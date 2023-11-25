35 Fun Things You’ll Want To Buy Simply Because You’re An Adult And You Can

1. A smol, octupus-shaped exfoliating stick that gently removes blackheads, whiteheads, and excess sebum so your T-zone can get a much-deserved breather.
2. A set of custom stickers you can make in the likeness of whoever you want — your pet, yourself, Cillian Murphy... Get creative with it!
And all you have to do is click 'Customize Now' and then upload a well-lit image! My Sticker Face is a small business.
Promising review: "I think this might be one of the best things I've ever bought on Amazon. I bought one sheet for my mom for Christmas, and they just came. She hasn't seen them, but I know they'll crack her up. They look fantastic. I'll definitely buy more!!" —Claudia Basile
3. A pair of prism spectacles if you have a boatload of work to get done but just don't see yourself sitting upright today...
Promising review: "I didn't know what I was missing until I used this. My life is now complete. If you enjoy comfort and lazy binge-watching but don't care how ridiculous you look wearing these, then you have found Nirvana. My glasses fit in these just fine. Takes a minute to get used to, then it becomes your reason to live. Expect people to laugh at you, but forgive them for they know not what they are missing." —Michael Boyd
4. A variety pack of Reese's candies sure to please any peanut butter lover. The 30-pack comes with the classics (see: Reese's Pieces, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, and Reese's Big Cups) and a few we didn't even know existed (hiya 👋🏻 Reese's Sticks, Reese's White Peanut Butter Cups, and Reese's Take 5 Bars). 🥜
Promising review: "I ordered this variety pack for my husband as a Christmas gift. He loves Reese’s so this is the perfect gift. I was pleasantly surprised to see the how carefully this product was packaged. It arrived in a box that had insulation AND a reusable ice pack! The ice pack was still partially frozen so I have no doubt the product never melted. This was a huge concern as I live in South Florida and it is hot. I highly recommend this product and will definitely order again in the future." —Mstank
5. A shower beer and wine holder because sometimes, a bath bomb just isn't enough. Real ones know that true R&R involves a chilled glass of sickly sweet Barefoot attached securely to your shower wall — not perched precariously on the lip of your tub.
Promising review: "My wife got me this as a Christmas present and I must admit I rolled my eyes when I opened the box. 'That'll never work,' I thought to myself. We stuck it on the shower wall that day and have had no issues since. It's still sticking some 60 days later and shows no signs of slipping. It holds beer cans and plastic pint glasses like a boss, and for those days when I'm feeling super bougie, I make a cocktail, dump it in a tumbler, and it fits, too! Shower beers will never be the same again!" —Morgan
6. A disco ball bottle opener so when you close your laptop at the end of the workday, you can crack open a cold one — be it an IPA or a crispy Mexican Coke.
7. A blackhead-removing toy you can pick and prod at with tweezers like you're performing surgery alongside your Grey's Anatomy colleagues. But for real, it helps if you're prone to picking your skin or pulling out hair when you're stressed!!
Promising review: "I have trichotillomania and really love these little guys. They help refocus my habit and the pull is very satisfying and realistic. I've had to repurchase already, and I'll reorder more in the future. Can't recommend these enough, as I've been searching for this type of tool for a long time." —Danika Hill
8. A 10-pack of season 22 Hot Ones sauces with everything from Buffalo to The Last Dab if 1) You freaking love hot sauce and 2) Sean's interview with Amelia Dimoldenberg (of Chicken Shop Date) has become *your* Roman empire.
Included sauces: Buffalo Hot Sauce, Blistered Shishito & Garlic Hot Sauce (5,800 Scoville Heat Units), Spicy Sweet Passion Fruit (16,000 SHU), Los Calientes Barbacoa (33,000 SHU), Power Jab Hot Sauce (55,000 SHU), Whiskey Smoked Ghost (71,000 SHU), Tropic Star Hot Sauce (110,000 SHU), Evolution Hot Sauce (135,000 SHU), Zuzu 7-Pot (620,000 SHU), and The Last Dab (2,693,000 SHU).
Promising review: "When I got my pack I ordered 10 plain wings and tried each one in order. The first few didn’t really have spice, but did bring good flavor. The fun started about halfway through when the heat kicked in. My favorites are the Djablo, Los Calientes, Dawsons, and The Last Dab. Great spice and great flavor! I’ve started adding The Last Dab to soup and it’s a brilliant touch. It’s great that there’s something for all tolerance levels." —Veronica L.
9. A pound of cereal marshmallows if you're really only buying Lucky Charms for the charms (duh) and tossing away the rest. 😬
The delish treats come from Medley Hills Farm — a family-owned and operated small business based in Ohio.
Promising review: "Amazing! I put them in hot chocolate, Rice Krispies treats, other cereals, or just eat then by the handful. Impulse buy that totally worked out." —Maddison Helsel
10. A clever mug — that looks like a whole pot of coffee — if you're the type of person who's always glued to your brew.
Some reviewers even use this to store and display beans!
Promising review: "I bought this mug for my dad who just started at an office job. He absolutely loves it! He enjoys making dad jokes about drinking a whole pot of coffee in the morning. The silicone lid is great to keep it warm and makes it easy to drink out of. It's made of thin glass, so it's not as sturdy as a mug and it gets hotter, but it's great quality and made well." —tess
11. A set of macaron-shaped storage containers where you can store your leftovers from dinner. Jury is out on whether or not you'll actually eat them, but one thing's for certain: You'll ooh and aah over them every time you open the fridge.
If you have a tendency to leave your leftovers in the fridge for too long and then just chuck the container in the trash instead of washing it, these may persuade you to stay on top of things!
12. A decorative cat towel that'll silently watch you microwave your day-old pizza or scroll TikTok on the toilet.
Promising review: "I did not buy this to actually use as a towel. To me it doesn’t seem like it would be good at serving this purpose as the material is not very absorbent, however it is great for decoration purposes. It is really, really adorable! I love how there’s little snap buttons to keep it in place. I highly recommend this as a decorative gift for the cat lover in your life or for yourself if you love kitties! Great purchase!" —Crystal
13. An adorable mushroom nightlight, because no matter your age, the dark can be a scary thing — especially when you're stealthily sneaking into the kitchen to grab a midnight snack.
14. A hands-free Bluetooth remote so you can read an e-book or scroll through TikTok without even having to *touch* your Kindle or phone.
It's also great to use while scrolling in the bath so you don't get your phone wet — check it out in action on TikTok!
Promising review: "The best purchase. Honestly, this is the coolest; it’s lightweight, and it’s easy. I’m glad I bought it." —Justine Laviolette
