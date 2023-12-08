27 Gifts From Sephora With Such Good Reviews You May Want To Keep Them For Yourself

What's included: Coanda smoothing dryer, 1.2" Airwrap long barrel, 1.6" Airwrap long barrel, soft smoothing brush, firm smoothing brush, round volumizing brush, and filter cleaning brush.

Promising reviews: "I can't believe it took me so long to purchase this! The new ceramic pop color made me bite the bullet. I have fine hair that is wavy and can be frizzy if I don't style it properly, so I usually just pull it back. This has made doing my hair so quick and easy and makes me actually want to do it! I can do so many different styles with one tool." —JKeegs



"I can't say enough good things about the Airwrap. I have wild, unruly hair that has gotten more difficult with age. This tames the unsightly frizz while adding a more defined and smooth curl. Love the bi-directional attachments." —BeMindful

Price: $499 (originally $599)