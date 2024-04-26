1. A magnetic stove shelf on which you can stack your go-to spices, oils, and kitschy salt and pepper shakers.
StoveShelf is a US-based small business that specializes in stove shelves for various sizes of stoves.
Check out a Tiktok of the StoveShelf in action.
Promising review: "I had no problems with install. It’s secure and doesn’t move, and I was genuinely surprised at how much counter space I freed up. Now, it makes more intuitive sense to reach in front of me for my frequently grabbed cooking items on the StoveShelf (EVOO, S&P, etc.) instead of reaching off to the side to wherever I set it down last." —Online Shopper
Get it from Amazon for $35.99+ (available in three sizes and in three finishes).
2. A sleek magnetic storage bar so you say bye to your cracked knife block or — even worse — reaching your hand into a drawer filled with free-floating utensils.
This magnetic bar comes with mounting hardware and instructions to hang it up, and it is also compatible with Velcro or any kind of mounting tape.
Promising review: "I want to order another one!!! I wish I had thought to purchase one of these sooner. The magnet is strong and holds plenty of my everyday knives. I decided to put it on the side of my fridge and it holds perfectly when you remove the back and stick directly on. I didn't need anything extra to hold it in place either. Now I have more counter space." —RayJoni07
Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in six sizes).
3. A slim storage cart to utilize the dead space between your fridge and wall (or any appliance, really).
Promising reviews: "This is EXACTLY what I needed to fill the space between the cabinet and fridge. We removed an old, unwanted dishwasher and replaced the cabinets and there was this space that we didn't have any plans for so I ordered this cart to complete the collection. It looks awesome, holds a lot of needed items for the kitchen, freeing up the spice cabinet so it looks and feels more organized. It pulls out without any wobbling and seems very stable overall. I would order it again, maybe for the laundry room." —Mary P
Get it from Amazon for $36.99+ (available in two colors).
4. A cutlery organizer that was smartly designed to save a buttload of space. Sick of fishing around a jam-packed drawer on the search for your favorite fork? Give it a cozy, reliable place to call home.
Promising review: "Fits my drawer like a glove AND holds my set for 12! Heavy gauge plastic construction that does not give even when fully loaded. This has opened up so much more space in my drawer making it easier to find other serving pieces and the odd items in that drawer. Love it, highly recommend it. Before purchasing, measure your drawers to make sure it will fit. I love that it can lie parallel to the drawer front. I was concerned that my flatware would stick out too tall for my stock cabinetry drawer, but that is not a problem." —Kindle Customer
Get it from Amazon for $9.60+ (available in two colors).
5. Or a countertop cutlery organizer if your kitchen storage is so severely limited that you don't have a drawer to work with.
Promising review: "I only have one drawer in my tiny kitchen, I know, ridiculous, right! With only one drawer I desperately needed something to store my silverware in; this counter top silverware holder is PERFECT!" —QuilterPris
Get it from Amazon for $25.99 (available in three colors).
6. A set of two cabinet shelf organizers so you can elevate your mug collection and make room for more because look, you *will* be buying at least one next time you go to Target.
Promising review: "I absolutely LOVE my new organizational wooden stands. They arrived today, as soon as I easily put them together I was surprised how great they looked. The texture is better than expected, very sturdy, looks great on my kitchen counter and turned my messy counter into a nice display of items I use daily. I’m so in love with these I’m going to buy more for other areas if the house and my adult kids think they’re great so thinking about getting them as stocking stuffers!!!!" —Kristen
Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in six finishes and two sizes).
7. A broom/tool organizer because no matter how carefully you tuck your Swiffer/broom/stick vacuum in that gap between your fridge and wall, they never fail to fall over and scare the bejeezus out of you.
The organizer has four slots and four hooks which can be used to hold all sorts of kitchen, bathroom, garage, and garden tools. Installation takes about five minutes and all it includes is drilling two holes for screws and then mounting the unit.
Promising review: "I purchased this to organize my brooms, mops, etc. They were always sitting beside one of my tall kitchen cabinets and looked like a total mess. This allowed me to make it look more organized and it turned out perfect. Couldn't be any happier with it." —DazzBoomer
Get it from Amazon for $8.49+ (available in two colors).
8. A sleek K-Cup storage drawer where you can not only stow away the coffee pods you buy in bulk at Costo, but place your coffee machine so you're not wasting any extra counter space!
Each of these holds up to 36 standard-sized K-Cups.
Promising review: "I am so glad I got this. It makes for such great streamlined storage. Keeps things tidy and neat, and also helps me keep track of how many cups I have left to determine whether or not I need to add to my grocery list. It is very sturdy and I fit my machine on top. The top is very durable, hard plastic and does not buckle with the weight of the machine filled with water on top." —tunisianswife
Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in various sizes, styles, and as a two-pack).
9. Or a hidden coffee pod tray that mounts right under your cabinet if you're the type of minimalist who likes to keep nothing (and I mean NOTHING) on your counters.
Promising review: "This space-saver K-Cup storage rack is wonderful! It is attractive and keeps my counter clutter-free. It is lightweight but very sturdy. I would highly recommend this for anyone wanting to gain valuable counter space." —christine h
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
10. A bamboo burner cover ready to transform any teensy-tiny kitchen and give you 20 to 30 more inches of counter space! That might not sound like a whole lot, but my fellow NYC dwellers know it's nothing to sneeze at.
BuzzFeeder Jennifer Tonti credits this burner cover for helping her cook with ease:
"OK so I just bought this for my own tiny apartment (pictured above) and OMG you guys. Life = changed. Food = chopped. Counter space = doubled. I mean the math is all there."
Promising review: "This is so perfect for extra space. It covers the top of my apartment-sized stove so I can then use my stove space for my Instant Pot and food prep. The best space-saving and cosmetic thing I have ever gotten for this tiny apartment." —Talyn Amber Skye
Get it from Amazon for $27.95+ (available in seven sizes).
11. A sleek under-cabinet paper towel holder that requires no installation as it comes with peel-and-stick tape adhesive. This way, you can utilize dead space and not even have to give up an inch of your already limited countertop!
Promising review: "I’ve had this up for awhile now and even with my kids pulling on it, daily pulling of paper towels, etc., it has not moved. There are many ways to hang it but we chose the tape it came with, and it has not disappointed! It finally got our paper towels off the counter and gives us that little bit of extra space. Definitely love this!" —Jari Prieto
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in seven finishes).