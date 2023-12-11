If They Have A House Full Of Cats, Check Out These 29 A+ Gifts

1. A self-grooming toy if their babies need 24/7 scritches and scratches and they just don't get the fact that your friend can't do that while they sleep/eat/use the bathroom, ya know?
Promising review: "Now I bought this out of the fact that my cat likes to rub her face on EVERYTHING, so I thought she would like this and she absolutely LOVES THIS. Usually you think cheap cat things like this wouldn't work, and I thought the same, then my cat rubbed her face on it and it was like holy cow this actually works, like my cat actually likes this. A whole new experience tbh." —Raychelle Schar
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
2. A Chom Chom roller sure to put their regular ol' lint roller to shame. Forget ripping off sheets till them run out — this collects everything in a neat little compartment they simply empty out.
My cats shed like it's their full-time job and let me tell you — this thing is amazing. I used to vacuum my bed/rug/their favorite chair multiple times a week and follow that up with a traditional lint roller that I'd have to use 10 to 15 sheets of in one go. With this nifty tool, I give whatever I'm cleaning a few good rolls and then empty out enough fur to felt them few cat toys (I don't *actually* do that, but I could if I wanted to).
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in three colors).
3. A tunnel bed should their bbs' love for toys only be surpassed by one other thing: sleep.
Promising review: "Just got this today and my cat LOVES it! I couldn’t even get it put together before she was running inside of it. I really love the fact that this tunnel isn’t noisy. It's so quiet! It’s made out of fabric and not the loud crinkly plastic stuff most tunnels seem to be made out of. I will never buy another cat tunnel that isn’t covered with fabric. The only downside for me was putting it together. It was hard to get the zippers connected properly with a cat paw swatting me lol. I would recommend putting this together before your cat sees it." —MikaraB
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $34.80+ (available in four colors/patterns).
4. A box of Lil' Soups so when your BFF orders a three-course takeout meal, their cats can also partake in appetizers of their own.
My cats go WILD for these. So much so that I now give it to them like once a month because they will hunger strike for them if they know they're in the house. So far, we've tried the sockeye salmon, shrimp in chicken broth, and chicken and butternut squash which is, surprisingly, their favorite.
Promising review: "Ok my cat is absurdly spoiled. I tell him regularly that he’s a brat and that there are starving cats who will eat pate, but he doesn’t care. He’s almost 10 and recently he really only eats the gravy/liquid from his wet foods. He eats these 'soups' like a Hoover vacuum. I’ve actually timed it and he can eat one in less than a minute. The vet says there’s nothing wrong, he’s just a pig. He’s never even competed for food, we’ve had him since he was six weeks old. I’d post a pic of the food but I can’t open one without being bombarded by cat yells. They look kind of like gritty cream sauce (ew) and smell like all canned cat food, vaguely fishy." —Cat
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get a pack of eight from Amazon for $7.94.
5. Or a pack of squeezable treats that are basically Gogurts — just in feline-approved flavors like tuna and chicken.
Tbh I saw these on TikTok and bought them immediately. My cats LOVE them and immediately ambush me whenever I pull them out of the cabinet. I like that they don't have any grains, preservatives, or artificial flavors or colors. They also provide extra hydration which is great for cats who don't drink a whole lot of water.
Promising review: "Now I haven't tasted it myself but from my cat's reaction, she loves it. She does not mind her manners at all when she sees the tube come out. I think she would rip my arm off the get to it if she could. She enjoys all the flavors. I started off letting her lick it from the tube but she got a bit messy slobbering all over it and me so now I squeeze some on a little plate and let her go to town. I sometimes use it to get her to eat her food but she is clever. She licks it off the food and leaves the apparently nasty food there. Anyway, I recommend them. My cat can be picky but she loves — and that is not a strong enough word — these." —Tracy Brethorst
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get a pack of 12 from Amazon for $13.76 (available in tons of flavors).
6. A self-cleaning Litter-Robot because as much as I love my cats, there are few household chores I loathe more than scooping their poop. Even worse, the little devils seem to enjoy watching me do it.
The Wi-Fi–enabled box self cleans, reduces litter usage up to 50%, manages odors with a carbon-filtered waste drawer, and settings can be controlled via an app on your smartphone. You can lock the buttons on the actual box so your cat doesn't mess with them; you can set a 3-, 7-, or 15-minute delay before the unit cycles (after your cat has used the box); and it'll notify you when the waste drawer needs to be manually emptied. Otherwise, just set it and forget it.
Promising review: "Buy one! They're amazing! OMG I love this thing, first, I was totally afraid of putting it together. YOU DON'T HAVE TO!! You pull it out of the box and it’s totally ready to go!!! Super easy to start up. Then this thing has changed my life. I can’t believe all I have to do is take the little bag out and refill the litter sometimes. It’s so easy. I don’t even think about it. It tells me when to change it and I change it and that’s it. I love this thing and am so happy with my purchase. Also one of my cats is super obsessed with watching it. He gets so much entertainment out of it. Win win." —Jessica S.
Shipping info: This items gets free 1-3 day shipping in the US and Canada.
Get it from Litter-Robot for $549 (available in two colors).
7. A three-tier cat toy with polka-dotted balls they can bat at. One of my cats puts her arms on both sides and essentially plays a modified version of tetherball just with herself.
Both of my cats love this but one, in particular, just can't get enough of this thing — especially in the middle of the night. More than once, I've woken up to her *punching* it and sliding it across the living room floor. She also loves to flip it over so it stands on the smallest tier and idk why but sure??
