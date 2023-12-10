30 Gifts To Buy Your Pet This Holiday Season Because They're As Much A Part Of The Family As Anyone Else

1. A cat dancing toy that literally costs less than $4 (it's just a steel wire with some rolled cardboard on the end) but proves IRRESISTIBLE to kitty babies the world over.
Promising review: "This is the best $ I've ever spent on a cat toy. She goes WILD! Even GLADLY flew into a TV once cause she was flying after it. No harm, she just grabbed it in her mouth, trotted to the kitchen, and continued to chase! I don't know if it looks like a bug to them or what but I'm getting one for every cat owner I know. It's such a surprisingly great buy. I think even Big Cats would like this. Buy it now! It's only a few bucks :)" —ShawnaO Reviews
Get it from Amazon for $3.99.
2. A bacon-flavored wishbone chew toy for aggressive chewers who *will* resort to gnawing on your brand-new Converse or the leg of your coffee table if no other options are present.
Promising review: "Really didn't think our 8-year-old Aussie would like this. We've tried other brands of this sort of thing and she wouldn't give them the time of day. But when our 12-year-old golden died a few weeks ago, we started letting Olivia sleep in bed with us, and we bought her several toys to try to take her mind off her loneliness. She loves this thing! It's definitely in the rotation of her top three things to chew and play with. And it seems to be safe... I've inspected it and despite all her chewing, there are no splinters or sharp pieces. But the main thing is that she really likes it!" —knb53
Get it from Amazon for $9.60+ (available in four sizes and flavors).
3. A self-grooming toy if your baby needs 24/7 scritches and scratches and they just don't get the fact that you can't do that while you sleep/eat/use the bathroom.
Promising review: "Now I bought this out of the fact that my cat likes to rub her face on EVERYTHING, so I thought she would like this and she absolutely LOVES THIS. Usually you think cheap cat things like this wouldn't work, and I thought the same, then my cat rubbed her face on it and it was like holy cow this actually works, like my cat actually likes this. A whole new experience tbh." —Raychelle Schar
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
4. A tunnel bed should your bb's love for toys only be surpassed by one other thing: sleep.
Promising review: "Just got this today and my cat LOVES it! I couldn’t even get it put together before she was running inside of it. I really love the fact that this tunnel isn’t noisy. Its so quiet! It’s made out of fabric and not the loud crinkly plastic stuff most tunnels seem to be made out of. I will never buy another cat tunnel that isn’t covered with fabric. The only downside for me was putting it together. It was hard to get the zippers connected properly with a cat paw swatting me lol. I would recommend putting this together before your cat sees it." —MikaraB
Get it from Amazon for $39.41+ (available in four colors/patterns).
5. A ChuckIt! ball launcher for pups who are *always* game to make fetch happen. Plus, this way, you don't have to pick up slobbery balls. It's a win-win.
Promising review: "Have had this for over a year and we love it! Our dog loves it more. We have thrown hundreds if not thousands of tennis balls. I just ordered another one because ours broke. It's very durable, but I did want to mention that although we used it all last winter, it looks like it may have a threshold on outside temp. It's 10 degrees here right now and we had left it outside. Just broke when using it. I would just recommend that you keep it in the house when not using it during the winter. The fact that I just bought another one testimony to the product." —EP
Get it from Amazon for $7.95+ (available in five sizes and various lengths).
6. A box of Lil' Soups so when you order a three-course takeout meal, your cats can also partake in appetizers of their own.
My cats go WILD for these. So much so that I now give it to them like once a month because they will hunger strike for them if they know they're in the house. So far, we've tried the sockeye salmon, shrimp in chicken broth, and chicken and butternut squash which is, surprisingly, their favorite.
Promising review: "Ok my cat is absurdly spoiled. I tell him regularly that he’s a brat and that there are starving cats who will eat pate, but he doesn’t care. He’s almost 10 and recently he really only eats the gravy/liquid from his wet foods. He eats these 'soups' like a Hoover vacuum. I’ve actually timed it and he can eat one in less than a minute. The vet says there’s nothing wrong, he’s just a pig." —Cat
Get a pack of eight from Amazon for $7.94.
7. Or a pack of squeezable treats that are basically Gogurts — just in feline-approved flavors like tuna and chicken.
Tbh I saw these on TikTok and bought them immediately. My cats LOVE them and immediately ambush me whenever I pull them out of the cabinet. I like that they don't have any grains, preservatives, or artificial flavors or colors. They also provide extra hydration which is great for cats who don't drink a whole lot of water.
Promising review: "Now I haven't tasted it myself but from my cat's reaction, she loves it. She does not mind her manners at all when she sees the tube come out. I think she would rip my arm off the get to it if she could. She enjoys all the flavors. I started off letting her lick it from the tube but she got a bit messy slobbering all over it and me so now I squeeze some on a little plate and let her go to town. I sometimes use it to get her to eat her food but she is clever. She licks it off the food and leaves the apparently nasty food there." —Tracy Brethorst
Get a pack of 12 from Amazon for $14.42 (available in dozens of flavors).
