27 Gifts From Sephora With Such Good Reviews You May Want To Keep Them For Yourself

1. Sol de Janeiro's Brazilian Bum Jet Set is one of the most cost-effective ways to treat your loved one to the brand's viral bum bum cream, moisturizing shower gel, body scrub, fragrance mist, and oil. The five-piece set will bring their at-home pampering to the next level with exfoliating mango- and banana-derived acids, firming guaraná extract, and moisturizing fermented sugar.
What's included: 240 mL Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, 90 mL Cheirosa 62 Perfume Mist, 90 mL Brazilian 4Play Moisturizing Shower Cream-Gel, 75 g Bum Bum Body Scrub, and 8 mL Bum Bum Body Firmeza Oil.
Promising review: "I bought this because it was such a good deal! The price of the Bum Bum Cream and Mist alone are more than the price you pay, so you get the rest free! I love the scent and I'm going to buy one for my friend because she loves this scent too!" —Haileylj
Price: $68
2. Laneige's Starlit Lip Mask Trio will keep their lips nice 'n' soft throughout the winter months when they tend to get dry and cracked, and this lil' kit? It comes with three flavors so they can switch things up whenever they please.
What's included: Bestselling Berry flavor, plus Caramel Apple and Mango holiday flavors.
Promising review: "Always my go-to lip mask. I do use it as a balm pretty often. I leave it on overnight and wake up with the plumpest lips. I am quite literally obsessed with Laneige products!" —mindiji
Price: $32
3. Maison Margiela's ‘Replica' Mini Coffret Set comes with ~five~ unisex scents in luxe, apothecary-reminiscent bottles. So if they're indecisive when it comes to perfumes and colognes or they simply can't commit to a single fragrance, this gives them endless options as they're layerable, as well!
What's included: Five unisex fragrances — Beach Walk, Jazz Club, Lazy Sunday Morning, By the Fireplace, and Bubble Bath.
Promising review: "I've had this set for a year. I don't wear scents often, but I LOVE this set for customization. I will add a few different scents for the perfect mix, and I've come up with a signature scent that everyone complements me on." —Lreetz
Price: $75
4. Nécessaire's The Body Essentials Travel Set supports their skin's natural moisture barrier with pH-balanced formulas designed specifically for sensitive skin. Niacinamide + hyaluronic acid + peptides = happy, healthy skin. 😊
What's included: 100 mL The Body Wash, 50 mL The Body Serum, and 70 mL The Body Lotion.
Promising review: "This set is worth it — especially if you’re new to Nécessaire products. I had the full size versions about a year ago, but during a trip this year forgot my usual body products. I bought this at the nearest Sephora and remembered why I liked these so much. These last a while so great as travel items, too." —Taykecare
Price: $35
5. Dyson's Airwrap Multi Styler needs no introduction. I've seen it, you've seen it, your mom has seen it, and even your dog has probably seen it on every social media platform out there. That said, the splurge-worthy tool comes with everything your recipient needs to dry and style their hair without any heat damage. 🙌🏻
What's included: Coanda smoothing dryer, 1.2" Airwrap long barrel, 1.6" Airwrap long barrel, soft smoothing brush, firm smoothing brush, round volumizing brush, and filter cleaning brush.
Promising reviews: "I can't believe it took me so long to purchase this! The new ceramic pop color made me bite the bullet. I have fine hair that is wavy and can be frizzy if I don't style it properly, so I usually just pull it back. This has made doing my hair so quick and easy and makes me actually want to do it! I can do so many different styles with one tool." —JKeegs
"I can't say enough good things about the Airwrap. I have wild, unruly hair that has gotten more difficult with age. This tames the unsightly frizz while adding a more defined and smooth curl. Love the bi-directional attachments." —BeMindful
Price: $499 (originally $599)
6. Glow Recipe's Fruit Babies Bestsellers Kit is a *complete* skincare routine in one cutie patootie box. It has everything they need to cleanse, tone, brighten, clear breakouts, hydrate, and absolutely glow like never before. ✨
What's included: 20 mL Avocado Ceramide Moisture Barrier Cleanser, 25 mL Watermelon Glow PHA+BHA Pore-Tight Toner, 15 mL Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops, 10 mL Strawberry Smooth BHA+AHA Salicylic Serum, 15 mL Plum Plump Hyaluronic Cream, and 3 mL Guava Vitamin C Bright-Eye Gel Cream.