Promising review: "An instant hit in the house! My two highly energetic kittens loved the toy from the moment I unpacked it. I was thinking to get a similar cat chase toy with a scratching pad but I settled for this one at last and it may have been a better idea! It's a good toy for a multiple cat household as it has three tiers. A relief to know that the kittens can occupy themselves when nobody is home as this is neither powered by batteries or their humans. If only they stop attacking and my bathtub drainer when I am gone! Eww dudes! Highly recommended." —Tammy S.
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $10.99.
8. An interactive treat maze for high-energy cats who could use a lil' mental stimulation. It even has three levels of difficulty — beginner, intermediate and top-cat — so your friend can switch things up as their cat's hunting skills improve.
Just hide some treats or food in the various compartments and let your kitty get to work!
Promising review: "I'm going out of town for the first time since the pandemic. I wanted my girls to have enough stimulation during my absence. I bought this with my younger more active/energetic cat in mind. She's not very food motivated but my oldest is. While the cat I intended to gravitate towards it isn't, I'm pleased my older and chubbier cat will be more active. She's been trying to figure this puzzle out for the last 20 minutes, moving all over the living room. I love it! Would totally recommend to other cat lovers!" —CreatorCourt
Shipping info: Orders over $49 ship free in 1 to 3 days. All other orders ship for a flat rate of $4.95.
Get it from Chewy for $14.36 (originally $16.95).
9. A cat dancing toy that literally costs less than $4 (it's just a steel wire with some rolled cardboard on the end) but proves IRRESISTIBLE to kitty babies the world over.
Promising review: "This is the best $ I've ever spent on a cat toy. She goes WILD! Even GLADLY flew into a TV once cause she was flying after it. No harm, she just grabbed it in her mouth, trotted to the kitchen, and continued to chase! I don't know if it looks like a bug to them or what but I'm getting one for every cat owner I know. It's such a surprisingly great buy. I think even Big Cats would like this. Buy it now! It's only a few bucks :)" —ShawnaO Reviews
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $3.99.
10. A pack of all-natural matabi chew sticks — a catnip alternative that's somehow even more tantalizing than anything their kitties have tried before. The pack comes with 10 sticks, so they won't have to break up any fights if they have multiple cats, either.
Meowy Janes is a New Jersey-based small business that specializes in catnip alternatives. They work with sustainable, family-owned farms to source their natural products.
I recently tried some of these out with my cats and they were a hit! TBH they've never really been super into catnip — they'll play with it but they don't go wild — so I was excited to see they were into these. They bat them around, rub their faces all over them, and ultimately, when they're done, hide them under a chair or in their cat condo so they can come back to them later.
Promising review: "I have two cats, one special needs almost blind kitty, and one very lovey-dovey, very vocal kitty. The special needs kitty has not warmed up to these yet, but she usually needs extra time with new things. But my talkative kitty just loves them! I scraped off some bark as instructed, and she gnawed, tossed, chased and altogether enjoyed them." —Grace Cook
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get them from Meowy Janes on Etsy for $11.85 or on Amazon for $11.21.
11. An interactive fort and assortment of toys, because ~statistically speaking,~ you have a better chance of success when presenting your feline giftee with 33 different toys instead of just one.
Promising review: "I have 8 cats ranging from 10 to 14 pounds. They all enjoy this so much!! Best money spent on my beautiful babies. It looks flimsy… but actually it works. My cats love to roll it around, jump on it, anything you can imagine." —MU Kingdom
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in two sizes).
12. A 72-inch cat condo (with 10 sisal scratching poles) so their kitties can spy on the neighbor's children and every leaf that dare falls off a tree.
Promising review: "I have two cats — one who's 18 pounds and one who's 10 pounds. They both love this cat tree. Received it in three days. I thought I would have to anchor it but so far no problems. They love being able to sit on top and watch everything going on outside. I have it in a corner and it is very stable and I don't think I will have to anchor it to a wall. They sleep on it and chase each other up and down on it all day. Would highly recommend this tree. I am 65 and put it together myself." —Kimmie
Shipping info: Orders over $49 ship free in 1 to 3 days. All other orders ship for a flat rate of $4.95.
Get it from Chewy for $99.99+ (available in six colors).
13. Or a multilevel tower your friend will also enjoy as not only is there plenty of room for their baby to play, but it could also easily pass an industrial bookshelf instead of a cat condo.
I bought this to replace an old cat condo that had made one too many moves and was all wobbly. I was worried my cats wouldn't be into it at first since it was SO different from their old one, but after a few days they warmed up to it! TBH, I selfishly got it because it's so much more aesthetically pleasing than your typical cat furniture and it takes up wayyyyy less space in my living room but luckily they love it — especially the little box which gives them a secure place to nap. To zhuzh it up further and make it even more appealing for them, I added four circular scratching pads that I bought on Amazon (I attached them with some peel-and-stick Velcro strips so when they wear out, I can easily replace them). Oh and assembly was pretty easy!
Shipping info: This item receives free 1-day shipping.
Get it from Wayfair for $74.99 (originally $137.99).
14. A 12-piece set of spiral springs if their cats are ~basic~ and will play with just about anything. (PS: That isn't a dig — I'm simply jealous because my picky cats would never.)
Promising review: "I do cat foster care and have 18 cats in my house right now (I KNOW!). They all love these ridiculous little springs. I don't get it. Because they roll and bounce, they have just enough movement for everyone to be running after them. BE PREPARED. They will be found under every appliance, door, and piece of furniture you own. Do yourself a favor. They are cheap — order two packs right away." —Mixed Blessings
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get the 12-piece set from Amazon for $5.59.