8. A "Woof Clicquot" plushie for the pup with champagne tastes. If you're working on a beer budget, you'll also be happy to know it's only 12 bucks.
Promising review: "This toy is DA BOMB! Sooo cute and chic! My pooch loves it! She favors this toy over others. She is a tiny pup (three pounds) and this toy is small enough for her to engage with and have a bunch of fun. Highly recommend this toy for all high class pooches. Follow my pup @peppathepoo for her adventures." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $11.86+ (available in three sizes).
9. A three-tier cat toy with polka-dotted balls they can bat at. One of my cats puts her arms on both sides and essentially plays a modified version of tetherball just with herself.
Both of my cats love this but one, in particular, just can't get enough of this thing — especially in the middle of the night. More than once, I've woken up to her *punching* it and sliding it across the living room floor. She also loves to flip it over so it stands on the smallest tier and idk why but sure??
Promising review: "An instant hit in the house! My two highly energetic kittens loved the toy from the moment I unpacked it. I was thinking to get a similar cat chase toy with a scratching pad but I settled for this one at last and it may have been a better idea! It's a good toy for a multiple cat household as it has three tiers. A relief to know that the kittens can occupy themselves when nobody is home as this is neither powered by batteries or their humans. If only they stop attacking and my bathtub drainer when I am gone! Eww dudes! Highly recommended." —Tammy S.
Get it from Amazon for $10.99.
10. Some doggie-friendly "Sniffingtons" bubbles — in enticing flavors like pumpkin pie, root beer float, and toasty marshmallow — they can chase, pop, and even catch on their tongue like a lil' snowflake if they happen to be the most delicate dog in the world. (My dog could never.)
BTW — Sniffingtons is a small Greenville, South Carolina–based shop specializing in enrichment products for dogs and cats!
Promising review: "My pup, Toby, is a 2 1/2-year-old cavalier who loves bubbles. After catching them, he’d often give us an 'ewww' look, as they tasted like soap. Until these. He LOVES these bubbles and seems to love the taste of them, too! I will gladly buy these again and continue letting him feed his bubble-obsession in a tasty way! In addition, when I needed help with my order, Ash was so kind and gave me the help I needed! Highly recommend this shop!" —Elizabeth
Shipping info: Check the listing/with the seller for estimated timeline.
Get it from Sniffingtons on Etsy for $8.50 (available in 15 scents).
11. An interactive treat maze for high-energy cats who could use a lil' mental stimulation. It even has three levels of difficulty — beginner, intermediate and top-cat — so you can switch things up as their hunting skills improve.
Just hide some treats or food in the various compartments and let your kitty get to work!
Promising review: "I'm going out of town for the first time since the pandemic. I wanted my girls to have enough stimulation during my absence. I bought this with my younger more active/energetic cat in mind. She's not very food motivated but my oldest is. While the cat I intended to gravitate towards it isn't, I'm pleased my older and chubbier cat will be more active. She's been trying to figure this puzzle out for the last 20 minutes, moving all over the living room. I love it! Would totally recommend to other cat lovers!" —CreatorCourt
Get it from Chewy for $15.26 (originally $16.95).
12. A plush "Barkin" bag with a pup-approved addition: a squeaker, of course! Luckily, if they rip this purse apart it only costs $16 as opposed to $16,000+ for the real thing.
Pet-à-Porter is a small business from sisters Laura and Kathryn. After failing to find high-quality treats, accessories, toys, and apparel for her Maltipoo, Jacquemus, Laura decided to curate luxe pet goods herself.
Get it from Pet-à-Porter or Amazon for $15.95.
13. A pack of all-natural matabi chew sticks — a catnip alternative that's somehow even more tantalizing than anything they've tried before.
Meowy Janes is a New Jersey-based small business that specializes in catnip alternatives. They work with sustainable, family-owned farms to source their natural products.
Promising review: "I have two cats, one special needs almost blind kitty, and one very lovey-dovey, very vocal kitty. The special needs kitty has not warmed up to these yet, but she usually needs extra time with new things. But my talkative kitty just loves them! I scraped off some bark as instructed, and she gnawed, tossed, chased and altogether enjoyed them." —Grace Cook
Get them from Meowy Janes on Etsy for $11.85 or on Amazon for $11.21.
14. A plush anti-anxiety donut bed with a raised rim that keeps your baby feeling nice and secure. The fluffy material also mimics fur, so it feels like they're cuddling their mom.
Promising review: "My cat has turned her prissy little nose up at many beds I have bought her. This is the first one she has actually used. The bed is so soft and perfect for her size, I got it for a 13-pound cat and it is just right for her to snuggle into. I would definitely recommend this one — especially if your cat is constantly seeking out super soft things to lay on." —kmcm
Get it from Amazon for $16.24.