Promising review: "I've been using this juicy lineup for just over a week now and I can already see and feel noticeable differences in my skin. My skin feels and looks tighter and my pores have gotten smaller. The overall appearance of my complexion has evened out, skin is less red looking and more plump and... DEWY. I was skeptical about buying this as I'm sensitive to scents, but these products have a very mild, tolerable and pleasant smell. I'll have to use them longer to see if they help my mild acne... but so far it is!" —Yhos
Price: $38
7. First Aid Beauty's KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub gets rid of pesky "chicken skin" — aka those tiny bumps clinically known as keratosis pilaris — with glycolic and lactic acids as well as pumice buffing beads. After a good scrub down, the results will make them feel like they got a legitimate chemical peel!
Promising reviews: "One of my absolute FAVORITE products!! After just one use, I saw a huge difference with the KP on my arms and thighs. This is the only thing I’ve used that really works!" —Burzum
"I love this exfoliant. It works great — especially for tiny bumps and in-growth. I don’t like loofahs, etc., because they start harboring bacteria and are actually not good for your skin. However, this product is amazing. You only need tiny bit and it goes a long way." —vaish1234
Price: $12+ (available in two sizes)
8. Dior's viral Lip Glow Oil is a surefire crowdpleaser — especially if your beauty-loving recipient is active on TikTok and/or Gen Z. 😛
Promising review: "I LOVE this lip gloss! I have a number of these in several colors in my purse, car, etc. I thought the Clarins lip oil was the best until I tried the Dior. ALL the colors look good on everyone! Have a couple of girlfriends who use it and we all look great in every color. Amazing and worth the $40. Also, if you have dry lips, this is very soothing and doesn’t bleed." —runnergirl117
Price: $40
9. Glamnetic's Press-On Nail Kits come in various lengths, shapes, and styles, and — the most important "and" there is — reviewers say they last for two+ weeks!!!
Promising review: "Glamentic nails are by far the superior choice for press-on nails. The glue is extremely strong and the nails themselves are made from a very strong plastic that doesn't bend. You need to prep your nails properly in order for them to last. I usually get a solid week of wear (no pop offs, no paint chips) and up to two weeks with minor wear and tear. The confetti set is the best experience I've had with Glamnetic so far but I've also tried two other pairs. Definitely recommend." —danielleebrown
Price: $15 (available in 10 designs)
10. Amika's Mask-Topia Hydration + Repair Hair Mask Set addresses dryness, damage, and dullness no matter your recipient's hair texture. And the fact that they smell in👏cre👏di👏ble👏? Well that's just the cherry on top.
What's included: 100 mL Soulfood Nourishing Mask, 100 mL The Kure Intense Bond Repair Mask, and 100 mL Dream Routine Overnight Hydration Treatment.
Promising review: "I bought this Amika set to split up among friends for Christmas gifts because it's such a great value! I've never tried The Kure, but Dream Routine is a holy grail for me. I can use it in the middle of my wash days and it leaves my hair so soft. A must-buy for the price and sizes. Whether you're keeping all three or splitting up the masks, it's totally worth it." —MelaCar
Price: $45
11. Glossier's You Eau de Parfum is just the warm and spicy scent they need for winter. The fragrance's woodsy notes of pink pepper, iris, and ambrox melt into skin and smell a bit different on everyone, giving it a truly personalized vibe. Plus, the bottle is basically decor in its own right.
