very impressed with the quality for the price. I haven’t had it very long, but I can see this lasting for me for a long time as long as I take care of it." —KaLea Keefer
Get it from Amazon for $10.39 (all letters of the alphabet are available).
4. The I Love Trader Joe's Cookbook with 150 different recipes that incorporate ~delish~ ingredients from the World's Best Grocery Store™
Promising review: "For Trader Joe's lovers everywhere, this is a fantastic cookbook! It is filled with hints and tips, shopping guidelines, nicely organized recipe categories, and beautiful mouthwatering pictures. I love how the recipes are noted if they are gluten-free or vegetarian, etc. I ❤ Trader Joe's and I ❤ this cookbook!" —Love My Bookish Life
Get it from Amazon for $13.69.
5. A wine/can holder because sometimes, a bath bomb just isn't enough. Real ones know that true R&R involves a chilled glass of sickly sweet Barefoot attached securely to their shower wall — not perched precariously on the lip of their tub.
Promising review: "Got this for the wife. It is solid. I've bonked my head on it, shoulder rushed it, donkey punched, and tea bagged this thing and it will NOT fall off our glass shower door." —Captain Spungo
Get it from Amazon for $14.69+ (available in six colors).
6. A set of nail decals in a dark starry design or black and gold snake motif that'll have people asking them how they can afford such detailed manicures every week.
Tattoorary is a Netherlands-based temporary tattoo and nail decal small business from owner/designer/photographer/illustrator Wilma Boekholt.
Promising review: (for the snake design) "These are SO fun, easy to apply, just cut out the ones you want, soak in water for a few seconds, then apply with tweezers! I did a topcoat after but not sure if that’s necessary. So many compliments!" —rialschristensen
As this item is handmade, reach out the the Etsy seller for more specific shipping timelines/options.
Get them from Tattoorary on Etsy for $4; the stars here and the snakes here.
7. And a bottle of plant-based cuticle oil if their nails have been hurting from recent cold weather. The natural formula hydrates dry skin and strengthens nails so they can work on growing them out, if that's something they've always dreamt of doing!
Promising review: "This product... There is so much I can say. I’ve used so many other cuticle oils, and they’ve only kept them oily and smooth for about two hours... This stuff not only smells like heaven, but it’s a HUGE bottle for the price, which was the first perk.... Then I used It for my own manicures and OMG. My cuticles were still smooth the next day when I went to work. It not only softened them, but helped the dry skin on the areas that it got on. The smell is wonderful. I’ve been putting it on at night before bed, and it lasts ALL DAY the next day. About a week of use so far, and I’ve had at least two people ask me how my cuticles look like they do, and did I JUST get a manicure?! NOPE! It’s this stuff. I swear I would buy stock in it if I could." —Whitney Bryant
Get it from Amazon for $8.38+ (available in three sizes and nine scents).
8. A set of custom stickers you can make in the likeness of whoever you want — their pet, their partner, Cillian Murphy... Get creative with it!
And all you have to do is click 'Customize Now' and then upload a well-lit image! My Sticker Face is a small business.
Promising review: "I think this might be one of the best things I've ever bought on Amazon. I bought one sheet for my mom for Christmas, and they just came. She hasn't seen them, but I know they'll crack her up. They look fantastic. I'll definitely buy more!!" —Claudia Basile
Get it from Amazon for $15.99.
9. A dino nugget pillow sure to resonate with anyone who could *literally* live off of chicken nuggies and never get sick of them.
Promising review: "This dino chicken nugget pillow is a real Jurassic dream come true! It's the perfect cuddle companion for all the paleontologists-in-training or anyone with an insatiable appetite for comfort. Just be careful not to accidentally take a bite while you're napping, because it looks deliciously deceiving!" —LadyTee
Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in four styles, two sizes, and in multipacks).
10. A dimmable sad duck night-light that's basically a physical manifestation of them when their alarm goes off every morning.
Promising review: "I ordered this lamp because of its appearance. I didn't NEED a depressed duck lamp ... but it has totally filled a void in my life I didn't know existed. Everyone who sees it pokes it. The lamp is actually very functional. It's got a really nice set of brightness options and the glow is yellowish, which is much nicer than white in a dim/dark room. One thing that isn't mentioned in the description is that its legs are utterly floppy. It's terrific." —Literated
Get it from Amazon for $15.99.
11. A handheld milk frother with a faux-wood or -marble finish that does cartwheels around its plain plastic competitors. No moving this gadget out of frame when they take an aesthetic IG shot!
Just don't forget to buy some AA batteries at the same time, or who knows when you'll actually get around to using it.
Promising review: "Great little frother! I love the wood grain aesthetic, much prettier than your average random plastic color kitchen appliance. Makes a very frothy beverage so it’s equally stylish and useful. Keep in mind batteries not included so make sure you have two AAs!" —Nashvillian
Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in 22 colors/designs).