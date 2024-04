Transform Your Studio Apartment With These 28 Space-Saving Furniture Pieces

My colleague Emma Lord has one and here's what she has to say:

"I recently got one of these for my new apartment to stash my candles and ~candle accessories~ in and it's pretty much become my favorite piece of furniture?? I use it to prop up my feet during work hours and sometimes if I want to eat on my couch I'll use it as a tray. It's also sturdy enough to sit on, if I ever wanted to have guests over and needed an extra chair. It was RIDICULOUSLY easy to set up — I had it done in less than 10 minutes, and probably didn't even need the directions. It also just looks so darn cute (and comes in so many colors that I'm tempted to buy another!)."

Promising review: "I love this versatile stool! It’s stylish, well-made, and extremely easy to assemble. When used for seating, it’s comfortable and sturdy; when used as an end table it adds such a fun design element for any space. The storage is also a bonus if you are living in small space like I am. I highly recommend!" —Melissa

Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in three colors).