Promising review: "I absolutely love this perfume. I wish I was exaggerating when I say I've been complimented by a stranger and all of my friends. It's strong but not too strong so I don't get a headache. It's one of those perfumes where you can't really smell it (I get random whiffs of it) and everyone else can, and I mean that in a good way. I can't really explain how this smells other than with the word 'warm.' It just makes me smell cozy. I 10000% recommend this." —AnnaM8010
Price: $28+ (available in three sizes)
12. Dr. Jart+'s Face Mask Must-Haves Gift Set truly has something for everyone. The 10 different formulas help combat large pores, visible lines, redness, damaged skin barriers, and more. Some reviewers even split up the pack and dole them out to *several* people so you can save money and make everyone happy. 👌
What's included: Pore Remedy Purifying Mud Face Mask, Cicapair Tiger Grass Redness Reducing Serum Face Mask, Ceramidin Skin Barrier Moisturizing Mask, Dermask Water Jet Soothing Hydra Solution Face Mask, Dermask Micro Jet Brightening Solution, Dermask Water Jet Vital Hydra Solution Face Mask, Dermask Intra Jet Wrinkless Solution, Dermask Micro Jet Clearing Solution, Cryo Rubber Face Mask With Moisturizing Hyaluronic Acid, and Cryo Rubber™ Face Mask With Firming Collagen.
Promising review: "This is my second year buying this set as stocking stuffers for my sisters and Mom. They were a huge hit last year and the price is great for so many high-quality masks." —desertladyb
Price: $51 (originally $68)
13. Verb's Ghost Oil Duo has reviewers raving. Comb through 5-star reviews and you'll find plenty of people saying that 2–3 drops of this — applied from roots to ends — gives them body, fullness, and a polished look without any heat tools or extra effort because the latter is what we're all really trying to avoid...
Promising review: "My favorite hair oil and a pretty killer value when I know I'll use it all. If I'm noticing atypical dryness in my hair, I put some on my ends while it's still wet. I use this when refreshing my hair or scrunching to break a gel cast. On the very rare occasion I wear my hair straightened or blown out, this can easily smooth out any next-day frizz without weighing my hair down." —LuviP
Price: $40
14. Dior's Mini Rouge Discovery Lipstick Set is certain to have your giftee feeling riiiiiich with its hydrating long-wear shades and wow-worthy packaging.
15. Gucci's Flora Gorgeous Travel Spray Perfume Trio Set gives them a taste of some of the brand's most enchanting scents so next year, you can buy them a full-size version of their favorite.
What's included: 10 mL Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Eau de Parfum, 10 mL Gucci Flora Gorgeous Jasmine Eau de Parfum, and10 mL Gucci Flora Gorgeous Magnolia Eau de Parfum.
Promising review: "So happy to have bought these. The scents are so nice and are perfect sizes to travel with in my purse! :) I did the math and it is definitely worth it for the money if you love all three scents!!!" —catrianna
Price: $76
16. Gisou's Honey-Infused Hair Oil weightlessly hydrates allll types of hair and addresses concerns from dryness and dullness to frizz and flyaways. The key ingredient here is Mirsalehi honey — a powerful humectant — derived from the family-run Gisou Bee Garden in The Netherlands.
17. Innbeauty Project's Glaze For Days 4-Piece Lip Oil Set nurtures dry lips with naturally moisturizing red-root and jojoba oils. Reviewers also note how there's a fitting color for every season!
18. One/Size by Patrick Starrr's Cheek Clapper 3D Blush Trio Palette is the gift that just keeps on giving with three differently textured blushes that can be worn alone or layered for a custom color.
Promising reviews: "What a great value! You get three different blushes that you can layer or wear on their own. They are very pigmented! They blend beautifully and last all day. I highly recommend!" —mommyinmakeup
"Amazing!!!!!! Such a clever trio. The colors and textures work excellently together. The shimmer shade isn't too glittery and the longevity is outstanding (had it on for 24 hours and it was still kicking)." —Justine1578
Price: $38 (available in four colors)
19. Color Wow's Dream Coat Supernatural Spray is just the ticket if they're looking to combat frizz, protect against heat tools, and give them a niiiiice shiny finish. We've all heard of glass skin... but now it's time for glass hair!
Promising review: "I have curly frizzy hair and this stuff is like magic for my blowouts. Bought this in the travel size for a trip to Florida and fell in love. It protected my hair from the humidity so well. Purchased the full size bottle immediately after I got back. Best. Product. Ever." —SamSam24
Price: $12+ (available in two sizes).